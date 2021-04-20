SPIRITUAL INSIGHT INTO THE RELATIONSHIP OF THE United States AND RED CHINA

|New post on Roma Locuta EstThe Devil travels to Chinaby Edward J. BarrApril 19, 2021 (Edward J. Barr) – Sources inform us that while the Devil had an enjoyable time visiting the US in January (see “The Devil came to Mass this weekend”), he returned home to find hell even more tumultuous than normal. A fierce battle was raging between the guardian demon of China and the guardian demon of the United States (some theologians believe that just as each country has a guardian angel, the Devil has assigned guardian demons to tempt nations to defy the good offered by God). Each tried to tear and rip the putrid flesh from each other while lower-ranking demons chose sides and joined the fray. The Devil smiled at the chaos as the smell of sulfur filled his black lungs. This was what he hoped to accomplish on earth. Yet he had to be sure his minions were working toward the same goal – the destruction of souls. “Why are you maggots fighting among yourselves? There is still much good on earth to expunge!” The guardian demon of China spoke first. “This fool is taking credit for the destruction of the Church in the United States, claiming it is the greatest victory we have achieved in recent years.” He scowled in the direction of the guardian demon of the United States. “It is nothing to what I accomplished in China. I have the largest country in the world under the thumb of an officially atheistic government. Their abortion numbers dominate the globe! The guardian demon of the United States quickly interjected. “That’s right, you already had a government that was so stupid it doesn’t even believe that we exist. They think this place doesn’t exist. Any clown could steal such dense souls! I had a country that claimed it was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, and look how they love us!” He puffed out his half-decomposed chest in pride at scoffed. “What has he done?”“I’ll show you,” said the guardian demon of China. In a blink of an eye, the three demons were at Victoria Park in Hong Kong. “Look at this. No protests. All the prominent Christians are thrown in jail. I guided the government to crush all dissent, with barely any opposition from other governments or so-called faith leaders. Plus, look what they’re doing to the Uighurs. Beautiful.” The Devil beamed. “Outstanding work.” The guardian demon of the United States pointed a bent finger at his counterpart from China. “Of course, as you said, there was barely any opposition.” The Devil frowned. “What about that babbling Cardinal, Zen? He knew what was going on.” The demon smiled. “He’s been marginalized. I guided the Chinese to cut a deal with the Vatican. They haven’t said anything about the persecution. The Chinese are good at throwing money around,” said the guardian demon of China. “The Church barely gives Zen the time of day. I even heard one of his brother bishops at the Vatican said that the Chinese “best realize the social doctrine” of the Church.” The Devil was pleased. If persecution of believers was the social doctrine of the Church, hell had better prepare for a massive influx of new residents. He relished the hate that could invigorate his dark domain. “Ha. Who said you can’t serve God and Mammon,” he chuckled?The guardian demon of the United States could hold in his fury no longer. “You idiot. You are given an easy assignment and brag about policies that would have been enacted without you. The Chinese have not believed in us for decades. I had to turn a once Christian nation into a nation of unbelievers. You have a government that controls everything in the country and won’t allow any freedom.” The Devil watched as the two demons pared off. Teeth grinding, foul drops of sweat fell from their bodies. The Devil laughed as they tore into each other, hurling insults and curses. Time to feed the fire. “China does seem to be further along in the destruction of its soul than the United States. Even those former Christian countries are Europe are more lost than America.” It’s always good to kick a demon when he’s down, he thought. The guardian demon of the United States’ head spun around.“What?” he yelled. “I did more in my time as the guardian demon of the United States than all the others before me. Remember how the US was before I took over in the 1960s? The Devil glared at him. The demon of the United States was his most cunning underling. That’s why he gave him the prize country to destroy. He has been very effective. Jealousy and envy were good; he was glad to see the demon’s disgust. The guardian demon of China piled on. “Great job, fool. I heard you even allowed a Catholic to get elected president.” All sound ceased. An eerie silence permeated Victoria Park. It seemed as if time froze. The ground shook violently and shadows fell over Kowloon Bay. The Devil shot lasers of fire into the demon of the United States. “A Catholic is president. To hell with you!” he thundered. The demon fell back and didn’t stop. A faint cry emanated from the abyss. “Let me explain…” Edward J Barr is a Catechist, an attorney, an intelligence officer, a Marine, and a university faculty member. He earned a Master’s degree in theology from the Augustine Institute. Mr. Barr is a contributing writer for the Roma Locuta Est blog (www.RomaLocutaEst.com)Edward J. Barr | April 19, 2021 at 8:42 pm | Categories: Uncategorized | URL: https://wp.me/p7YMML-6M1
-
Archives
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- A growing California. More claims on its water. More green restrictions of the use of mountain run-off. Refusals to build reservoirs. We are reaching the limits of water conservation with computerized new water-saving drip systems. Something has to give.
- VACCINES CAN BE LETHAL
- One does not have to look any further than the Democrats desire to pack the Supreme Court as evidence that massive voter fraud was committed in the 2020 presidential election.
- THESE ARE THE MOST RADICAL FIRST THREE MONTHS OF A PRESIDENCY SINCE 1933, THE MOST DIVISIVE AND CERTAINLY THE MOST DANGEROUS
- Part 2: The First Russian-Under-Every-Bed Frenzy (prior to Adam Schiff)
Top Posts & Pages
- "I AM NOT GOING TO TELL YOU TO STAY AWAY FROM THE EXPERIMENTAL COVID-19 mRNA GENE MODIFICATION INJECTION AS YOU WOULD STAY AWAY FROM A RATTLESNAKE IN West Texas. YOU WILL JUST HAVE TO DECIDE FOR YOURSELF AFTER MY EXPLANATION."
- WILL WE SEE AND END OF THE PLAGUE OF WOKENESS? ABSOLUTELY, IF THE HISTORY OF THE FRENCH REVOLUTION IS ANY TEACHER
- JIM CAVIEZEL'S NEW FILM OPENS TODAY IN MOVIE THEATERS ACROSS THE NATION
- "TAKE OFF THE DOGMA AND YOU WILL UNLEASH THE ANTICHRIST"
- IF THIS IS TRUE IT IS SHOCKING EVIDENCE THAT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WAS CAUSED BY COMMUNIST CHINA IN ORDER TO WEAKEN THE REST OF THE WORLD TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR RED CHINA TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD IN THE GREAT RESET
- 00000
- 2 ABOUT ME
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- WOKEISM IS THE NEW PLAGUE
- Rip McIntosh PUBLISHES ON HIS BLOG THE FAREWELL LETTER OF HEROIC WRITER Bari Weiss ADDRESSED TO A.G. SULZBERGER, THE PUBLISHER OF THE New York Times.
Top Clicks