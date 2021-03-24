A MODEST PROPOSAL

STATISTICIAN TO THE STARS!

The Bishops Have Failed Us: Here Is What We Do– Guest Post by Ianto Watt

BY BRIGGS ON MARCH 24, 2021 • ( 2 COMMENTS )

There’s been sufficient water under the bridge, so maybe I can intelligently comment on our political fate. More than enough water. But I wanted to be charitable. Or I tell myself that, at least. The tea leaves are more than legible now. They practically scream out to us if we would simply look at their form. I don’t think anyone can mistake the trajectory we are on. But it’s the speed of its onset that has been breathtaking.

That suddenness is certainly understandable, given the absolute chutzpah displayed in The Steal. A boldness not seen since Babel. A boldness both political and ecclesial.

I’ve been a political creature for much of my life, a part me which never really dies. Man, after all, is a social animal, and politics is not inherently evil. In practice, it usually is. I’ve had vast experience, at levels low and high, in both parties. And both parties, because they are made of men, are full of sinners.

In my experience, here’s how the sinners break down, in their ranks. Republicans are retail, Democrats are wholesale, but the Oligarchs (who own both sides, effectively) are industrial-strength. Almost on a Manhattan Project scale.

As delineated by the now-infamous Time magazine https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/ jubilant ‘confession’. The secrecy of the planning that went into this effort (which surely took all of the four years needed) is almost admirable. It means, in my mind, that something along the lines of omerta was (and still is) at work. Fredo found out the hard way, back in that day. Seth Rich found out in our day. The lesson is crystal clear, in every age. Most of us figure it out pretty quickly. And then we lay low.

We are now captives. The question, of course, is by whom are we captured? Some say the Left (domestically), others say by China, geo-politically. Others say the Oligarchs, and even the Dem’s say (of course), by Vlad. Others say it is the Globo-Masonic Cooperative, an idea which seems to embrace all of the above. I agree with it all. But only at the level of subsidiarity. For while each of these player-factions has a dominant role in their relative sphere of influence, there is another force that no one pays any attention to. But only because its strength seems never to be exercised.

Who would that be? Who else is there with the global reach that could effectively paralyze nearly the entire world, without the force of arms, no less? Well, I’ll tell you—it is The Church.

No, not just that vague description that seeks to embrace all ‘Christians’ in that particular term. After all, there can be nothing fearfully powerful in Protestantism, fractured and feckless as it actually is. And no, it doesn’t include the Orthodox either, as they are simply the original Protestants. But wait. Am I saying that the indefectible Church is the source of our enslavement? Yes, but in two opposite ways. For two opposite reasons.

The first, of course, corresponds to reality, which in a well-ordered world should be true. In this sense of the word, the enslavement is both knowing and willing. The members willingly submit to the institution, and by logical extension, to its Founder. This is the properly ordered vision of The Church. A vision that ends with the enslaved becoming adoptees of the ruling family, after a lifetime (here) of faithful service. This is not the version I am writing about here.

To be truthful, this version has largely faded from view (and practice). But not entirely. The fact of the matter is that most open members of this institution today do not serve it (and by logical extension, its Founder). In fact, they are actually resisting it. Most do it passively, and much of it is due to incorrect (or non-existent) catechesis. But many are in open rebellion. Their ranks include the political ‘leaders’ of our time. Ask Nancy, Joe, Sonia, Brett, Amy and John if you don’t believe me.

So, no, this is not who has actually captured us, though they are surely our Kapos. JudenRats all. The rats of New Israel. But today’s rats are just as effective as their spiritual forebearers. All for the carnal regime they serve. And the pay they get.

Who owns them? Is it Soros? Gates? Zuckerberg? The Koch Brothers? No, they too are Kapos. Just at a higher level. But not the highest. And besides, most of them aren’t Catholic, in the legal sense of the term. The few who are, are simply the openly rebellious kind I have already mentioned. No, these larger techno-rats are simply the wholly-owned subsidiaries of a larger conglomerate. So the question becomes this: who in the world could effectively own these Oligarchs (and their many minions)?

The answer is quite simple. The owners are those who, if they wished, could destroy them. Not without cost, mind you. But certainly, they have this power. History and prophecy both attest to this. Ceasars, both East and West, all understood this, though often too late. But ultimately, they knew. These men, feared by Caesars of all ages, are titled ‘Bishops’.

I must confess two things. First, I should have made a clear distinction between The Church and those who currently occupy her thrones. That is, the Bishops. Our captors. The Deposit of the Faith has been entrusted to them, personally. And it is they who have failed us. But it is truly a fair question to ask, have we deserved them?

My second confession is this; I personally am led by one of the few good Bishops left. There are still a few such men. They are just too few. Strickland, Conley, Naumann and a few others. Men who will call Joe out by name. Wo be fair to these few good men, we must ask, do they deserve me?

Now comes the further question: just what have the majority of the nation’s Bishops done to earn my scorn? I won’t belabor the point but I will give two examples. One is a sin of omission, the other a sin of commission. Let’s take that last one first.

I can sum it up in these few words. Sex scandals, without end. Need I say more? You can argue all you want about the origins of this horror. Go all the way back to Bella Dodd if you like. Read AA 1025 if you want the gory details. But the facts are clear. Not one Bishop has stood up in the theatre and yelled ‘fire’!

Wait. That’s not true. There actually was one Bishop who stood up and shouted it out. Bishop Fabian Bruskewitz, of Lincoln, Nebraska. He made a motion, at the Bishop’s council, in 2002, when the subject was finally broached. His motion was to ascertain just exactly why all these pervert priests were being produced by supposedly Catholic seminaries. His motion died for lack of a second.

That’s right. Out of nearly 200 Bishops in America, not one was willing to second Bp. Bruskewitz’ motion. Not one. So, the sin of commission (priestly perversion) was then covered up by the Episcopal sin of omission (the refusal to call out those who produced it).

But that sin of omission pales (if that is even possible) to their latest sin. The sin that has consigned America to the dustbin of nations, and even Empires (though I do not mourn that). And what was this grievous sin? It was the refusal to challenge the Scientism that ruled that the Church, in all her goodness, was not essential! It was the Bishops refusal to challenge Caesar when he demanded that we all burn a pinch of incense at the altar of the gods of ‘Science’ that has enslaved us to Caesar!

Yes, WalMart and Planned Parenthood were ‘essential’, but our Creator was not. Without even a whimper, they all fell silent. We all know the result. I won’t belabour the point. The pain of this failure to act, on behalf of the flock, is to my mind, their greatest single failure. And given the past fifty years, that is saying a lot.

Why would they do this? Here is how I see it. It comes down to the desire for money. That, after all, is the root of all evil. Which, when met, buys power and pleasure. No man is immune to these temptations. In our day, few seem to be able to resist them. Which is why evil is so widespread. And thus, we are captives of them (apart from our own sins).

It used to be that there was a bastion of resistance to this temptation. A redoubt filled with men who had nothing but contempt for earthly gain. At least, if it meant the loss of eternal gain. Herein lies the crux. Those times are gone because those men are gone. Our enemies, corporeal and otherwise, now have free rein. Because no men of true power oppose them.

It’s not the case that the institution (that is, its unchanging stated dogma) itself has disappeared. No, the ecclesial thrones are still there, their machinery is still in place. Their staff, in fact, is bulging (even if their seminaries aren’t). But now the machinery is stamping out license plates instead of medals. But those license plates bring in money. No, not for the prisoners. For the wardens. Our Bishops.

The machinery is busy stamping out programs for the homeless, the illegal immigrants, the addicted, the orphaned, and all others bereft of the benefits of a better past. My point is not to criticize these efforts. It is, rather, to focus on who writes the (secular) regulations that direct the efforts. And the natural effect of those secular regulations.

Which is to say, the multiplication (rather than the reduction) of those who suffer those ailments. In other words, instead of feeding the flock, they are feeding a bureaucracy that does not truly seek to eradicate the problems, but seems rather gifted in enlarging them. After all, how else will you grow your budget? A budget fed, not solely by the faithful in the pews, but by government largess. As Joe Sobran so rightly knew, the program was the problem. And those who fund it. After all, these same problems had been dealt with successfully in the past. In the time before the government funded the Church. Directly (as in Germany and France) or indirectly (here).

Has the government subverted the Church, with programmatic monies that need not rely on the faithful in the pews? Or has the Church subverted the government, by appearing to cede direct responsibility to government, in return for money, as their progressive agent?

Do you see what I am saying? That, in the end, the one receiving the money is the one who is in control? That the one who has the power to destroy the other, but who holds off as long as the money comes in, is in control? Put on your Phrygian thinking cap and think this out with me.

You may wonder how I can think that the secular/governmental forces have not done yeoman’s work in destroying the Church. I say, it was all done willingly, on the part of both the Church and State. Partners in crime. In return for not chastising the corrupt politicians, the corrupt politicians have not chastised the corrupt leadership of the Church. A handsome deal!

Again, who has the power to destroy the other? We already know (although we don’t appear to believe) that ‘the gates of Hell shall not prevail…’. We are also assured that in The End, the gates of Heaven shall prevail. And we further know that for a millennium or more, Christendom held firm rein over the earthly Lords of the Realm, and mankind prospered.

Yes, I know, we could not hear the words of the previous secular leader calling us to openly resist The Steal. The falcon could not hear the (secular) falconer. Put aside the secular world for just a moment, and ask yourself this: who holds the power of Excommunication? Of Interdiction? And lastly, most importantly, the power to free the people of their allegiance to secular power? Who indeed? The Bishops! But I cannot hear them speak either. Can you, my fellow falcon?

Yet who benefits most, temporally speaking, from the current sad state of man? Certainly not the faithful. They are the true captives here (just as the taxpayer is in the secular realm). And certainly not the apostate Kapos who punish us (as citizens) now, but who will rue this in the next life, for their many sins here. No, the ultimate beneficiaries of the current Mammonite regime are those who are relieved of the need to discipline, not the secular world, but rather themselves. Those men who have received the mission of protecting the flock, but who are now looking aside as the sheep are scattered. And for what? For comfort. For pleasure (licit and otherwise). And power. But they have forgotten the clock. Which will ultimately run out.

Yet all they need do to eradicate their sin (and our suffering) is very simple. Lay down their life for their sheep. That’s the exact job description, if I’m not mistaken. Check with HR. I didn’t say the job wasn’t hard. I just said it was simple. And if they would do it, more or less in unison, the power of the State would crumble. If they would say, ‘Mr. President, tear down this Covid Plexiglass Wall’ and then open up their churches, with absolutely no restrictions, the JudenRats and their Market Overlords would crumble. Without a single shot being fired.

I’ve said it before in a different context. If Patriarch Kyrill of the Russian Orthodox Church withdrew his approval of Vlad Putin, the Russian oligarchy would collapse. And their people freed. Just as the Bishops of Russia failed to resist Tsar Alexi in 1666, when the Tsar deposed Patriarch Nikon over exactly the same issues. With the same result. Slavery, of both people and Church. But it gave freedom (aka license) for the ecclesial rulers. They lived large, as they stood silent before the Tsar.

If there had been twenty or more Bishops in Angland (instead of just St. John Fisher, alone) who stood up to Henry VIII in 1531, the world would be an entirely different and wonderful place. But it was not to be.

And now we are here. In other words, this is not a new problem. We keep going down the same path, nation by nation. Now it is here. In America. Home of the brave, land of the free. Wait. Check that.

It doesn’t have to end this way. We don’t have to repeat every error of the past. There is a way out. But it will cost us. Not as citizens (for that concept is now dead). No, it can only be at the expense of believers. We will have to offer the sacrifice that our shepherds refuse to make. We will have to suffer for them, as they will not suffer for us. And how will we do this?

We’ll never take back our country until we take back our Church. In that exact order. It’s that simple. And exactly that hard. So then, how do we take back our church?

First, we must heal the wound of division. The wound of Vatican II, that divided us, from each other and from our common past. And made us Samaritans in the eyes of each other. We must look past the Pharisees and the Sadducees both. We must come together in Moses. For Christ Jesus himself said, ‘if ye knew Moses, ye would know Me’. For who was it that stood up to the earthly Pharaoh, before the division of Israel into her factions? Moses. The Lawgiver. To lead us forward into the promised land that America proclaims herself to be, we must go back to what Angland was before she abandoned her Faith. Back to Henry VIII, before 1531, when he was known by Eternal Rome as https://www.newadvent.org/cathen/07222a.htm”>The Defender of Faith.

Later, Henry (and then the flock) refused to bend their knees to Holy Rome. And now she has found herself bowed before the secular forces that also besiege Imperial Rome here in America, Britain’s successor to the Empire. And why not? After all, Britain and America are both the same. Both were the legitimate successors of Imperial Rome. We are both rebellious to Holy Rome. The beginning of national restoration must start within the Catholic side. Why? Because only the Catholic side believes reparation is due. And reparation must precede restoration.

How will this be done?

The Catholics must first make peace amongst themselves. They must heal their own division first if they wish to attract their Samaritan brethren to their cause. A cause which can restore their nation. But only if, like the Maccabees, they have cleansed the temple first. Only then will our Protestant brothers receive that book again, in joy. And return to the one true Temple.

The problem is, there are very few anointed (episcopal) shepherds to lead us. So we will have to do it, as Juda Maccabees and his brothers understood, by ourselves. Only then will our true shepherds re-emerge. But it can be done.

I know that this is not only possible, but that it is actually happening. Locally, there is a man who, while of the Traditional Rite, goes to Mass every Saturday at the local (Anglish Rite) Mass. Why? To visit the imprisoned. A corporal work of mercy. To show his solidarity with them, as fellow Catholics. Together, after Mass, he and a group of Anglish-Rite men (not women!) approach the altar and pray a public Rosary, asking for the merciful end of the current chastisement of the (entire) Holy Church. And mirabile dictu, the Anglish-Rite priest joins them. Not a word, other than the Rosary, is exchanged between them all. What more is there to say? Deo Gratias!

Conversely, I know that there is also, in the Carolinas, a new seminary bursting with men with zealous vocations. A diocesan seminary. Not a Latin Mass seminary. Deep in the South of Protestant America! There is no shortage of vocations there. Only a shortage of support, from us Traditionalists. The renewal of the Church (and then, our nation) can only happen in the larger (but weaker) Church that is supported by those of the Traditional bent. And after all, does not God always choose the weaker vessel to bring his healing? Pharisee, heal thyself!

Scripturally speaking, our enemies are almost always found in our families and our Temples. It’s not the barbarians outside the city walls who present the true danger. They are future converts. History is replete with this proof. It’s the enemy within that presents the true danger. The real fight, as I’ve said before, is inside the walls. The walls of Holy Rome. If we want reinforcements from our Samaritan brothers, we will have to show some unity to attract them. Latins and Anglo’s alike, we must show our unity to win this fight.

The fight consists in this: we must all pray for our Bishops, our true captors. Only they can successfully confront Caesar and his Kapos. It’s the only way out, for our people and nation.

And it’s the only way in. To Heaven.

For pastors and sheep alike.