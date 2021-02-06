SEARCH

Do the “Shameless and Dishonest” NCR/EWTN & Conservatives Catholics “Gaslight” Viganò because “they are Threatened and have No Rebuttal”?

February 06, 2021

Did you catch that? “Unstable.” That is the same gaslighting CNN pulled on Kanye West when they threatened the black narrative on abortion. This is shameless and dishonest reporting from NCR/EWTN. But they are threatened and have no rebuttal, so they gaslight truth-speakers like the liberals to do their own formidable enemies. – Fr. David Nix

Fr. David Nix quotes Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s inspiring words and then defends him against so-called “conservative” Catholic’s “gaslighting”:

This is the third part of an analysis I wrote on a recent letter from Archbishop Viganò to a layman. Archbishop Viganò’s words are in italics. My words are in bold orange font below. AB. Viganò’s full letter without my additions can be found here. “

[…]

This hidden and often silent work has been carried out by the Society of Saint Pius X, which deserves recognition for not having allowed the flame of Tradition to be extinguished at a moment in which celebrating the ancient Mass was considered subversive and a reason for excommunication. Its priests have been a healthy thorn in the side for a hierarchy that has seen in them an unacceptable point of comparison for the faithful, a constant reproach for the betrayal committed against the people of God, an inadmissible alternative to the new conciliar path. And if their fidelity made disobedience to the pope inevitable with the episcopal consecrations, thanks to them the Society was able to protect herself from the furious attack of the Innovators and by its very existence it allowed the possibility of the liberalization of the Ancient Rite, which until then was prohibited. Its presence also allowed the contradictions and errors of the conciliar sect to emerge, always winking at heretics and idolaters but implacably rigid and intolerant towards Catholic Truth.

Again, a mutiny against a mutiny is not disobedience but rather: It is obedience to the original course charted. And what was the original course charted for this ocean-liner? The salvation of souls…on all 7 Seas, on all 7 continents, seeking every man, woman and child who was made to have a relationship with Jesus Christ and His One Church…which is everyone. And internally, each pagan, Jew, Protestant, Muslim and Catholic is truly hungry for the Church as She has only always presented herself in the unchanging faith, morals, doctrine and liturgy found in every century (before our own mutinous one and minus the Arian crisis.) That is called “traditional Catholicism” whether people like it or not. No Pope can change this eternal course, even if they temporarily change it to please mankind.

I consider Archbishop Lefebvre an exemplary confessor of the Faith, and I think that by now it is obvious that his denunciation of the Council and the modernist apostasy is more relevant than ever. It should not be forgotten that the persecution to which Archbishop Lefebvre was subjected by the Holy See and the world episcopate served above all as a deterrent for Catholics who were refractory toward the conciliar revolution.

See that Archbishop Viganò is being persecuted not only by the left, but even by the neo-con non-trad right who is threatened by the truth he speaks. For example, Fr. De Souza who writes for National Catholic Register—that is, the conservative one, not the liberal one, National Catholic Reporter—again Fr. De Souza who writes for the National Catholic Register, a service of EWTN news has this hit piece on Archbishop Viganò. When you’re over the target, you get the most flack. And the flack that is thrown at any of us who speaks the truth is always the same: gaslighting. Gaslighting is when you can’t answer someone’s claims, so you claim he is crazy. Look at what was not below Fr. De Souza (who couldn’t answer Archbishop Viganò) to write about him in the above article: “Some people, even former admirers, think he may have become a bit unstable, yet rendering an accurate assessment has been near impossible, given that he has been in hiding since 2018.” Did you catch that? “Unstable.” That is the same gaslighting CNN pulled on Kanye West when they threatened the black narrative on abortion. This is shameless and dishonest reporting from NCR/EWTN. But they are threatened and have no rebuttal, so they gaslight truth-speakers like the liberals to do their own formidable enemies.[https://padreperegrino.org/tag/vigano/]

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it. Pray an Our Father now for America. Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.SHARE