BRAVO, GOVERNOR DeSANTIS !!!!!! THIS MADNESS HAS TO STOP!!!!!

Mar 20, 2021

Vaccine Passports are a ‘terrible idea,’ according to Governor DeSantis

Image source: Getty Images

The idea of vaccine passports, or digital health passports, as they have been called, have been increasingly talked about as we consider what post-pandemic life looks like. But Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to make it clear that there is absolutely no way such a passport would get any backing in the sunshine state.

“The vaccine passport is a terrible idea,” he said. “We are definitely not going to require anything from the state’s perspective. That is totally off the table. If I have businesses that want to do that in Florida, I think that that’s more than just a private decision.”



He continued: “Look, if you want to go to a movie theater or concert, all this stuff, go. If you don’t, don’t. But to require somebody to show some type of proof vaccination, I think, is completely unacceptable, and it’s not something that we’re going to support here in any way in Florida.”