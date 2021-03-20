Joe PUT HIS FOOT IN IT (NOT HIS MOUTH) AND NOW HE MUST APOLOGIZE TO PUTIN

Russia Demands Biden Apologize Over Recent Putin Claims

(RepublicanNews.org) – President Biden has been relatively quiet about Russia since assuming office. That is, until this week, when he set off an international incident talking trash about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked Biden if he thought Putin was a killer during an interview with ABC News on March 17. Biden answered, "mm-hmm," adding that the Russian leader "will pay a price" for his alleged tampering in the 2020 US elections.

The following day, Russia recalled its US Ambassador, reportedly to discuss the incident along with an intelligence report released by the Biden administration accusing Putin of either directly participating in or overseeing Russian election tampering efforts.

On Thursday, March 18, the deputy speaker of Russia’s upper house demanded an apology and explanation from “the American side.” Russia’s foreign ministry echoed that sentiment, stating it expected an explanation from the Biden administration, too.

The Russian ministry did confirm that it wanted to reverse the “downward spiral” of relations between the two countries. However, with Biden running his mouth like that on national television, one can only imagine what might happen next.