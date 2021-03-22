It is coming!!!

|SOME THINGS TO PONDER…PART IIIby E. P. UNUMMarch 22, 2021 This is Part III of my series Some Things to Ponder. This one a sobering look at current events and a look back at some facts. I may be wrong, but I believe the best thing that could ever happen for the Mexican Drug Cartels was a Democrat presidential victory back in November. Indeed, in many respects, this is their “rainy dream” (to put it nicely). Joe Biden is like manna from heaven for the Mexican Drug Cartels. Before El Jefe Grande, Presidente Biden decided to unilaterally do away with all things Trump and open up our southern border, discarding what worked to control illegal immigration under President Trump. Experts estimated the money made on drug trafficking by the Mexican Drug Cartels at around “$500 billion a year.” That’s half a trillion dollars a year. Trillion with a “T.” What’s the source of that estimate you say? It is what Senator Purdue (R) said at a hearing of the Senate International Narcotics Control Caucus, June 11, 2019. But before you scream foul, it doesn’t count because he is a Republican, here is what Senator Diane Feinstein, a Democrat had to say at that same hearing: “The illicit drug trade is a business, valued at anywhere between $426 [billion] and $652 billion…” Get the picture? Follow the money. Do you think the people and children coming across our border are coming empty-handed? If so, you are living in a fantasy land. They are bringing drugs of all kinds….cocaine, fentanyl, heroin worth hundreds of millions of dollars, maybe billions on the street. How much do you think is flowing back into the coffers of politicians from this windfall? Do you really believe the telephone numbers children are carrying with them are contact information for relatives living in the United States? Are you a special kind of naïve? Oh, you think these are insensitive, hysterical, unfounded comments? Well, think back to the evidence we heard about Hunter Biden’s scheme with the Chinese Communists when he accompanied then Vice President Joe Biden (now our current president) on Air Force 2 and walked away with $1.5 billion in “venture capital investment” ostensibly to set up a company that included Joe Biden himself as the “Big Guy” with a 10% stake. Did you forget about Tony Bobulinski who tried to warn us about what Joe and Hunter Biden were up to well before the election took place? Isn’t it strange that the mainstream media kept this completely under wraps and few people knew about it? Who else do you think might have their hands in the till? If America and Mexico wanted to eliminate the cartels and their operations in Central America, they could do so quickly. Why then do they persist? Keep in mind, the Cartels are also pocketing millions in illicit fees they collect from families in Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Mexico along with terrorists from Yemen, Syria, Iran, North Korea, and China who infiltrate America through our now porous southern border.
Children unaccompanied by their parents are arriving in the thousands seeking entry to the United States. Does any of this make sense to you? Why would parents send their children on such a perilous journey alone in the “custodial care” of groups specializing in human trafficking? Don’t you think someone is looking out for them since they are carrying some very important assets? And what are we doing about this lunacy? Oh, wait…Let me circle back with you in a few months and I will give you yet another evasive snide comment for asking such good and probing questions, so says Jen Psaki the appointed town crier for President Biden! By the way, where is Hunter? I am given to understand that Joe Biden is scheduled to hold a press conference on March 25 when reporters can ask meaningful questions other than what is his favorite color. We will see then just how open this conference is. I wonder if anyone in the media will ask our President about Mr. Bobulinski? I just read Wayne Allen Root’s essay about our real president actually being Barack Hussein Obama and I believe he is 100% correct. What we are being treated to is the Third Term of Barack Hussein Obama and he, together with Susan Rice and Valerie Jarret, is pulling all the strings on Joe Biden who is president in name only. If you think about it objectively, there really is no other conclusion. Consider the following: 1. I challenge anyone to identify one single legislative or executive action taken by Obama that benefited America or Americans. Name just one. Ditto for Joe Biden and he has been in charge for only sixty days. 2. Virtually every action Obama took during his presidency was designed and intended to weaken America. He enacted more regulations on business than any other president with the consequential effect of stifling growth. He curtailed, and in many cases banned, oil and gas exploration making our nation more dependent on foreign oil. He weaponized the IRS against American citizens. He tried to force the Little Sisters of the poor to provide condoms to young girls. He was a proponent of the Paris Accord which would have drained America’s wealth in pursuit of climate change, a notion which is by no means settled science. He did next to nothing to reign in China or North Korea. His presidency marked a continuous spread of seemingly endless wars in the Middle East with no end in sight. He sent billions, $176 billion to be exact, to Iran, the single greatest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, and never told anyone in Congress about it until it had been done He insulted our ally, Israel intentionally. He did nothing to achieve peace in the Middle East, raised taxes on corporations and individuals, and presided over the greatest flight of capital from our nation in history. As our first black president, he did absolutely nothing to ease racial tensions, fostering instead a great schism between black and white Americans. He did nothing to reduce black unemployment. And, during his presidency, he alone increased our national debt by $10.0 trillion, more than all 43 Presidents before him accumulated in our nation’s history. 3. Under Obama, do you remember the videos and photographs of U.S. Navy Sailors being held captive by Iranian sailors in small gunboats, with their arms raised and hands clasped behind their necks? I do. Did Obama show any embarrassment or anger? In the recently concluded initial meetings of high-level diplomats from the Biden Administration and their counterparts in China in Anchorage, Alaska, the Chinese excoriated the Americans in a fifteen-minute tirade. Biden said he was proud of how our side conducted themselves! Remarkable. 4. Recently, Biden fell three times trying to run up the steps to Air Force One. The White House blamed it on bursts of wind. They have so little regard for us, just like Obama. We are no more than useful idiots to them. 5. Where was President Obama while our embassy in Benghazi was being overrun by a well-organized assault team armed with RPGs, machine guns, mortars, and assorted small arms? Where was Joe Biden? Since when do angry mobs show up at spontaneous protests so well-armed? This was no spontaneous reaction to a movie no one saw. It was yet another Obama lie, a storyline promulgated by the Triumvirate of Obama, Clinton, and Rice. Benghazi was a well-planned attack with a purpose, and that purpose was as despicable as you can get. Come to think of it, where was that tough guy Joe Biden while all this was happening? Was he in his favorite hang-out, his basement in Delaware? 6. Our nation did rejoice however when Seal team Six completed its mission of killing Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad Pakistan. Afterward, it sure didn’t take Joe Biden long to give an interview with the Press, at which point he disclosed to the media the precise name of the unit that had prosecuted the action against Bin laden. In doing so, he put a target on the backs of Seal Team Six, and several months later a U.S. Chinook helicopter crashed in Afghanistan brought down by a shoulder-fired missile killing 38 servicemen several of the members of Seal Team Six. Can you guess where that shoulder-fired missile came from? Can you spell Benghazi, Libya? Joe Biden was just trying to let the world know that he was in the know about the Bin Laden mission, even though we now hear he was actually opposed to it. 7. Now, fast forward to 2021 and the Presidency of Joe Biden. If you look at his cabinet members and people assembled around him, it is strikingly similar to the people who served in Obama’s administration. The 52 executive orders issued by Biden are in no way beneficial to the United States and, indeed, are detrimental to our economy and moral standing in the world. We seem focused on things like proudly introducing new uniforms for pregnant female soldiers, renaming bases and schools, tearing down monuments to our history and Founders, and teaching our children the newest and latest cancel culture concepts like not referring to your mother and father with terms like mom or dad. We have developed a penchant for denigrating our history and trying to pick the fly shit out of the pepper, while China continues to move forward at breathtaking speed. And the world is watching us with great apprehension. Biden talks of unity but his actions are diametrically opposed to unity. They are divisive and make little sense economically, morally, and operationally… just like Obama! 8. We have yet to see Biden’s new tax plan unfold but all signs point to yet another devastating outcome for our economy. If Biden holds true to form, he will abolish the Trump tax cuts which will automatically increase taxes on everyone, not just the so-called wealthy Biden promised to focus his tax plan on. We do know that the Biden Administration is hell-bent on increasing corporate taxes, capital gains taxes, and personal income taxes along with a wealth accumulation tax and other assorted tax hikes in 2021. It is astounding to me that whoever is advising Biden has learned nothing from the consequences of these actions. Money is a mobile asset and will likely move offshore. That is what happened under Obama and it will happen again. Companies will move offshore. Executives will do the same and the American Middle Class will become squeezed once again in footing the bill. The end result will be a devastation to our economy and an inability to address our skyrocketing National Debt whose interest costs will eat away America’s wealth. Long ago, Joseph Goebbels, a German politician and Reich Minister of Propaganda for the Nazi Party from 1933-1945 had this to say: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic, and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
The takeaway lesson from all of this is that if we continually allow our elected representatives to lie to us as they have far too often done, then we will have committed ourselves to witness the obliteration of the last bastion of freedom and progress the world has ever seen. We will have irreparably damaged the future of our children and grandchildren and wasted the sacrifices of so many who came before them. We will have lived the prophetic words of one of our greatest Presidents, Abraham Lincoln who said so eloquently: “‘America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we lose our freedoms it will be because we have destroyed ourselves from within.” Do not let this happen. I implore you.
-
Archives
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- It is coming!!!
- The establishment and Biden need some kind of rationale for a new covid lockdown. I continue to predict that Biden will try to institute a Federal lockdown mandate similar to the Level 4 lockdowns used in parts of Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. They know that there is too much conservative opposition and that they will not be able to get red states to comply. But, what if conservatives were made to think that the border would be more heavily guarded and illegal immigrants rounded up if they supported a new lockdown policy? What if conservatives were tricked into supporting covid lockdowns as a means to control illegal immigration? The solution should be obvious: Biden should be enforcing border protocols and laws WITHOUT needing covid lockdowns. But, he’s not going to do that. What he’s going to do is keep the border as porous as possible, do little to stem the tide of immigrant caravans until the situation devolves into chaos, and then announce that a “new wave” of covid infections has been brought to the US by the caravans.
- AS I SUSPECTED, JORGE BERGOLIO WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE RECENT DECISION OF FORBID PRIESTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO CELEBRATE A PRIVATE MASS IN SAINT PETER BASILICA
- WHAT HAS BEEN THE HUMAN COST OF THE CORONAVIRUS IN THE United States? Hundreds of thousands of businesses have been shuttered. Millions of people have become unemployed. Countless livelihoods have been lost. Our country lost over four trillion dollars in net worth. A dramatic increase in teen suicide, addiction and overdose deaths.
- The ruling class, which is dominated by white liberals, says their anti-Asian policies have nothing to do with fomenting a culture of resentment against Asians. They would rather blame Christians and white supremacists. But to anyone who has seriously studied this issue, their rationale not only lacks evidence, it lacks common sense as well.
Top Posts & Pages
- WARNING: FORMER BILL GATES VACCINE SCIENTIST PREDICTS MASS GENOCIDE FROM THE COVID VAQCCINES
- GOD BLESS Pope Benedict XVI
- WHO Insider Blows Whistle on Gates and GAVI
- AS I SUSPECTED, JORGE BERGOLIO WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE RECENT DECISION OF FORBID PRIESTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO CELEBRATE A PRIVATE MASS IN SAINT PETER BASILICA
- WHAT THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA CONSISTENTLY REPORTS DOES NOT CORRESPOND TO REALITY - DO NOT FALL FOR THE ATTEMPT TO MISLEAD YOU
- BENEDICT DRESSES LIKE A POPE BECAUSE HE IS THE POPE
- DID YOU WATCH THE FUNERAL DIRECTOR PLAYING PRESIDENT ON TV THE OTHER NIGHT?
- YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO SAY THAT YOU WERE NOT WARNED
- It is coming!!!
- YOUR LIFE OR THE LIFE OF A LOVED ONE MAY SOMEDAY BE JEOPARDIZED BY THE PRESENT FLAWED UNIFORM DETERMINATION OF DEATH ACT WHICH NEEDS TO BE REPLACED BY A STATUTE THAT PROTECTS LIFE UNTIL TRUE DEATH
Top Clicks