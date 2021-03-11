BY GOVERNOR CUOMO’S PROFESSED STANDARD WHEN TALKING ABOUT ACCUSATIONS AGAINST PRIESTS ACCUSERS ARE TO BE BELIEVED AND THE ACCUSED (BEGINNING WITH HIMSELF) ARE TO BE DEFENDED

Cuomo Had A Different Standard For Priests
March 11, 2021
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s duplicity:
Now that Gov. Cuomo has been accused of being a serial predator, he is insisting that his due process rights be respected. Yet when it came to accused priests, Cuomo sang a different tune.
Cuomo has a different standard for himself. When asked this week about the charges against him, he said, “You can allege something, might be true, might not be true. You may have misperceived, there may be other facts.”
If this is his best defense, the man is in trouble. Nevertheless, what he said was accurate. Not all allegations are true. Misperceptions are not uncommon. There may be other facts that have yet to surface. That’s why the accused, including him, are entitled to due process.
However, when it came to allegations against priests—for offenses alleged to have happened decades earlier—Cuomo showed no respect for their due process rights. He was happy to sign legislation that gave rapacious lawyers out to sunder the Catholic Church all the leeway they wanted.
Just as important, Cuomo knew these lawyers would focus on the Church and not pursue claims against public school teachers. Given the generosity of the teachers’ unions at election time, he was not about to demand that their sordid record of child rape be prosecuted.
When Cuomo signed the bill aimed at the Catholic Church in 2019, he called out the Church for fighting the legislation. What he said was as ignorant as it was cruel.
Cuomo accused Catholic Church officials of “threatening” those who were not supportive of their opposition to the bill. He said, “I believe it was the conservatives in the Senate who were threatened by the Catholic Church. And this went on for years.”
When teachers’ unions oppose a bill it is called lobbying. When bishops oppose a bill it is called a threat. Cuomo’s double standard, and his animus against the Catholic Church, could not be more plain.
What he failed to note is that for over a decade, bills targeting the sexual abuse of minors did not apply to the public sector. It took the bishops, and the Catholic League, to demand that the bill be made inclusive of all entities. We didn’t threaten anyone.
Our major concern was the due process rights of accused priests. Most of the allegations took place a very long time ago, making it difficult to determine innocence or guilt. We know that memories fade and witnesses die, which is why we have statutes of limitations in the first place. There is nothing “threatening” about opposing bills that gut this fundamental due process provision.
If I had said about accused priests, “You can allege something, might be true, might not be true. You may have misperceived, there may be other facts,” would Cuomo have agreed with me? Not a chance.
In fact, on the day he signed the bill that the Church opposed, he blithely assumed that all of the accused priests were guilty. “I want to start by applauding these victims/advocates who went through a horrendous violation in life and an aggravated defilement because it was a person in authority, a person who was supposed to be respected.”
So there we have it. The accusers are to be believed and the accused is guilty. If Cuomo’s standard for priests were applied to himself, then his accusers are telling the truth and he is guilty. And if that is the case, why is he still in office, especially now that he is accused of sexual assault?
Contact: Press.Office@exec.ny.gov
-
Archives
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- Never again should we quarantine the most healthy among us and shutter businesses across the nation.
- BY GOVERNOR CUOMO’S PROFESSED STANDARD WHEN TALKING ABOUT ACCUSATIONS AGAINST PRIESTS ACCUSERS ARE TO BE BELIEVED AND THE ACCUSED (BEGINNING WITH HIMSELF) ARE TO BE DEFENDED
- IT BEGINS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT BEGINS? THE DEMOCRAT SOCIALIST TAKEOVER OF THE GOVERNMENT OF THE NATION, STATE BY STATE.
- LET’S HEAR IT FOR DR. THEODORE GEISEL (a.k.a. Dr. Seuss): HIP, HIP, HOORAY !!!!!!!! HOW DARE THE LEFT DECIDE THAT DR. SEUSS WAS A RACIST. THE MESSAGES OF HIS BOOKS WERE ONES OF OVERWHELMING INCLUSION, AND ANTI-PREJUDICE, NOT EXCLUSION AND RACISM. THE PEOPLE WHO ARE HELL-BENT ON CANCELING DR. SEUSS AND CLARENCE THOMAS HAVE A LOT TO LEARN ABOUT COMBATTING REAL RACISM AND PREJUDICE
- THE DIEHARD LEFTIST SUPPORTERS OF JORGE BERGOLIO’S CLAIM TO BE THE POPE OF THE Roman Catholic Church WILL SOON BE ISOLATED FROM REAL Roman Catholics AS THE CHURCH MOVES CLOSER TO FINDING A PROCESS FOR ENDING THE PRESENT CRISIS
Top Posts & Pages
- THIS IS A VERY REASSURING VIDEO - WATCH IT, IT IS ONLYT 12 MINUTES LONG
- FOR SOME PEOPLE, LIVING IN THE CURRENT PANDEMIC IS REALLY DYING EVERY DAY
- IT BEGINS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT BEGINS? THE DEMOCRAT SOCIALIST TAKEOVER OF THE GOVERNMENT OF THE NATION, STATE BY STATE.
- THE DIEHARD LEFTIST SUPPORTERS OF JORGE BERGOLIO'S CLAIM TO BE THE POPE OF THE Roman Catholic Church WILL SOON BE ISOLATED FROM REAL Roman Catholics AS THE CHURCH MOVES CLOSER TO FINDING A PROCESS FOR ENDING THE PRESENT CRISIS
- SO YOU DO NOT THINK THAT Benedict XVI IS THE LEGITIMATE POPE OF THE Roman Catholic Church??????
- A MESSAGE FROM MARY
- LET'S HEAR IT FOR DR. THEODORE GEISEL (a.k.a. Dr. Seuss): HIP, HIP, HOORAY !!!!!!!! HOW DARE THE LEFT DECIDE THAT DR. SEUSS WAS A RACIST. THE MESSAGES OF HIS BOOKS WERE ONES OF OVERWHELMING INCLUSION, AND ANTI-PREJUDICE, NOT EXCLUSION AND RACISM. THE PEOPLE WHO ARE HELL-BENT ON CANCELING DR. SEUSS AND CLARENCE THOMAS HAVE A LOT TO LEARN ABOUT COMBATTING REAL RACISM AND PREJUDICE
- HOW DARE Donald Trump TURN OUT TO BE ONE OF THE BEST PRESIDENTS THE United States OF AMERICA HAS EVER HAD IN SPITE OF HIS PERSONAL FLAWS WHICH HE NEVER TRIED TO HIDE WITH THE RESULT THAT HIS HONESTY CAUSED THE LEFT LIBERALS TO HATE HIM
- WITH EACH PASSING DAY POPE BENEDICT'S RENUNCIATION OF THE PAPACY GROWS MORE AND MORE DOUBTFUL
- 2 ABOUT ME
Top Clicks