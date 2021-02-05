A MYSTERY: WHY DO DEMOCRATS LOVE INFANTICIDE SO MUCH. IS IT JUST BECAUSE CATHOLICS ARE SO OPPOSED TO IT?

Last night, radical Democrats in the U.S. Senate blocked yet another effort to stop infanticide in America.

During an unpredictable process known as a “vote-a-rama,” any senator can introduce an unlimited number of amendments to a bill (in this case the 2021 budget resolution). The Senate then votes on them back-to-back in quick succession without debate. This can go on for hours.

With help from your Susan B. Anthony List legislative team, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) and other heroic leaders in the Senate used this opportunity to raise key pro-life issues, including protections for babies who survive abortions. Our team was up through the night tracking both pro-life and hostile anti-life amendments.

Sadly, Sen. Sasse’s Born-Alive amendment fell short of the 60 votes necessary to pass. It’s a travesty that it did not pass easily, 100-0.

Nevertheless, pro-abortion Democrats made their position crystal clear.

Only two Democrats – Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, who represent deeply pro-life states – had the courage to buck their party and vote to protect newborn infants.

Georgia’s two freshmen senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and Mark Kelly of Arizona voted in lockstep with Chuck Schumer and the radical abortion lobby.

This is the modern Democratic Party: Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the most extreme pro-abortion voices hold sway.

Meanwhile, every Senate Republican voted the right way. We are so grateful for the leadership of Sen. Sasse, Pro-Life Caucus founder Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), Leader McConnell, and all the pro-life champions you have worked hard to elect.

The American people deserve to know where their elected representatives stand. Through your support, every senator was forced to go on record for or against infanticide.

Together we will never stop fighting to hold them accountable – and one day we will see this vital legislation become law. Thank you for your dedication to the most vulnerable!

Marjorie Dannenfelser