Red State: Nazi-like “Witch-hunt… Purge of Conservatives from the Military”

February 05, 2021

Joe Biden’s regime is following in the footsteps of the Nazi’s National Socialist Party and Communist regimes in having a purge of the military of non-Socialists. The Red State news outlet reported “DOD Uses Witch-hunt for Extremists to Set the Stage for a Purge of Conservatives from the Military”:

The allegation, provided without a shred of empirical evidence that the US military is overrun by hate groups and extremists, has been made for weeks. Here’s a sampling from just the past month:

Politico. The military has a hate group problem. But it doesn’t know how bad it’s gotten.

WBUR (Boston NPR). Extremism In The Military And How To Root It Out

Defense One. How to Root Out Extremism in the U.S. Military

Military Times. The military knows it has a problem with domestic extremists, white supremacists

New York Times. Pentagon Accelerates Efforts to Root Out Far-Right Extremism in the Ranks

But the degree to which this narrative foretold future events became evident when the FBI was permitted to perform background checks, including reviews of social media, of the 20,000 or so National Guardsmen called up to defend Joe Biden’s Washington, DC, against some imagined threat (more Security Theater, like the predicted attacks on state capitols). See U.S. Defense Officials Fear Insider Attack From National Guard Service Members Ahead of Inauguration.

This was an unconscionable affront to the US military. The assertion that National Guardsmen posed an insider threat to Joe Biden should have been met with guffaws and a refusal of any governor to go along with it. In September 1934, Adolf Hitler was inspecting a jaeger regiment commanded by Colonel Erwin Rommel. The Nazi security apparatus insisted that politically reliable SS troops be positioned between Rommel’s regiment and Hitler. Rommel said that if that came to pass, his troops would not be there. It is a shame when our military commanders can’t muster the same courage. [https://redstate.com/streiff/2021/02/03/dod-sets-the-stage-for-a-purge-of-conservatives-from-the-military-n321360]

