The end game is power; control the energy supply, control the means of production, control the dissemination of information, control your healthcare, control the money and financial markets. Government power will always be used against the powerless, for the benefit of the powerful.

The End Game
By: Judd Garrett
Objectivity is the Objective
January 31, 2021(emphasis added)
Joe Biden recently signed an executive order stopping the construction the Keystone XL pipeline in the name of preventing climate change. Biden has also rejoined the Paris Climate accords, and is embracing the “Green New Deal”. It is estimated that over 70,000 jobs will be lost, directly or indirectly, as a result of the Keystone pipeline shutdown. Climate Czar John Kerry dismissed the complaints of oil and gas workers who have been laid off by saying, “go make solar panels”, or ‘let them eat cake’, it’s the same thing. We are told this is all an attempt to lower our carbon footprint in an effort to reduce climate change.
In defense of the Paris accords, John Kerry said that “almost 90 percent of all of the planet’s global emissions come from outside of US borders.” He added, “We could go to zero (carbon emissions) tomorrow and the problem (climate change) isn’t solved.” According to analysis, “the energy regulations agreed to in Paris… would destroy hundreds of thousands of jobs, harm American manufacturing, and destroy $2.5 trillion in gross domestic product by the year 2035.” And for what? According to John Kerry, nothing.
Kerry also added that the U.S. and China are the world’s largest emitters, together accounting for nearly half of global emissions. Therefore, China is responsible for at least 35% of worldwide carbon emissions. China emits more carbon than the United States and the EU combined. Yet, China does not have to start reducing emissions for another decade, and they do not have to reach the goals of Paris until at least ten years after the United States and the EU. It doesn’t appear that the Paris Climate treaty cares much about carbon emissions.
Likewise, the politicians who are the most fervent climate change activists, do not conduct their lives as if they care about carbon emissions. Al Gore lives in two mansions whose carbon footprint is more than 20 times that of the average American household. John Kerry flew around the world in private jets last year, emitting 116 metric tons of carbon into the atmosphere. The average citizen emits 4.6 metric tons for their transportation each year. So, if the most strident climate change activists don’t live their lives like there is climate change then why should we believe them? This isn’t about the climate. It’s about power. It’s about control. Just as the politicians who imposed the strictest lockdowns during Covid, were the ones who continually violated their own restrictions. It was not about Covid. It was about power and control.
How do we know this isn’t about climate? Their policy toward fracking. The Biden administration is shutting down fracking on public lands. It makes no sense. The natural gas produced through fracking is carbon neutral and is the main reason why in the last four years the United States not only became energy independent, but we led the world in reducing carbon emissions. That reduction was a result of fracking, not the Paris treaty. We should be expanding fracking, not reducing it. They want to do away with fracking because they can’t control it. Fracking means independence, and they want dependence and control.
Kerry has also said about climate, “All food needs to be climate-smart. Keep in mind, though, that agriculture is about 10% of total GHG [greenhouse gas] emissions versus 27% for transportation, 27% for power production. See what’s happening. These politicians want to control how you eat, how you drive, and the overall energy production.
The ultimate goal of Marxism is for the state to control the “means of production”. If they control the power, the energy supply, they will control the means of production. If they control the means of production, they can pick the winners and the losers based on each company’s politics, providing energy supply to the companies and people who support them and restrict the energy supply to those who do not. That’s their end game. Power. And energy is the root of power. These people want to control the power supply, so they can control you.
It is not just the energy supply; they have a multi-faceted approach to their take-over of the country and your lives. They control the information we get. They give preferential status and protections to tech companies, like Twitter, Facebook, Amazon that promote their politics and censor political dissent. But when free speech companies like Parler and Gab who espouse different politics, rise up through the free market, gaining millions of subscribers per day, they have to be shut down, for your own good, for your own protection. We were told that tech billionaires censoring the speech of conservative voices is allowed in the “free market” until true free speech companies start winning in the free market, and then the government has to step in and control the “free market”. You don’t have control over energy, the means of production, and now you don’t have control over what information you hear.
It doesn’t stop there. Joe Biden recently signed an executive order expanding the Affordable Care Act without a vote in congress. Many of those in power are not simply content with expanding the ACA, they want “Medicare for all”. Why? Hundreds of millions of people have private health insurance they like. They have doctors they prefer. So, why do these politicians so desperately need to take more than half the citizens out of private health insurance and from the doctors they prefer, and put them into the Government plan? The answer. Control. If they control your healthcare, they control your body, and they control your life.They will claim that “Medicare for all” is about providing healthcare for the poor, the people who can’t afford it. Wasn’t that what Medicaid was for? To give poor people healthcare. So, now these politicians are telling us that because Medicaid, a government-run health program for poor people, failed, everyone else should be forced into another, bigger, more expansive government-run health program. This is exactly what shouldn’t be done. If a program fails on a smaller scale, it should never be expanded to larger groups.
But the politicians who want “Medicare for all” do not care about poor people getting healthcare. They care about controlling you. Poor people’s healthcare is the trojan horse used to take over your healthcare, take over your lives by controlling your healthcare decisions.
Government wants to control every aspect of your life, so they can rig the system. Government controls the money supply and the financial markets through their “regulators”. This week when a group of independent retail day traders, “Wall Street Bets” through Reddit pulled a “short squeeze” which beat the Hedge Fund short-sellers at their own game, and they had to be stopped. “Wall Street Bets” broke no laws, they violated no regulations. They simply used foresight and intelligence to win in the stock market for a couple of days at the levels that billionaire hedge funds do regularly, and they had to be shut down. And they were. They were blocked from trading causing many of these retail traders to lose much of their legally won gains.
We are told that the “free market” is paramount, but only when the free market is rigged and manipulated for the hedge fund billionaire political donors sticking it to the little guy, but the moment that the little guy sees the market manipulation of the billionaire hedge funds and starts sticking it to them for the tune of $20 billion, they shut down trading. The hundreds of millions of political donations by Wall Street billionaires paid off handsomely this week. I don’t remember them shutting down trading to prevent market volatility in 2008 when the market went from 18,000 to 4,000 in a couple of days, and the average American lost most of their pensions and retirement. No one argued that there should be intervention into the market to stop that volatility, mainly because the hedge funds already got their money out, the average citizens were the ones who went down with the ship.
The end game is power; control the energy supply, control the means of production, control the dissemination of information, control your healthcare, control the money and financial markets. Government power will always be used against the powerless, for the benefit of the powerful. And it appears that this already corrupt system was injected with a powerful steroid on January 20, 2021.