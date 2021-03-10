IT BEGINS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT BEGINS? THE DEMOCRAT SOCIALIST TAKEOVER OF THE GOVERNMENT OF THE NATION, STATE BY STATE.



State Democrats Resign as Democratic Socialists Take Over

(RepublicanNews.org) – It’s no great secret that Democrats serving in the nation’s capital are locked in a bitter battle over control of the party. On one side lay radical Progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her fellow “Squad” members. The other side is led by more traditional Democrats like Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

The party rift spilled into Nevada when a group of radical Progressive Democrats, backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, swept the March 6 elections to assume control of the state’s party. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1369095436179496960&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Frepublicannews.org%2Fstate-democrats-resign-as-democratic-socialists-take-over%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px

Judith Whitmer, the head of Clark County Democrats, led the victory as the new chair of the Nevada Democratic Party. Overall, endorsed candidates won all but five seats.

The Intercept reported that Alana Mounce, the Democrat’s executive director, sent an email to Whitmer shortly after the election announcing her resignation along with other Nevada Democratic Party employees and consultants. Those resignations included several directors overseeing the party’s operations, communications, finance, and research.

The mass exodus of party officials in Nevada could be a preview of coming attractions as radical leftists and traditionalists wrestle for control of the Democratic Party.