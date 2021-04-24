DO NOT BE FOOLED BY JORGE BERGOLIO’S USE OF THE WORLD’S MARIAN SHRINES TO INVOKE THE VIRGIN MARY’S AID IN ENDING THE PANDEMIC



Pope Francis’ call to prayerfully end the pandemic has a hidden agenda

David Martin | The Daily Knight Pope Francis wearing a facemask during COVID-19 (America Magazine)

Pope Francis announced Wednesday that the Marian Shrines of the world will lead the prayers of the Rosary during the month of May to invoke the Virgin Mary’s aid in ending the COVID pandemic.

“The initiative will involve in a special way all shrines in the world to pray for the end of the pandemic,” the Pontifical Council for Promoting New Evangelization said in a press release April 21.

What this does is solidify the delusional fear that there 1 exists a worldwide pandemic. Francis is simply trying to establish that there is a pandemic to justify his call for a universal COVID vaccine mandate.

With this he is garnering support for the upcoming Vatican health conference May 6-8 that will focus on the need for a universal vaccine “to improve human health.” Speakers will include Anthony Fauci, Moderna/Pfizer CEOs, Chelsey Clinton, New Age advocate Deepak Chopra, and Cardinal Ravasi known for his participation in Pachamama idol worship.

Political Bone Throwing

Francis’ call to employ the Marian shrines also serves to placate conservative Catholics throughout the world who were outraged by his statement in March that ‘Mary is not Co-Redemptrix.’ It throws them a bone so that he can proceed with less resistance with his plan to hand the Church to the architects of the New World Order that are clamoring for this universal vaccine mandate.

The COVID vaccine has already proven to be a disaster with thousands having died from it, so why is Rome pushing it? The pope and cardinals know very well that the Moderna/Pfizer vaccines are made with aborted baby parts and that the vaccine is promoted by population-control advocates such as those constituting the line-up of speakers at the upcoming Vatican conference, so what else can we logically infer from this?

Perhaps the Blessed Virgin at La Salette answered this best: “Rome will lose the Faith and will become the seat of Antichrist.” (1846)

1. There indeed exists the COVID-19 virus but it is not a pandemic as the radical-left alleges. COVID was created in a China lab to provide socialists with a political tool to lock down on liberty and impose their diabolical COVID vaccine.