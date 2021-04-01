DEATH BY VACCINE INJECTION



﻿Dear Folks –

Blessed Holy Week ! (A quick secular matter, before we enter into the solemnity of Our Lord’s Passion, Death, and Resurrection).

I would imagine that anyone receiving this e-mail is basically “immune” to the sea of endless lies being thrown at us by “mainstream” sources – panicking and desperate to hope that if enough un-truths are put out there, that at least some of it would “stick” (in people’s minds), relative to the Chinese Virus. As this article shows, the death toll (by lethal injection – with the EGT (Experimental Gene Therapy) shot) in these early months of 2021 is now double all of the other vaccine-caused deaths of the past decade !!! Just yesterday, at one of the prisons that I’m a chaplain at. the staff chaplain (a Protestant woman) who had sadly “drunk the kool-aid” and gotten her injection, looked like “death warmed-over”, and had already had lost some work days, to recover. All of this for just another virus, with a 99.4 % recovery rate . . .

EXCLUSIVE: Per the CDC There Are Nearly Twice As Many Vaccine Related Deaths SO FAR in 2021 (1,755) Than All the Vaccine Deaths this Past Decade (994)

Blessed Holy Thursday,

– Fr. Joseph Klee