“I AM NOT GOING TO TELL YOU TO STAY AWAY FROM THE EXPERIMENTAL COVID-19 mRNA GENE MODIFICATION INJECTION AS YOU WOULD STAY AWAY FROM A RATTLESNAKE IN West Texas. YOU WILL JUST HAVE TO DECIDE FOR YOURSELF AFTER MY EXPLANATION.”

What Does Bill Gates Plan to Do After He Vaccinates the World Population?

Published 19 hours ago

on April 18, 2021

ByDr Steven F Hotze MD

I am not going to tell you to stay as far away from the experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection as you would a rattlesnake in West Texas. You will just have to decide for yourself after my explanation.

You are probably well aware that family members, friends, your doctor, your employer, businesses and government agencies will attempt to coerce and force you to take the experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection, so don’t you think it’s important for you to make an informed decision?

If you are being coerced or forced to take the experimental COVID-19 gene modification injection and need legal help to fight this violation of your rights and liberties, then please feel free to contact my office at 281.698.8698. A member of my staff will give you the name of an attorney who will fight to defend your rights.

How and Why the Plandemic Got Startedhttps://lockerdome.com/lad/11079115268922470?pubid=ld-430-4394&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com&rid=&width=740

This coronavirus plandemic appears to have been initiated by Bill Gates and his New World Order co-conspirators at Event 201, a high level pandemic exercise conducted in New York City on October 18, 2019. This plandemic was carried out in conjunction with the Chinese Communists, whose lab in Wuhan developed the SARS-CoV-2 virus and unleashed it on the world, the World Health Organization (WHO), and Anthony Fauci. The purpose of the plandemic has been to create fear, panic and mass hysteria in the U.S. and in the world population. They knew that this would wreck the U.S. economy and cause the masses to turn to the almighty State to save them. It’s all about control, power and money.

Fear is a very powerful emotion that can be used to gain social control. When people operate on fear they cannot think clearly and will follow demagogues who promise them safety in exchange for giving up their individual liberties. In the end they have neither.

Branch Covidians are a new religious cult. They hide their faces with masks, which symbolizes their willingness to give up their right of free speech and be censored. They social distance, lockdown, become obsessed about germs, wash their hands incessantly, and stand in line to “be saved” by an experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection.

The stated ultimate goal of Bill and Melinda Gates, and their demonic ilk, is to inject everyone on earth with the so-called COVID-19 “vaccine,” which in reality is not a vaccine at all, according to the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) own definition. This is Bill Gates’ demonic plan to depopulate the world.

Not a Vaccine

The CDC gives the definition of the term vaccine on its website. Historically, a vaccine is a protein from a virus or bacteria, or a whole killed virus or bacteria, that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific infecting organism, the pathogen, that can cause a disease. If you are immune to an infectious disease, then you can be exposed to the pathogen without becoming infected and you cannot transmit the infecting organism.

In reality, the so-called COVID “vaccine” is an experimental mRNA gene modification procedure which injects foreign mRNA, made in a pharmaceutical lab, into every cell in your body. This foreign mRNA, which carries genetic information, hijacks your cells and causes them to produce the spike protein of the coronavirus. This mRNA experimental injection has never before been used in humans.

In 2005 and again in 2012, an experimental mRNA injection was tested in animal studies against the coronaviruses that caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-1) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). A month later, the animals were exposed to the live virus. Many of the animals developed a hyper immune response that caused a cytokine storm in the lungs and other major organs, causing many to die. The FDA would not allow either one of the experimental coronavirus mRNA injections to undergo human trials, because of the adverse events that occurred in the animal studies.

Catastrophic Health Consequences

Research into experimental mRNA gene modification injections is still in its infancy, although it has been studied over the past 20 years. This form of experimental therapy has the potential of causing the following significant and catastrophic health consequences.

Auto immune disease where the immune system attacks the cells of the body A hyper-inflammatory reaction, known as an antibody dependent enhancement reaction, that worsens the infectious disease process, causing a cytokine storm, leading to organ failure or neurological damages

An increased risk of blood clotting

A disruption of the normal protein producing abilities of the cells which could lead to hormone imbalances, infertility, heart, liver and neurological diseases, among others An inability to stop a runaway production of viral particles, causing a hyper reaction by the immune system

The experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection neither provides immunity nor prevents transmission of the virus. That is why the CDC still recommends that individuals, who receive this experimental COVID-19 mRNA injection should still wear masks and social distance. Read this paragraph again.

The health authorities claim that this experimental mRNA injection is nothing more than another flu shot. This is a lie. In fact, it is an experimental COVID-19 mRNA genetic modification injection that will permanently damage your health and shorten your life span. You cannot reverse this experimental injection.

If this experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection doesn’t provide immunity or prevent transmission, then why would you expose yourself or your family members to the likelihood that this experimental COVID-19 mRNA injection is highly likely to cause you or them serious adverse health effects or death?

This is why I am doing everything I possibly can to warn you, and I encourage you to pass this information to your family members, friends, fellow church members and associates.

By referring to this therapy as a “vaccine,” the pharmaceutical companies acquire liability protection under the 2005 PREP Act. This provides these pharmaceutical companies with protection from lawsuits from patients who may be injured or killed by this gene modification injection. This injection is being promoted to the general public as being “just like getting the flu vaccine.” Calling it a “vaccine” is being done because vaccine injuries or deaths are exempted by federal law from any product liability lawsuits.

Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Vice-President and Chief Scientist for Allergy and Respiratory of Pfizer Pharmaceutical, has warned “Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death. They are going to kill you using this method. They are going to kill you and your family.” Dr. Yeadon is one of numerous prominent physicians and scientists who have been warning about the potential catastrophic deaths that will be caused by this experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection. Thousands of doctors and scientists, who have signed the Great Barrington Declaration, share Dr. Yeadon’s concern, including Drs. Sherri Tenpenny, Simone Gold, Geert Vanden Bossche, Doug Corrigan, Judy Mikovits, Lee Merritt and Dolores Cahill.

Safe, Effective Treatments Are Ignored

Physicians across America, such as Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance and American Frontline Doctors have used combinations of Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), Azithromycin, Cortisol, Dexamethasone, Budesonide, and aspirin, as well as Vitamin D3, Zinc, Vitamin A, B Complex, Vitamin C, Magnesium and Quercetin to effectively prevent and treat the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 illness. We have treated over 300 patients at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center using these protocols, and all have recovered and done well.

Starting in June 2020, India began dispensing HCQ packages to large portions of its population to prevent the COVID-19 disease. In contrast, Anthony Fauci, the public health establishment, pharmaceutical companies and conventional doctors have refused to promote the known benefits of HCQ, Ivermectin, Vitamin D3, Zinc and other products to prevent or treat the COVID-19 disease. It’s all about power, control and money and there is a fortune to be made in giving this COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection to everyone in the world.

Let’s look at the facts by comparing the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in both the United States and India.

As you can see, India, which is a poor, third world country and has over 4 times the population of the United States, has had dramatically fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths. It is reasonable to conclude that this is due to India’s widespread use of HCQ.

Pfizer Cooked the Books

If you read the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson websites regarding their so-called COVID “vaccines,” then you will find that they each state that their “vaccines” do NOT have FDA approval. They have only been authorized by the FDA under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUS) Act. To obtain FDA approval of a medication or a vaccine requires published animal experimental trials, followed by human experimental trials. This takes several years. There have been no published animal studies on any of the COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injections.

Pfizer had a human clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 gene modification injection that was completed in November 2020. Pfizer claimed that this experimental mRNA injection was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 infections. Pfizer cooked the books. Peter Doshi, Associate Editor of the esteemed British Medical Journal (BMJ), reviewed Pfizer’s available data, and pointed out the inconsistencies and weaknesses of Pfizer’s pre-approval trials. Doshi concluded that rather than Pfizer’s widely publicized 95% effective rate, these “vaccines” were, at best, 29% effective. At this low rate, this never would have been approved. That means that if you have taken this experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection, then you have become the guinea pig.

Already, the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injections have been suspended due to adverse effects and deaths.

Between December 14, 2020 through April 12, 2021, the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has already received 3,005 reports of death.

The CDC refuses to admit that any of these reported deaths were related to the experimental COVID-19 injection. Really? In the first 4 months, there have been 3,005 deaths reported from the experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection, between December 14, 2020 – April 12, 2021. In the previous 13 years, between August 1, 2007 – November 30, 2020 there were 3001 vaccine deaths reported to VAERS. In just 4 months there were more deaths reported to VAERS from the experimental COVID-19 gene modification injection than in the previous 13 years from all vaccinations. That should give you pause.

There have also been over 50,000 reported adverse reactions due to the experimental COVID-19 injection. It is estimated that less than 10% of adverse reactions to vaccinations are reported to VAERS, which means there could have been upwards of 500,000 adverse reactions.

Israel currently leads the world in the percentage of its population, 53%, that has received the experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection. According to a study by Dr. Herve Seligman, member of AIX-Marseille University Faculty of Medicine Emerging Infectious and Tropical Diseases Unit and Haim Yativ, those Israelis who have received the experimental COVID-19 gene modification injection are 15x more likely to die from COVID-19 infections than those who did not receive the experimental injection. Israel uses the Pfizer experimental COVID-19 injection exclusively.

From Vaccine Passports to Implanted Microchips

In order to coerce people to receive the experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection, national governments are planning to initiate vaccine passports which businesses and schools will require for their employees, students and customers. Over the next 2-3 years, as the experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection begins to cause serious health problems, with hundreds of millions of people dying, the government health bureaucrats will blame these deaths on new variants or mutations of the COVID-19 virus. New experimental COVID injections will be developed as booster shots and will be made mandatory. You will not be allowed to buy or sell without having had the latest experimental COVID-19 gene modification injection documented in your vaccine passport.

When this occurs, then Bill Gates’ microchip will arrive on the scene. It will be mandated to be inserted into the right hand or forehead of every person. This will make it easy for the authorities or businesses to swipe the microchip for all financial transactions, which will be done using cryptocurrency. The microchip will allow the government authorities to monitor your finances, your health, your activities and your location. The microchip will be activated by an enzyme called Luciferase, which will cause the microchip in your hand or forehead to glow when a health problem or infection is present. Government computers, as well as Google and other social media companies, will be able to access the data on your microchip. The government will have control over your finances and your life.

Bill Gates’ patent number for this technology is

WO 2020060606 A1. The number 666 is used in Satanic code.

Those who have yielded to societal pressure and have received the experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection are already on a slippery slope, leading them to more easily accept the microchip, which may be the mark of the beast, 666, in their right hand or in their forehead, as described in the book of Revelation 13:16-18, “He causes all, the small and the great, the rich and the poor, and the free and the slaves, to be given a mark in their right hands or in their foreheads, and he decrees that no one will be able to buy or sell except the one who has the mark, either the name of the beast or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for the number is that of man; and his number is 666.”

Stand Firm and Protect Yourself

Many misguided individuals are under the delusion that this experimental COVID-19 gene modification injection will provide them with a healthy life. That is why your family members, friends, your doctor, your employer, businesses and government agencies will attempt to coerce and force you to take the experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection, and then have the microchip inserted in your hand or forehead. But now you know the rest of the story.

So “Take up the full armor of God, so that you will be able to resist in the evil day, and having done everything to stand firm.” Stand firm and just say “No!”

Remember, no one may coerce or force you to take the experimental COVID-19 gene modification injection. This violates the Nuremberg Code which was established after the Nuremberg trials after World War II. The Nazi doctors who performed experiments on Jewish prisoners at the concentration camps were found guilty of crimes against humanity and sentenced to death. The Nuremberg Code specifically forbids experimentation on individuals without their informed consent. Not only does forced experimentation violate the Nuremberg Code, but it also violates federal law.

Stay as far away from the experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection as you would a West Texas rattlesnake.

Just say “No!”