HERE IS FURTHER EVIDENCE THAT DONALD J. TRUMP WON THE NOVEMBER 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Biden Steal Fight is Far from Over: “Trump Team’s Peter Navarro Drops Third Report Providing ‘Proof Trump Won’”

January 14, 2021

The Gateway Pundit reported that the Biden Steal fight is far from over. The news outlet said “Trump Team’s Peter Navarro Drops Third Report Providing ‘Proof Trump Won’”:

In the report it begins by discussing the first and second reports and then shares this:

Volume 3 of the Navarro Report is designed to serve as a capstone to what has been a comprehensive analysis of the question: Was the 2020 presidential election stolen from Donald J. Trump? In this report, we provide the most up-to-date statistical “receipts” with respect to the potential number of illegal votes in each battleground state.

The broader goal of this final installment of the Navarro Report is to provide investigators with a well-documented tally of potentially illegal votes on a state-by-state and category-by-category basis. This tally is presented in Figure One on the next page of this report. Note that each number in this figure has a corresponding endnote identifying the source of the number. Note further that we have taken a conservative approach to the count of potentially illegal ballots.

The report continues:

In considering these truths, let us never forget two things: (1) The Democrat Party and its operatives stole the 1960 Presidential Election – it happened then and it can happen again; and (2) it took decades for historians to finally acknowledge the 1960 version of the Immaculate Deception in the face of the same kind of virtue-signaling and cancel culture pressures we are witnessing today. Despite a similar quest to silence Republican and conservative voices today, 74 million Americans who voted for President Donald J. Trump have the right to a full investigation and bipartisan search for truth. If, however, the Democrat Party, RINO elements of the Republican Party, the anti-Trump mainstream media, and the out-of-control censoring social media oligarchs do not cease and desist from their efforts to suppress the search for truth about the 2020 election, history will judge all of these people, corporations, and institutions in the harshest possible manner.

Here is the list of irregularities and illegalities by state as provided in the report:

