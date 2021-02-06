DO WE HAVE DR. FAUCI TO THANK FOR A SECOND WUHAN CORONAVIRUS THAT IS EVEN MORE DEADLY THAN THE FIRST

dqwickham@yahoo.com 10:16 AM (6 minutes ago) to lifetreemail@gmail.com

Pray to the Holty Ghost

Thank you, Ron Panzer, for being on top of this! The picture gets darker by the day. LifeTree.org has written you a couple of times about the “Great Reset.” I willl try to send this email again through that website later today.

In summary…..This second virus has been made more deadly, again using “gain of function” research. Just so you understand. They have been working to augment the deadly feature of the coronavirus-19 released last year. Now their purpose is to create an even more deadly new COVID!!!!! Am I correct? On the news is it Dr. Fauci who warns that a second and more dangerous wave is coming? I may be wrong.

This much I do know. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has been funneling research dollars through Dr. Peter Daszak who is his head of Eco Health Alliance located in an office building in NYC to support this “gain of function” research. They collaborated with researchers at the Wuhan Lab in China.

The list of important people in this “great reset” gets longer. Dr. Fauci’s wife is Christine Grady. She heads the bioethics group at NIH, the same dept of the US government where Fauci’s NIAID is located. At the top of the list of people who are alumni from her department of bioethics is Ezekiel Emanuel. Go to bioethics.nih.gov/alumni/faculty.shtml. Emanuel is the architect of Obamacare and famous for his philosophy of treatment of the elderly. He believes our LIVES ARE COMPLETE at age 75!. You should know that Emanuel is now a member of Pres. Biden’s coronavirus task force.

Oh yes, for those of you who know people who have taken the shot here is some advice. First, check with a good internist who can tell you about immune boosting supplements. It is my understanding that Vitamin D and zinc are very good to take. There are a couple other supplements such as Vitamin C, Selenium, Quercetin, and NAC that you will find mentioned by Dr. Mercola below. Dr. Mercola is under attack right now by people who want to take down his website. Go quickly and copy down his materials. Please pray for him.

Here is the excellent Dr. Mercola link. You will have to activate it or search for “What to do if you got the vaccine and are having problems”.

articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/31/covid-19-vaccine-gene-therapy.aspx

Pray to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

