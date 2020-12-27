THE CLOCK IS TICKING, HOW MUCH LONGER WILL WE HAVE THE AMERICA FOUNDED BY THE FOUNDING FATHERS?



Stolen Election: What YOU Must Do Before Jan. 6, 2021

By Devvy Kidd|December 21st, 2020

By: Devvy

Without any doubt whatsoever, the election Nov. 3rd was an attempted fatal shot fired directly at We The People using rigged electronic voting machines and human resources. Make no mistake about it. I’ve been at this for decades like many others I know. The global power elite were never going to allow Donald Trump a second term. [Must watch: “NSA Whistleblower Kirk Wiebe Warned Congress in March of 2020 About Election Coup & Federal Judge Verifies Existence of HAMMER and Scorecard“]

However, their century long quest to destroy this constitutional republic was in jeopardy. The Overall Picture: “According to our records President Trump entertained 1.1 Million supporters at events from Labor Day till the election. Joe Biden entertained less than 2,000! Trump’s events this year were even bigger than 2016 and he contracted COVID which kept him home for a couple weeks. Trump absolutely crushed Biden in rallies – it was as if Biden knew he didn’t need to campaign.”

They cheated big time and got caught. Since Nov. 4th, they’ve been rubbing our noses in it with the help of gutless cowards in state legislatures and judges. Forget the whores in the MSM and that includes FOX. Forget the ‘know nothing’ screeching sycophants in the Hollywood crowd who are only driving away fans. Forget the filthy dirty traitors to this country in elected offices who have NO integrity and NO honor. Anyone who has examined all that has been exposed since Nov. 3rd cannot come to any other conclusion: Donald Trump did not lose the election. The cheating is massive, the evidence is clear and overwhelming.

What we must concentrate on right now is, and I know Christmas is but four days away, stop counting of the Electoral College votes on January 6th. I know Christmas will be miserable for tens of millions of Americans because of the obscene lockdown restrictions by tyrannical governors. But each of us must decide whether or not we will take the time or simply give up.

Yes, there are lawsuits still waiting to be kicked to the curb by gutless, partisan judges. There is one that might stand a chance of getting heard on the merits of the case and that would be: Why Sidney Powell’s case before the SCOTUS is a game changer, Dec. 17, 2020:

“What the left and some on the right don’t want you to know is there’s still time to make things right. The Supreme Court verified that today by docketing attorney Sidney Powell’s case on voter fraud in Michigan. They do not take cases that have no potential of making a difference.

“The answer lies in what Powell, many pundits, and I have said is the most important information the Supreme Court needs to hear. As “Cultural Husbandry” noted on Twitter, the lawsuit has the forensic audit…The information found on the Dominion Voting Systems servers details clear evidence of massive voter fraud, the type that is capable of flipping an election if allowed to proceed unimpeded.”

OUTRAGEOUS: Supreme Court Is Purposefully Delaying and Slow Walking Sidney Powell Emergency Petitions – State Responses Not Due Till January 14– Dec. 17th: “The #Supreme Court electronic filing system shows our EMERGENCY Petitions docketed for #Georgia & #Michigan but SLOW-walking w/ state response not due until JAN 14! Today it FINALLY submitted our #Arizona & #Wisconsin EMERGENCY petitions filed Friday INEXPLICABLY rejected them.

“The Supreme Court can attempt to delay the President’s rightful claim as the winner of the 2020 election but Americans won’t put up with this. Americans who love their country are reaching their limit. This is the most important moment in our history. We will either have our country or we will not. The Supreme Court needs to understand that their delays will not be tolerated. Americans want justice now.”

Judge in Delaware Revokes Attorney Lin Wood’s Appearance as Counsel for Carter Page After Filing Georgia and Wisconsin Cases Against 2020 Voter Fraud, Dec. 18th: “Over 43 years of law practice, I have appeared in cases in 27 states. I have never had my pro hac vice status denied or challenged. Now I fight for truth to be exposed & law upheld in cases involving @realDonaldTrumpelection & am accused of improper conduct. Connect the dots.”

Dec. 17th Wood also tweeted: “The documentation of my claims about Justices Roberts & Breyer has been placed in hands of several third parties. When one cannot attack message, all too often messenger is attacked. But TRUTH cannot be denied. It cannot be destroyed. I have made sure of that TRUTH.”

I suppose we’ll see what comes of that, just like this claim – and don’t get me wrong, I fully support and appreciate all the phenomenal work done by Russell Lamsland, but we’ve heard this over and over since Nov. 3rd and we’re still being beaten down by COWARDS on the bench: “There’s Going to Be Evidence that Comes Forward in Next Few Days what Will Drastically Change the Playing Field” — Security Expert Behind Antrim County Audit Says Something Big Is Coming (VIDEO), Dec. 18, 2020

Regarding the claim made last week that allegedly an employee at the Supreme Court overheard a shouting match between Chief of Injustice, John Roberts and other “justices”, the Supreme Court responded, formally, that there was no in-person meeting because all business of the court has been done remotely since March using COVID as their excuse. Was that official statement a lie? It would be too easy to catch them in such a lie.

There is a second case that potentially could make a huge difference if the judge actually looks at the evidence and isn’t a coward. Dr. Ayyadurai Wins Key Victory in Election Fraud Case (And he did it pro se), Dec. 17, 2020:

“Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD., scored a major victory in his lawsuit claiming that his campaign for Senator in Massachusetts was fraudulently stolen thanks to Dominion Voting Systems machines used to tabulate and calculate the vote.

“Dr. Syyadurai, not a lawyer, faced off with the Secretary of State William Galvin and won the right to present an amended complaint (see Case 1:20-cv-12080-MLW). Judge D. J. Wolf, the man who put Whitey Bulger in prision, made the ruling.

“This case will provide Dr. Ayyurdai the opportunity to present the evidence of the fraud that involved Dominion Voting Systems machines and erased votes that should have been counted for him. Not only that, it also will show that the same fraud was perpetrated against Donald Trump.

“Dr. Shiva’s amended complaint provides him the opportunity to lay out the evidence–documentary, eye witness and statistical–that should be compelling. Pray for Dr. Shiva.”

Timing in life is everything as the old saying goes

The drop-dead date for DNI Director, John Ratcliff and Trump’s Executive Order dealing with foreign influence in our elections was due Dec. 18th. Dud so far. Ratcliff was informed by intelligence agencies (none were listed by name) two days before the mandated date they would not be ready with their report due to conflicts in trying to protect Communist China. How very convenient.

On Dec. 16th: BREAKING: Catherine Herridge Reports DNI John Ratcliffe Confirmed “There Was Foreign Election Interference by China, Iran, Russia in November” (VIDEO)

Also well timed this is dropped on America,Dec. 16th: Massive cyber-attack allegedly by Russian hackers into our nation’s nuclear stockpile networks, Energy Dept, National Nuclear Security Administration, Treasury Dept, Los Alamos National Laboratory and others as well as Mircrosoft was blasted onto the airwaves and Internet. Then we find out this hack took place NINE months ago. HOW in Hell was this kept secret from Trump for nine months? Or was it? It is reported DNI Director John Ratcliff personally briefed President Trump last Thursday but was it an update?

Remember, Trump abruptly fired Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Nov. 15th. On Nov. 16, C-SPAN broadcast the live hearing of The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee headed up by Sen. Ron Johnson. I was able to watch most of it including the fireworks between Johnson and scabby, Sen. Gary Peters [D-MI] who suffers from parum penis syndrome. The other particularly odious clown was Sen. Thomas Carper [D-MD] who wears a headband on his forehead which reads: Room for rent.

Krebs testified under oath. Both Republicans and DemonRats on that committee were kind enough not to mention he got his arse handed to him the day before when Trump fired him. Act surprised: All the DemonRats on that committee – the same as we saw throughout the entire phony impeachment hearings – completely ignored all testimony.

None of what came from the witnesses bothered any of them in the least. Water off a duck’s back. Trump Campaign Attorney Tells Senate Committee Over 42,000 People Voted More Than Once in Nevada (VIDEO): “Binnall said people were able to vote more than once by using different variations of their first name such as “William” and “Bill” – Other individuals were able to register under a married name and a maiden name. At least 1,500 dead people are recorded as voting and more than 19,000 people voted even though they didn’t live in Nevada.

“Binnall said there is a minimum of 130,000 instances of voter fraud. The corrupt Democrat machine in Clark County stole Nevada for Joe Biden by harvesting ballots and flooding the system with illegal ballots.”

While it was nauseating to watch, I do hope you will take the time to watch it, maybe do a half hour at a time here and there. The first couple of witnesses list a plethora of proven, damning vote fraud as well as the verbal fight between Johnson and Peters. Just go here to watch.

And 24/7 the DNC’s MSM pimps both electronic and print continue to write Trump’s presidential obituary. The WH issued their annual Christmas card showing Trump and his wife. Media pimps all used nearly the same language: The last Christmas card from Trump as he prepares to leave the WH.

Crush them

Funny thing. While gearing up to write todays column I discussed our dire situation with a couple of friends and told them many hundreds of thousands need to be in the District of Criminals on Jan. 6th. Later in the day, Dec. 19th, President Trump let loose: President Donald Trump Calls For Protest in DC on Jan 6., Says ‘Be There, Will Be Wild’

Yes, I wish a million Americans would brave the cold January weather out in DC and shout down the U.S. Congress. But, before that, we MUST flood the phone lines – DISTRICT OFFICES NOT DC. Why? One House member and one Senator must object to the Electoral College votes. So far, 2 Reps and not one senator.

If we don’t stop the vote and the Electoral College votes are accepted, Biden will have stolen the election. If one Rep and one senator stand and object and after debate no agreement it goes to the house where the GOP controls the number of state delegations. That’s how critical Jan. 6th is for this nation.

Mitch China McConnell came out with this that angered millions of Trump voters: McConnell Urges GOP Senators to Refrain from Objecting to Electoral Votes, Dec. 15th

“McConnell, who formally recognized Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president-elect and vice president-elect on Tuesday, reportedly told colleagues that an objection “isn’t in the best interest of everybody,” per the Hill: “McConnell warned that any GOP senator who signed onto a House Republican objection to a state’s electoral votes would then force the Senate to debate and vote on the objection, putting fellow GOP senators in a bad position.

“McConnell was not the only Republican leader to make the request, with Republican Whip Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and Rules Committee Chairman Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) making the same call, though there is no indication, currently, that any GOP senators plan to object to the results.”

That’s right you dirty traitor. It’s not in your best interests which means China. It’s not in the best interests of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the tech giants and globalists. It doesn’t matter to Mitch McConnell the election was rigged. It doesn’t matter to Mitch that we will NEVER again have free and fair elections in this country if we lose this fight. Our glorious republic WILL be dead in less than two years after Kamala ‘Mattress’ Harris takes over from China Joe.

None of that matters to McConnel or dung bags, Thune & Blunt. WE do not matter. America is a beacon light for freedom for the world and the world is waking up. Just take a look at this 1:39 video, President Trump Releases Video – ‘FIGHT FOR TRUMP – SAVE AMERICA – SAVE THE WORLD‘ and then come back to this column. When in your lifetime have you ever seen such a response to an American president? Not for China Joe or the criminal imposter president, Barry Soetoro aka Hussein Obama, who stole his two elections via fraud. The American people back then did not fully understand ‘natural born citizen’ but they sure as hell have eyes and eyes and have heard and seen the evidence of massive vote fraud for over a month.

McConnell said challenging the Electoral College would force the Senate to debate putting fellow senators “in a bad position”. For defending the U.S. Constitution and our RIGHT to a legitimate election outcome? You dog. You’ve got 7 states with dueling electors. What? You’re just going to ignore them as judges have ignored the merits of very case so far?

Every Republican U.S. House member and Senator should have come out and strongly told their constituents: You’re darn right I will stand and fight because the evidence is overwhelming. Oh, no, Trump haters like Mittens Romney and this jackal would rather see America destroyed: Repulsive Illinois #NeverTrumper Adam Kinzinger Continues to Attack President Trump While Claiming His Military Service Allows Him To Act Insubordinate (U.S. House, RINO.)

Kinzinger made this grotesque comment in a tweet: “History reminds us that standing against the passions of emotions in defense of our Constitution is always right.” How about rock solid evidence of cheating? You shame your uniform.

Nov. 17th, newly elected senator from Alabama, Tommy Tuberville, said he might join with Rep. Andy Biggs [R-AZ] in objecting to the vote Jan. 6th. Might? It should be a given. Let me remind Republicans in Congress: The Trump Train brought a record number of voters who voted down ballot and is responsible for gaining more seats and keeping incumbents in the house and state legislatures as well as giving the GOP a huge redistricting advantage next year.

You gutless cowards will not stand for the U.S. Constitution, the future of this country and the man who has fought against the shadow government and endured Hell heaped on him the past five years? Shame on all of you but then again, you have no shame. Your ONLY consideration is the next election and how much you can enrich yourself and your families while in office.

And how about Sen. Rand Paul? What did he say during that senate hearing last week? “The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen and the only way it will be fixed is by in the future reinforcing the laws.”

There is no future but hell for this country if Biden is allowed to be sworn into office along with that Marxist piece of baggage, Ho Harris. America will not recover for decades, if ever, because the DemonRats have gotten away with this stealing this election so far and all your babbling about reinforcing the laws in the future means nothing in stopping the steal NOW.

Listen to your words, Senator: You say in many ways the election was stolen – yeah – in every dam way possible and your solution is reinforcing the laws in the future? Why didn’t you announce then and there you will stand up and object to the Electoral College vote because the evidence of cheating is overwhelming?

How about Sen. Marsha Blackburn [R-TN] who has been a vigorous supporter of President Trump? Are you just going to sit there on Jan. 6th and sanction this steal? How about Sen. Ron Johnson [R-WI] who chaired that senate committee hearing last Thursday who absolutely knows the election was stolen and has been a vocal supporter of Trump? You sat and listened to an ocean of fraud and how the election was stolen yet you will not stand and fight the steal? Your state is one of the six states drowning in fraud. Is freedom just an empty word for you? Well, it isn’t to tens of millions of Americans.

Trump-ultra loyalist senator Ron Johnson says he WON’T object to Electoral College vote after Mitch McConnell told his member protests would split the party and fail – Yeah, Mitch. It’s the party, not We the People that’s so important to you. The split would be cowards vs those who will uphold their oath of office.

Rand Paul is up for reelection in 2022, Blackburn in 2024 and Johnson in 2022. I’m sure they believe their constituents will forget all about them not standing for America on Jan. 6th. As for the House, Rep. Mo Brooks and Rep. Matt Gaetz are the only House members I know of as I write this willing to stand up for the truth. Where’s Jim Jordan & all those members of the House Freedom Caucus? Are they all words and no courage?

Let me give you senators and house members (federal or state) a little history lesson: “Sybil Ludington had just turned sixteen in April of 1777, when a messenger dismounted his exhausted horse, stumbled into her house and announced that the British were burning Danbury, Connecticut–less than a 15 hours march from the Ludington farmstead in Fredericksburg, New York. After delivering the unexpected, shocking news, the exhausted messenger promptly collapsed in front of the cozy Ludington fireplace. It was obvious that he and his horse were no longer able to spread the alarm.

Sybil’s father, Colonel Henry Ludington, was in charge of 400 local militia minutemen who, like himself, were now at home planting their fields. Henry Ludington agonized: if he were to ride to muster his troops, then he would not be able to organize the men when they arrived at his farmhouse. And since his soldiers were mostly farmers who were only marginally trained, they would require much of his attention before they set off to meet the professional British Army.

“They needed to march at first light. When Sybil eagerly volunteered to ride in the messenger’s place, her father was horrified but quickly came to realize that there was no other choice. He knew she was an excellent rider and that her horse, Star, was her best friend. Sybil set off shortly after 9:00 p.m. in pitch black darkness. She rode all night long through cold, penetrating spring rain, dodging trees on the muddy trails leading to the militia men’s farm houses. Nearly all of her father’s 400 men were already busy arming themselves and preparing for battle when she returned home, beyond exhausted, at dawn. She had ridden 40 miles–twice as far as Paul Revere had done in Boston. The Patriots were ultimately successful. They pushed the British, who were not expecting a serious confrontation with the local militiamen, all the way back to their landing boats.

“The heroic action of a sixteen-year-old girl had started what turned out to be the Battle of Ridgefield where the most powerful military force in the world at that time suffered a humiliating defeat. Because of Sybil Ludington.”

No limousine, no street lights. No freeway, yet a sixteen-year old girl was willing to put her life on the line. All of you in your $500 or $1,000 suits and your perfumed airs will be forever known as cowards if you do not stand up and put a stop to this crime.

The lead role in this movie, Benjamin Martin, was based on real life revolutionary hero, Francis Marion, known as the Swamp Fox: “Dan Scott. Barely a week ago I heard you rail for two hours about independence. Mr. Hardwick, how many times have I heard you speak of freedom at my father’s table? Half the men in this church, including you father, and you, Reverend, are as ardent patriots as I.

“Will you now, when you are needed most, stop at only words? Is that the sort of men you are? I ask only that you act upon the beliefs of which you have so strongly spoken and in which you so strongly believe.”– 17 year-old Ann, from the movie, The Patriot w/ Mel Gibson

It’s now up to us. Important read: Explainer: Dueling Electors and the Upcoming Joint Session of Congress – No, Professor it’s not a long shot and no, all the legal challenges have been political or cowardly. Evidence of overwhelming vote fraud has simply been ignored by the courts.

I would ask everyone to starting calling only Republican House members and senators from now until January 5th. The list of senators is here which gives party affiliation. U.S. Reps, click here to also find phone numbers for their district offices. DC calls to their offices get only a recording. What to say in a non-threatening manner? Personally, I have been so enraged since Nov. 4th I’d like to tell my rep and senator to go straight to hell if they don’t find the courage to stop the stealing of this election, but politeness can keep one out of trouble.

I want you to tell Rep. ______ or Sen. ________ the following:

If he/she does not stand up and object to the Electoral College vote and stop the stealing of this election (1) I will never donate another penny to the Republican Party no matter how many emails they send begging for money, (2) When Rep. _____ or Sen. _______ comes up for reelection, I am committed to making it my number one goal to make sure he/she does not win their next primaryand (3) I will make it my life’s mission to support his/her opponent in the primary and if my candidate loses, we will be prepared for immediate action against vote fraud.

If Rep. _____ or Sen. _____ refuses to stand and object, he/she will forever be known as a coward willing to throw away our republic because they might be intimidated by riots. The anarchists have been rioting and destroying cities in this country for almost a year. Trump has at least ten million armed Patriots willing to assist local law enforcement or even the National Guard if requested since we have no constitutional militia.

If it happens and most surely it will, that’s when President Trump can invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 which has been used 14 times since it was passed – a move I fully support. (You may not agree on that one.) For Congress or the gutless U.S. Supreme Court to shirk their duty to uphold their oath of office out of cowardice is the greatest slap in the face to those who fought and died to birth this country. End. You can use the same for your state legislators.

If you live in PA, WI, MI, GA, AZ and Nevada (some of them are Republican majority in both chambers of their legislature) get on the phone to their district offices and tell he/she: You know the election was stolen so de-certify the vote. Sending GOP Electoral College votes is not enough. You must withdraw certification and force Congress to stop the vote on Jan. 6th.

How bad do we want to stop this steal? Is it worth 5, 8 minutes of your time EVERY DAY (except Christmas, New Year’s Day and weekends) to stop China Joe from getting into the White House? Then, please do it as I will be doing every day to my CON-gress critter; I’m not in one of the contested states.

Now, you can change or add to the message I’m using above. Trump is not going to invoke what people refer to as martial law. His tweet yesterday: Martial Law = Fake News.

We know Trump had a meeting with Sidney Powell this past Friday evening. While there’s been speculation about what was discussed, we simply do not know. One thing I do know, Trump has got to go on prime-time live TV as I said in my column last week and tell the American people about the Frankfort raid in detail, list each disputed state and the proven fraud. He cannot keep depending on tweets. Trump needs to reach not just his base but all Americans.

Get this out to every social media there is and let’s burn down the phone lines until Jan. 5th.

I wish you and yours a safe and blessed Christmas.

WATCH – 2:50 (Full screen)

Tell Congress January 6th– You work for us.

Stop the steal.

Help me educate inform Americans with my book, Taking Politics Out of Solutions. 400 pages of facts and solutions on these issues: “Federal” Reserve, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more. 800-955-0116 for phone orders. Also available on Amazon.

