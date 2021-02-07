EVEN THAT LEFTIST NEWSPAPER, THE New York Times, WAS PRE-MEDITATED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE “FORCES WHO HAD PLANNED FOR VIOLENCE IN ADVANCE” OF THE PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATION PLANNED BY THE TRUMP SUPPORTERS

SEARCH

“Why [did] Authorities immediately Claim… President Donald Trump had ‘Incited’ the Riot… when we now know much of the Violent Behavior was Pre-Meditated” according to the NY Times?

February 06, 2021

The National Pulse news outlet asked two questions after the “A New York Times report has let the cat out of the bag: that law enforcement either knew and did nothing about the potential for violence on January 6th, or issued conflicting and inconsistent threat assessments ahead of the events at the U.S. Capitol”:

“[W]hy [did] authorities allowed a predominantly peaceful Trump speech and rally in Washington, D.C. to be infiltrated and overtaken by forces who had planned for violence in advance”

“[W]hy [did] authorities immediately claim… President Donald Trump had ‘incited’ the riot with his speech at the Ellipse outside the White House when we now know much of the violent behavior was pre-meditated”?

The National Pulse reported:

The New York Times reported on Friday afternoon:

On Jan. 4, the intelligence division of the U.S. Capitol Police issued a report listing all the groups known to be descending on the city… The documents show how the police and federal law enforcement agencies produced inconsistent and sometimes conflicting assessments of the threat from American citizens marching on the Capitol.

