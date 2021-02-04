HERE IS PROOF THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS IN NO WAY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTACK ON THE United States CAPITOL ON JANUARY 6, 2021

Fred Martinez

“Antifa-Insurgence Leader John Earl Sullivan” of Capitol Siege Trains “Antifa Soldiers and Selling Riot Equipment at his Website” New Video Shows

February 04, 2021

John Sullivan posing as a Trump supporter at the US Capitol on January 6th.

Today, Gateway Pundit reported that the media false narrative is falling apart on the Capitol Siege as more evidence comes out countering the fake news in this post “New Video Surfaces of Antifa-Insurgence Leader John Sullivan Training Antifa Soldiers and Selling Riot Equipment at his Website”:

Sullivan also organized an Antifa-Insurgence rally on January 6th at the Washington Monument at 11 AM before they stormed the US Capitol.

The mainstream media refuses to report these facts.

Now there is video of Antifa-Black Lives Matter leader John Sullivan giving instructions to his co-conspirators on his channel Insurgence USA on how to effectively pull off criminal protest actions without detection. CNN invited Sullivan on their channel and described him as a reporter.

In the training video Sullivan offers tips on how to prevent detection and information on bulletproof shields to wear during planned insurrection activities.[https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/exclusive-new-video-surfaces-antifa-insurgence-leader-john-sullivan-training-antifa-soldiers-selling-riot-equipment-website/]

Last Month, in an important clip from Steven Bannon’s WarRoom, while Bannon spoke of the impeachment of President Donald Trump as an “answered prayer,” he received word that the fringe leftist activist John Sullivan and CNN collaborator was charged with participating in Capitol incident as the media false narrative is falling apart. [Feds charge [Leftist] ANARCHIST who appeared on CNN after telling Capitol rioters to ‘burn this sh*t down’: https://www.rt.com/usa/512571-capitol-riot-anarchist-provocateur-fbi/]

It appears that CNN may be an accomplice with photo-journalist Jade Sacker who apparently was “embedded” with the fringe leftist activist John Sullivan and CNN collaborator who is charged with participating in the Capitol incident according to Gateway Pundit. [Feds charge [Leftist] ANARCHIST who appeared on CNN after telling Capitol rioters to ‘burn this sh*t down’: https://www.rt.com/usa/512571-capitol-riot-anarchist-provocateur-fbi/]

Gateway Pundit reported “CNN-NPR Photo-Journalist Jade Sacker was Embedded with Antifa Leader John Sullivan During Siege of US Capitol – Cheered “We Did It!” After Inciting Riot (VIDEO)”:

From our earlier report — Footage obtained by the Gateway Pundit from militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist John Sullivan’s Discord server shows the so-called “civil rights activist” reveling inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 as he damaged federal property.

Sullivan has maintained in multiple interviews that he regularly attends protests only to record what’s going on, but did not actively partake in the insurgence in Washington.

“It’s just recording, solely, and not being active in it,” he told Fox News last week.

After the Capitol was stormed John Sullivan appeared with CNN photojournalist Jade Sacker on CNN that night. CNN did not identify Sullivan as an Antifa-BLM protest leader. They mention Insurgence, USA but not that it is a radical leftist organization. They do not mention that Sullivan was arrested in Utah during unrest in 2020. CNN did not reveal that the two were working together inside the US Capitol. Jade Sacker has done work for NPR, CNN, NBC and other liberal outlets.

Yet, in footage streamed to his followers on Discord, Sullivan, who uses the name “Jayden X” on the app, can be heard inciting violence from inside the U.S. Capitol and boasting about breaking a window.

“If we don’t get in, we’re going to burn this sh*t down,” he gloats. “Let’s go! This sh*t’s ours. F*ck yeah. I can’t believe this is reality. We accomplished this sh*t. We did this sh*t together.

“I didn’t know I hit [the window] that hard. No one got that on camera… F*ck the blue! F*ck the blue!”Should CNN be kicked off the airwaves?Yes NoCompleting this poll entitles you to The Gateway Pundit news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

This footage comes from a source who wishes to remain anonymous for security reasons.

Moments after Sullivan captured Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt getting shot and killed in the Capitol, a blonde woman accompanying Sullivan who appears to be his accomplice, Jade Sacker, gleefully exclaims, “We did it!”

“You were right! We did it,” she boasts.

“Dude, I was trying to tell you. I couldn’t say much,” Sullivan replies. “Is this not going to be the best film you’ve ever made in your life?”

While the FBI and the mainstream media insist there is no evidence Antifa or BLM played any role in the deadly mob that stormed the Capitol last Wednesday, Sullivan admits in the footage that he strategically wore a Trump hat and carried a “big ass camera” at the rally to guise himself as a journalist and mislead law enforcement and the media about his true motives.[https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/huge-cnn-npr-reporter-jade-sacker-embedded-antifa-leader-john-sullivan-siege-us-capitol-cheered-inciting-riot-video/]

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

