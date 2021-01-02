SOME ‘GEMS’ OF WISDOM WORTH REMEMBERING

“Spitballing” on January 2, 2021

By E. P. Unum



I woke up this morning thinking about some of the things several people in journalism and news broadcasting have said over the years.

Journalism and Communications are where I have spent the bulk of my business career and so I am naturally quite interested in the field (and saddened to see what has become of it).

Three of my favorite people in this profession are Tom Brokaw, the late William F. Buckley, and Andy Rooney. I thought I would share some of their famous quotes with you, all of which seems a very good fit for the times in which we live:

William F. Buckley:“Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other views, but then are shocked and offended to discover that there are indeed other views”

Tom Brokaw:“It’s easy to make a buck. It’s much harder to make a difference”

“It is not enough to wire the entire world if we short-circuit our souls. Technology without heart is just not enough”

“There is no delete button for racism, hatred or bigotry”

“Everywhere I go, from Main Street to Wall Street to Rural towns in mid-America, people ask…What happened to our political system? Why can’t folks in Washington D.C. work together”

Andy Rooney:“Everyone wants to live on top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs while you are climbing it”

“Being kind is more important than being right”

“You can’t be a good writer without being a good thinker”

“The best classroom in the world is at the feet of an elderly person”

“I’ve learned that when you harbor bitterness, happiness will dock elsewhere”

“I’ve learned that walks around the block with my father did wonders for me throughout my life”

There are other journalists and news broadcasters who have also had an impact on me and from time to time I will try to share these with you.

Finally, since this time of year is special for all Christians…….it is, of course, the Christmas Season in which we celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ….here is one truism worth remembering…. expressed in both Latin and English:

Memento homo quia pulvis est, et pulvarem reverteras Remember man thou are dust, and unto dust thou shalt return

Rip McIntosh