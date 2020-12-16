BRAVO, MICHAEL WARREN DAVIS!!!

|From the Desk of
Michael Warren Davis, Editor
Dear Reader,
All of us here at Crisis Magazine watched, dumbfounded, as the mainstream media heaped praise on Joe Biden for the “depth of his Catholic Faith,” and for his “faith-based vision for the country.”
What planet are we living on?
You know as well as I do: there’s nothing Catholic about Joe Biden’s vision for America.
Mr. Biden stands for the murder of unborn babies — hundreds of thousands every year.
Mr. Biden is the leading proponent of selective lockdown laws that all but prohibit public worship — including the Holy Mass he purports to love.
Mr. Biden explicitly endorsed transgender identity and activism for children as young as eight years old in a nationally broadcast ABC News town hall event hosted by an approving George Stephanopoulos.
And yet, somehow, more than half of American Catholics are said to have voted for him. More than half. How could this have happened?
It’s simple, really. If you tell a lie often enough, people will start to believe you. And the mainstream media, Stephanopoulos and his ilk, does nothing but lie.
The media loves to show photos of Mr. Biden with rosary beads around his wrist — and Mr. Biden loves being portrayed in this way. But we know that a rosary isn’t an ornament. It’s a weapon: the Excalibur of spiritual warfare. Praying it devoutly helps one distinguish good from evil, truth from lies.
The disconnect involving Mr. Biden — and the obvious fraud that shifted key swing states to him in the middle of the night on November 3rd — is why Crisis is more essential than ever. Catholics — authentic Catholics — need a voice. We need real Catholic perspectives on current events. We need to fight the mainstream media’s lies with real, Catholic truths.
I am pleased that Crisis has been your voice over this disorienting and tumultuous year. From the dubious Covid pandemic to the disputed presidential election, we’ve done our best to rise above the Big Tech and Big Media din and arm you with the facts. It’s our job to analyze the news according to the teachings of the Holy Catholic Church.
But we can’t do it alone. We depend on the generosity of our readers to keep us going. Will you consider making a donation today to help with this urgent mission?
Think of Crisis as your armory, equipping you with the tools you need to resist Satan and all the evil spirits who prowl throughout the world, seeking the ruin of souls. And only truth can defeat the Father of Lies.
Will you donate today to ensure we can stay vibrant for another year?
Every article we’ve published since 1982 is free for anyone to read. We don’t sell subscriptions because we want our articles to be shared as widely as possible. The truth shouldn’t be put behind a paywall.
Will you prayerfully consider becoming a monthly donor? Our monthly donors make it possible for Crisis to remain 100% free for a world of readers who need truth, clarity, and hope.
We know that many of our readers are suffering financially due to the Covid lockdowns. Some aren’t able to give as much as they’d like to right now. But we still have to pay our writers and editors.
If you’ve been spared financial hardship, will you consider visiting our secure payment portal and give a little extra for those who can’t?
The more you give, the better Crisis gets. It’s as simple as that. Your donations go to paying the best Catholic writers to produce the best Catholic analysis of religion, politics, and culture. That’s worth supporting, don’t you think?
For your gift of $50 or more, I will be pleased to send you a gift copy of The Politics of Envy by Anne Hendershott — the latest book released under our new Crisis Publications imprint.
Scrutinizing this particularly unsettling moment in our nation’s history, The Politics of Envy explains how elites in politics and Big Tech have created a culture of covetousness that has given rise to a generation that believes no one is more deserving of advantages and rewards than they. And it offers solutions.
We put out Crisis on a budget of less than $100,000 a year. That’s it. You can see that every dollar counts. So, I hope you’ll consider giving a gift of $25, $50, $100, $500, or even more. Will you help us grow with a gift of even $1,000 or $2,000?
You’re probably getting a lot of these fundraising letters right now. But I hope you’ll recognize Crisis as your indispensable source for orthodox Catholic perspectives on religion, politics, and culture and give this one special consideration.
Thank you again. Sincerely. And from all of us here at Crisis, have a blessed Advent and a merry Christmas. Light your Advent candles, serve up some eggnog, and wait for the coming of Our Blessed Lord surrounded by family and friends.
Peace be with you. Be assured of our prayers — and please say a prayer for us.
Your friend in Christ,
Michael Warren Davis
Editor
-
