A FRIEND OF MINE IN CALIFORNIA SHARED WITH ME THIS LETTER WRITTEN BY THE HEAD SURGEON OF THE LOCAL HOSPITAL TO THE HEAD OF THE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT. UNFORTUNATELY THE CONTENTS OF THIS LETTER HAVE APPLICABILITY TO MANY OTHER COUNTIES THROUGHOUT THE United States

We are writing to you with deep concern regarding more lockdown measures for our county. We feel the science is clear that more lockdowns lead to much more non 4covid morbidity and mortality as supported by the CDC.
We are confused as to why this is happening as we are often overcapacity in our hospitals and ICUs every winter and we have never done this previously. We also run our ICUs normally at a high rate of occupancy as this is most cost effective.
Here are the issues in a nutshell:
1. Excessive PCR testing is leading to numerous false positive results. The specificity of PCR testing is really unknown but I have seen many authorities claim it is no higher than the low 90% range because of the attempt to be 100% sensitive using cycle threshold standards of 40. (sensitivity is inversely related to specificity)2. For the sake of illustration, I will assume a 97-98% specificity which is likely far too high. Back in March when the county could only perform 300-400 tests per day, a 98% specificity would only lead to 6-8 false positive tests. Now we have reached up to 8000 tests per day. With a 98% specificity, that would lead to 160 false positive cases a day in our county. With a population of 1.1 million that would put us at 14.5 positive cases per 100,000 population and we would find ourselves in the worst possible tier based solely on false positive tests!!! This is absolutely a fact of epidemiology/science.3. Again we have normal ICU and hospital winter surges that happen every winter and we never had any county lockdowns. Our county figures on your website show essentially a stable ICU occupancy from July 1st to today. In addition on your website, we only have a minimal surge in hospitalized patients as compared to last year. 4. When you test like this for everyone that comes into your hospital, ‘hospital covid patient” numbers will rise simply because you are capturing more asymptomatic disease in patients who otherwise are visiting the hospital for other reasons. 5. Public policy is being based on these erroneous numbers and assumptions.6. Public policy with shutdowns (various closures) leads to excessive non covid related deaths. Please see attached CDC article which shows clearly that these excessive deaths are most pronounced in the 25-44 year old age range with numerous weeks during this year that 40-50% excessive deaths are seen in this age group. When you measure in terms of life-years lost as compared to life-years lost with actual covid deaths, it is not even close. We are harming more people in our community who do not have nor are at risk of having significant covid disease with senseless closures of businesses and schools. This is data supported. 7. The CDC and pediatric societies across America have voiced their support of opening all schools. School age children are not significant vectors of the disease.
With this information above, can you answer the following questions:
1. how do you account for these high numbers of false positives with the county tiering system? Do you throw these numbers out so that only true positives are counted?2. Why did you not intervene with any type of community closure in the past winters when our hospitals were at overcapacity? What is different now?3. What data do you have that supports closures of businesses like gyms and outdoor dining while keeping other businesses open like walmart? What data do you have that supports that we stay indoors as opposed to outdoors? (all the science that we have reviewed supports a predominantly 99% indoor vehicle of transmission). 4. Why have you gone against the medical experts in not recommending the opening of our schools? 5. What about our county’s ICU figures caused you to trigger a closure? As you can see on the County website, ICU occupancy has been stable between 75 and 80% since July 1st despite changing covid admissions. Please be specific here. When we run normally at 75% occupancy, why is 85% so terrible? We handle these surges every winter. It is expected.
We look forward to your reply.
Sincerely
-
Archives
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- A FRIEND OF MINE IN CALIFORNIA SHARED WITH ME THIS LETTER WRITTEN BY THE HEAD SURGEON OF THE LOCAL HOSPITAL TO THE HEAD OF THE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT. UNFORTUNATELY THE CONTENTS OF THIS LETTER HAVE APPLICABILITY TO MANY OTHER COUNTIES THROUGHOUT THE United States
- A MODEST PROPOSAL THAT DESERVES CONSIDERATION
- A SUMMARY OF THE TEXAS ELECTION LAWSUIT
- SIX THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TEXAS Supreme Court PETITION
- TEXAS LEADS THE WAY OUT OF THE MORASS OF THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Top Posts & Pages
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- A FRIEND OF MINE IN CALIFORNIA SHARED WITH ME THIS LETTER WRITTEN BY THE HEAD SURGEON OF THE LOCAL HOSPITAL TO THE HEAD OF THE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT. UNFORTUNATELY THE CONTENTS OF THIS LETTER HAVE APPLICABILITY TO MANY OTHER COUNTIES THROUGHOUT THE United States
- DID STEVE SKOJEC REALLY WRITE THE ARTICLE "A POPE IN BED WITH MONSTERS" SHOWN BELOW? THAT IS HARD TO BELIEVE!!! ABYSSUM HAS PUBLISHED POSTS MANY YEARS AGO AND FREQUENTLY SINCE THEN ABOUT THE PRACTICE OF THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT HARVESTING ORGANS FROM LIVING POLITICAL PRISONERS. THESE POSTS WERE BASED ON THE INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING OF REPUTABLE WORLD WIDE ORGANIZATIONS. WHAT TURNED ON THE LIGHT IN STEVE SKOJEC'S HEAD. WAS IT THE ACTION OF THE Holy Spirit?
- WARNING: The m-RNA vaccines change the functioning of the DNA in the MITOCHONDRIA in the cytoplasm -- and such genetic changes are passed down through all of one's future generations.
- The U.S. Supreme Court has “exclusive jurisdiction” over cases of state suing another state, meaning that such disputes can only be resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court.
- A MODEST PROPOSAL THAT DESERVES CONSIDERATION
- If the election had been conducted according to existing laws, there would be no question. If only legal ballots were counted, there would be no question. If the Democrats hadn't fabricated so many illegal votes, there would be no question. But there is a question, and it's this: how are we going to make this right?
- If not for the surreal, unprecedented “Big Lie” conspiracy of the elites who monopolize our public information systems (Big Media and Big Tech) – and who dominate the top strata of our institutions, including the courts and intelligence agencies — all fair-minded Americans would agree that the 2020 election was irredeemably corrupted by fraud. The overwhelming preponderance of the evidence on the Trump side is matched only by the intensity of the criminal suppression of it by the anti-Trump side. Now even President Trump is admitting that it may be impossible to get his case to the Supreme Court for vindication of his election night victory through a full disclosure and review of that evidence by the constitutionalist majority of justices.
- IT IS BIRTH CONTROL (POPULATION CONTROL) NOT A VACCINE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Top Clicks