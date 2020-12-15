EPOCH TIMES: “Trump Could Trigger 2018 Executive Order on Foreign Election Interference”

SEARCH

Former Assistant US Attorney: “Trump Could Trigger 2018 Executive Order on Foreign Election Interference”

December 15, 2020

Former Assistant United States Attorney Sidney Powell, who according to Conservapedia was the “past president of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers and the Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit” and “has been lead counsel in more than 500 federal appeals—350 of them as an Assistant United States Attorney and Appellate Section Chief in the Western and Northern Districts of Texas,” revealed that “Trump Could Trigger 2018 Executive Order on Foreign Election Interference” which was reported in The Epoch Times:

Lawyer Sidney Powell asserts that alleged foreign interference in the Nov. 3 election was “more than sufficient to trigger” President Donald Trump’s executive order on foreign interference issued in 2018.

In September 2018, Trump signed an executive order that says “not later than 45 days after the conclusion of a United States election, the Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the heads of any other appropriate executive departments and agencies (agencies), shall conduct an assessment of any information indicating that a foreign government, or any person acting as an agent of or on behalf of a foreign government, has acted with the intent or purpose of interfering in that election.”

Powell told The Epoch Times she believes that in the current situation, the executive order could give Trump “all kinds of power … to do everything from seize assets to freeze things, demand the impoundment of the machines,” referring to voting machines.

“Under the emergency powers, he could even appoint a special prosecutor to look into this, which is exactly what needs to happen,” Powell said. “Every machine, every voting machine in the country should be impounded right now. There’s frankly more than enough criminal probable cause to justify that, for anybody who’s willing to address the law and the facts purely on the basis of truth and not politics, or corporate greed, or global wealth.”

… Powell noted that Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has only a few days left until he is to prepare his report to the president, according to the September 2018 executive order. It’s not clear when—or if—Ratcliffe will issue the report, as no public confirmation has been given so far. Little mention has been made of the executive order since it was issued more than two years ago.

Should Ratcliffe issue his report, “it’s going to blow the mind of every citizen in the country who’s willing to look at the truth and the facts,” Powell said, “because there’s never—we’ve never witnessed anything like this in the history of this country. And it’s got to be stopped right now or there will never be a free and fair election.”

The order also stipulates that “within 45 days of receiving the assessment and information,” the heads of the Department of Justice and Homeland Security and “any other appropriate agencies” shall deliver a report evaluating the U.S. general election.

That includes “the extent to which any foreign interference that targeted election infrastructure materially affected the security or integrity of that infrastructure, the tabulation of votes, or the timely transmission of election results; and if any foreign interference involved activities targeting the infrastructure of, or pertaining to, a political organization, campaign, or candidate, the extent to which such activities materially affected the security or integrity of that infrastructure, including by unauthorized access to, disclosure or threatened disclosure of, or alteration or falsification of, information or data,” it says.

The order also allows for the imposition of “any recommended sanctions” against entities that are believed to have interfered in the election. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/sidney-powell-trump-could-trigger-2018-executive-order-on-foreign-interference_3616680.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=digitalsub]

Note: Anonymous said… Hi Mr Martinez,

Would you repost the prayer of command, this time adding Justice Barrett to the list. I suspect she is, and will be increasingly, under severe pressure?

Fred Martinez said… Please put President Donald Trump, his legal team, all the Supreme Court Justices, state legislators, state and federal judges as well as all members of the House of Representatives and Senate as the intentions in the following Prayer of Command:

Prayer of Command of Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger:

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen

Important Note: The publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us