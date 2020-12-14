GOOD RIDDANCE!!!!!!!! BETTER LATE THAN NEVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

SEARCH

“Trump Announces Departure of AG Barr After [Hunter] Biden Cover-Up”

December 14, 2020

The National Pulse just reported “Trump Announces Departure of AG Barr After Biden Cover-Up”:

President Trump has announced that Attorney General Bill Barr will depart his administration.

The news, shared to Twitter on the evening of December 14th, comes after Barr aided in the cover-up of a Department of Justice investigation into Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and insisted that voter fraud didn’t occur in the 2020 election.

The two-tweet thread also reveals that Jeff Rosen will replace Barr as Acting Attorney General, and Richard Donoghue will take over Rosen’s former role of Deputy Attorney General. [https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/barr-out-as-ag/]

Note: Anonymous said… Hi Mr Martinez,

Would you repost the prayer of command, this time adding Justice Barrett to the list. I suspect she is, and will be increasingly, under severe pressure?

Fred Martinez said… Please put all the Supreme Court Justices as the intentions in the following Prayer of Command:

Prayer of Command of Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger:

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen

Important Note: The publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump, the legal teams including Sidney Powell and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.SHARE