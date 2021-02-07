THE SCOURGE OF SEX TRAFFICKING HAS BEEN GIVEN A GREEN LIGHT THROUGH THE ACTIONS OF THE BIDENS

SEARCH

Are Francis & Biden who are China’s Puppets going to make the World a Sex Trafficking Planet now that Trump can’t Fight against Trafficking?

February 07, 2021

Are Francis and Joe Biden who apparently are China’s puppets going to make the world a sex trafficking planet modeled on their beloved Communist China now that Donald Trump can’t fight against sex trafficking and the Communist regime?

The Epoch Times reported that “Jaco Booyens, the founder of SHAREtogether, said former President Donald Trump’s efforts to create an office dedicated to fighting sex trafficking made an “incredible impact” over the last four years”:

Booyens said that before Trump “we’ve never had an office in the White House designated and dedicated to fighting sex trafficking. No former president in the history of this country has used his or her platform to denounce the exploitation of children and then appropriate funding. So we’ve seen an incredible impact over the years, over the last four years, particularly towards the support for law enforcement.”

Regular police officers, he said, are not trained to investigate, profile, or conduct a sting operation. It requires special training and a lot of resources and effort.

“We’ve seen a tremendous rise in the apprehension, the arrest of perpetrators and rescue of victims under the Trump administration, no question about it,” Booyens said. “In these cases that you’re seeing now such as California, and you’ll see some others coming out now, they’ve been 9, 10 months in the making under the Trump administration—in that mechanism of funding law enforcement appropriately, having special task forces.” [https://www.theepochtimes.com/trumps-efforts-to-fight-sex-trafficking-made-incredible-impact-sharetogether-founder_3686901.html?utm_source=morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-02-07]

Is there evidence that Francis with the help of sexual predator ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick betrayed the Chinese underground Church to one of the top sex trafficking centers in the world?

Is there evidence that Biden will “cede the world [and the United States] to China” one of the top sex trafficking centers in the planet?

Francis authorized Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Theodore McCarrick to bring about an agreement to give control of the Chinese underground Church to the totalitarian Communist regime.



Francis and Parolin according to Archbishop Carlo Vigano’s testimony were among the prelates who covered-up for sexual predator McCarrick and gave him influence:



McCarrick “made no fewer than eight trips to China in recent years, the last few at the specific request of Pope Francis in pursuit of an agreement” accordingly to China expert Steven Mosher.

(LifeSiteNews, “Top Vatican cardinal rebukes critics of China deal: “No need to be drastic,” September 21, 2018)



The betrayal of the Chinese underground Church can thus be called the Francis/McCarrick deal.



The Francis/McCarrick Chinese betrayal apparently has a child sex-trafficking connection not just because of McCarrick’s alleged abuse of minors, but because China is a center of child sex-trafficking.



OnePeterFive reported on October 18:



“The Associated Press (AP) is reporting that the U.S. Justice Department has initiated an investigation into the sex abuse crisis in the Catholic Church.”



“… Former cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s personal involvement in the establishment and financial management of the organization known as the Papal Foundation has come under scrutiny since accusations came to light earlier this summer concerning his alleged abuse of minors – especially in light of his extensive travels to countries in Asia [eight times to China, “the last few” at Francis’s “specific request”], where child sex-trafficking is common.”

[U.S. Justice Department Opens Investigation Into Pennsylvania Clerical Abuse By Bree A. Dail on Oct 18, 2018 05:06 pm]



The New York Times on June 27, 2017 reported:



“China is among the world’s worst offenders for allowing modern slavery to thrive within its borders, according to a strongly worded State Department report released Tuesday.”



‘… The report found that prosecutions for various forms of human trafficking — which include sex trafficking, including of children.”

[https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/27/world/asia/china-human-trafficking.html]



The Charlotte Lozier Institute reported on July 2, 2013:



“L ast week, the State Department released their annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report. The years report saw the downgrade of three countries (China, Russia, and Uzbekistran) from a Tier 2 ranking to Tier 3, which is the lowest possible ranking.”



“… China was proven to be a country particularly entrenched in human trafficking and the problem has affected both its own people and those of other nations. According to the 2013 TIP report, China is a source, transit, and destination country for men, women, and children subjected to forced labor and sex trafficking. The report states, “Women and children from neighboring Asian countries, including Burma, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore, Mongolia, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), as well as from Russia, Europe, Africa, and the America’s, are reportedly trafficked to commercial sexual exploitation and forced labor.” [https://lozierinstitute.org/human-trafficking-report-shows-one-child-policy-a-lead-cause-of-trafficking-in-china/]



Deplorably, besides China being a place where a predator like McCarrick could perpetrate his perverted inclinations, the Francis/McCarrick deal allies the Vatican closely with a center of child sex-trafficking.



It doesn’t seem unreasonable that the U.S. Justice Department appears to be concern about Francis’s China deal collaborator McCarrick’s possible connections to China’s child sex-trafficking since according to the 2013 State Department report:



“Women and children from… the America’s [by implication that includes children from the United States], are reportedly trafficked to commercial sexual exploitation” in China.



If it is true that McCarrick was in anyway involved with sex trafficking, it won’t be the first time a close collaborator of Francis was associated, if only by cover-up, with trafficking.



The Pennsylvania Report said that the close associate of Francis Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who was praised for his “nobility” in handling sex abusing priests by the Pope, covered-up for a predator associated with sex trafficking.



Church Militant reported that the PA Grand Jury Report revealed Wuerl covered-up for predator Fr. George Zirwas:



“Zirwas had led a ‘flamboyant’ homosexual lifestyle in Havana, living with his younger Cuban boyfriend, even facilitating foreign sex trafficking, hooking up American tourists with male Cuban prostitutes.”

(Church Militant, “PA Grand Jury Report: CDL. Wuerl Protected Predator Priests,” August 14, 2018)



Even if McCarrick is found to not be associated with sex trafficking, unlike the “noble” Wuerl, it still is disgraceful that the Francis Vatican is closely allied with a center of child sex trafficking.



It is also a disgrace that China puppet Joe Biden may betray the United States to a center of child sex trafficking as his follow China puppet McCarrick betrayed the underground Chinese Church.



As the Epoch Times said “Electing Biden Would Cede the World [and the United States] to China“:



It might seem overheated to say electing Joe Biden would turn the world over to communist China, but is it?



We already know that as recently as a year ago, the former vice president dismissed any Chinese threat, informing an Iowa gathering, “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man.”



Since then, via the CCP virus, not only has China eaten our lunch, they have eaten our dinner and breakfast as well, sent thousands of our citizens across the River Styx, and left our once-stellar national economy in tatters, with millions unemployed.



Our children might not even be going to school next year.



“They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east, I mean the west,” Biden bumbled on at the same event.



“They can’t figure out how they’re going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system.”

But Biden had. He realized an elementary truth about communism as practiced in China, Russia, or wherever it takes power—it exists on corruption. Corruption was and is one of the motors of communist—indeed all totalitarian—societies, second only to nepotism.



Biden already knew this (who wouldn’t?) in 2014, when he flew to Beijing on Air Force Two accompanied by his crack-loving, womanizing son Hunter, of Burisma fame. We don’t know much of what happened between China and the United States on that trip, but Hunter returned with a $1.5 billion investment for BHR Equity Investment Fund Management.



That company was founded only a year earlier, and Hunter was listed on the website as a director, next to his photograph. The latter was, not surprisingly, almost immediately removed because of what we call these days poor “optics.”



It was a similar impulse that led Biden to reverse, at least on the surface, the view of China he proclaimed in Iowa a year ago—optics again.



And speaking of, yet again, optics, he definitely had to pull back on calling Trump a “racist” and a “xenophobe” for shutting down flights to the United States from China…



… It’s not hard to imagine what would transpire if Biden were elected, even if there’s nothing on that hard drive or it’s been erased (neither are likely). Biden’s the guy who wanted to go along with the communist Chinese in the first place.



“China’s going to eat our lunch? Come on, man.”



Let’s do business with them again. Forget about that “decoupling” stuff. Their penicillin’s just as good as ours, better maybe, and cheaper. Why should our great thinkers waste their time manufacturing computer chips 24/7? They should be creating. Who cares if the Chinese rip off an idea or two? There are more to come.



And soon enough, we’re back where we were. Actually further along. We’re manufacturing for them, doing their bidding, just like the rest of the world.



One of Japan’s leaders put it this way during Japan’s heyday: “America will be our farm, and Europe our boutique.”



That didn’t last long. But with China, with Biden’s acquiescence, it would. It would go further.

Communism’s not so bad, is it? Maybe we should try it ourselves, just the best parts, you understand. Nothing violent. None of that Tiananmen stuff.



But that “social credit” system seems to work. The people like it. It’s kind of a game.

Well, not fun for everybody, but you know what I mean.



The truth is, if we elect Biden, China will deserve to take over. We will have been that stupid.

[https://www.theepochtimes.com/electing-biden-would-cede-the-world-to-china_3350694.html/amp] Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.