I RECEIVED THIS LETTER TODAY FROM A FRIEND OF MINE FOR WHOM I HAVE A LOT OF RESPECT. THIS PROPOSAL FROM A DEMOCRAT IN THE TEXAS House of Representatives IS WHAT WE CAN EXPECT FROM A United States House of Representatives IF BIDEN SUCCEEDS IN GAINING THE White House

Dear Bishop Gracida:

You will “love” this little pearl of “wisdom” that was shared with us by one of our state representatives in Austin:

In Texas, State Representative Terry Meza (D-Irving) has introduced HB196. Her bill would repeal the state’s “castle doctrine.” This doctrine allows a homeowner to use deadly force against an armed intruder who breaks into his home.

Now listen to what she has to say…

“I’m not saying that stealing is okay,” Meza explained. “All I’m saying is that it doesn’t warrant a death penalty. Thieves only carry weapons for self-protection and to provide the householder an incentive to cooperate. They just want to get their loot and get away. When the resident tries to resist is when people get hurt. If only one side is armed fewer people will be killed.”Meza was quick to reassure that her bill “would not totally prevent homeowners from defending themselves.”

“Under the new law the homeowner’s obligation is to flee the home at the first sign of intrusion. If fleeing is not possible he must cooperate with the intruder. But if violence breaks out it is the homeowner’s responsibility to make sure no one gets hurt. The best way to achieve this is to use the minimum non-lethal force possible because intruders will be able to sue for any injuries they receive at the hands of the homeowner.””In most instances the thief needs the money more than the homeowner does,” Meza reasoned. “The homeowner’s insurance will reimburse his losses.”

“On balance, the transfer of property is likely to lead to a more equitable distribution of wealth. If my bill can help make this transfer a peaceful one so much the better.” – End of QuoteCan you believe this insanity, Your Excellency?

The inmates have truly taken over the insane asylum!

God save us!