

Words of Christ

March 28, 2021

“Holiness is My companion for I am holy; Divinity is My companion for I am divine.

All that is begins in Me, and upon reaching fulfillment, returns to Me.

I am all things, and therefore I cannot be nothing.

I am constant presence, and therefore I cannot be alone.

Oh the distance that I crossed to come to you.

It is the distance between God and man —

A distance unfathomable to you, but a distance that I understood completely.

For in that distance was a movement –

From joy to sorrow, from companionship to loneliness, from comfort to pain, from life to death,

But oh, that was not even the tip of it, for in that distance was a movement

From the face of the Father to the darkness of the earth.

You have read that I cried, “My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me?”

And you have understood My desolation, but oh this is what you have failed to understand:

I moved from Presence to absence,

I moved from companionship to loneliness,

I moved from fullness to emptiness,

I moved from the face of God to the darkness of men.

But not one part of this movement was forced upon Me.

I chose to be forsaken because of you.

I loved you too much to leave you in a place of absence,

Therefore I brought you My presence.

I loved you too much to leave you in a place of loneliness,

Therefore I brought you My companionship.

I loved you too much to leave you empty,

Therefore I came to make you full.

And I loved you too much to leave you in the darkness,

So I came that you might see the face of God.

I cried, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken Me?”

For I crossed the distance from God to man, and back again,

That you might never have to cry those words.

This is how much I loved you –

Enough to lose sight of God in order to gain sight of you,

And to lift you up that you might see the face of God –

In Me.”

-S