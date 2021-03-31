From: elizabeth wickham <dqwickham@yahoo.com>

Date: Wed, Mar 31, 2021 at 11:43 AM

Subject: Fw: Terri Schiavo: what really happened that is still unreported + former Pfizer Chief Science officer warns about lethal effects of COVID "vaccines"

To: lifetreemail@gmail.com <lifetreemail@gmail.com>

I recommend you take time to read this information below my introduction. Ron Panzer was very involved in trying to save Terri Schiavo who was killed by palliative medicine.

Ron was also involved here in North Carolina to help us stop a bill in 2003 (S145) called “Physician Assisted-Suicide”. It was introduced by pro-life legislators who were coached by the palliative care leaders here in NC. Something fishy was going on. We sought to understand. The trail we were on has led us to a better grasp of the COVID agenda. It turns out that palliative medicine as defined by the globalists at the World Health Organization and here in the US by the Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) and the American Association of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) will be part of healthcare in a One World Order after the Great Reset!!!

Back to the bill that Ron and I worked on. It had 4 safe harbor exceptions that would have legalized many kinds of hastened death. The bill was advertised to make physician assisted suicide illegal but the devil was in the four “safe harbor” exceptions. One had to do with suicide ideation and one said it would not be illegal to carry out whatever instructions there might be in a person’s living will. Two other exceptions revealed to me the evils of palliative medicine. Let me just tell you what they were. You could not be prosecuted for assisted suicide for 1) withdrawing and withholding life-sustaining procedure or compliance with any other State or federal law authorizing withdrawal or refusal of medical treatment or procedures, and 2) for administering, prescribing or dispensing of medications or procedures for the purpose of alleviating pain even if that may increase the risk of death as long as the INTENT (my emphasis) was not to hasten death.

We at LifeTree worked side by side with Ron to stop this bill. Ron dedicated much of his time to help us although he lived in a far off state. Through the grace of God, S145 failed to pass but similar phony bans on Assisted Suicide were enacted in other states during this time period. And yes, you may be interested to know that the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB)’s Pro Life Secretariat’s office was involved. They were on the phone to NC legislators! Definitely, they expressed their support for S145 back in 2003.

Through the grace of God this bill has never passed in North Carolina although it has been introduced again more than once. Unfortunately the pro-life community has been supportive of it every time the bill was introduced.

Because of this bill LifeTree became more curious about end of life issues. We discovered much of what now appears on our website at www.lifetree.org/timeline/There is a subtle wing of the euthanasia movement closely aligned with the new subspecialty of medicine known as palliative medicine or palliative care. So, in addition to hospice, I would warn you all that the palliative care team is called into a case for one reason — to hasten death. The palliative professional (physiciam, nurse, social worker, chaplain ..) learns how to coax the patient/family into limiting good medical treatment.

To repeat, this wing of the death control movemeent is built into medicine now. It is the low profile wing of the euthanasia movement or the Third Path Movement to bring about legalized, hastened death. Again, I refer you to www.lifetree.org. This is not the radical wing of euthanasia that advocates for assisted suicide using barbiturates. This is the moderate wing that still lives under the radar and uses palliative care as their vehicle. Read the introduction to the timeline for more information.

There is much information about the Third Path at our website. With the grace of God we will be expanding to introduce new features at our website. We offer thanks to Ron again. He has been helpful ever since the NC Physician Assisted Suicide bill in 2003 was defeated!

Pray to the Holy Ghost,Elizabeth D. Wickham, PhDLifetree.org