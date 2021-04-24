I AM WITH FELLOW TEXAN, JAMES BAKER! IT IS PAST TIME FOR THE United States TO LEAVE AFGHANISTAN!!!!!!

Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) called it “dumber than dirt and devilishly dangerous.” Senate Minority Leader MITCH MCCONNELL blasted it as a “grave mistake” and a “retreat in the face of the enemy.”But at least one major Republican supports President JOE BIDEN’S decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan: former Secretary of State JAMES BAKER III.“We’re getting out of Afghanistan. I happen to support that,” Baker told his biographers SUSAN GLASSER and PETER BAKER during a virtual event Friday afternoon for Indiana University’s Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. “I think 21 years is long enough.”More from Baker: “I’ve always been one who felt that one sure way to doom a presidency is to commit the country to an endless conflict. … A land war in Afghanistan, my goodness! You couldn’t pick a tougher place to go to fight a land war.” Baker’s background is the stuff of Washington legend. He was chief of staff and secretary of the Treasury under RONALD REAGAN, was chief of staff and secretary of State under GEORGE H.W. BUSH and advised GEORGE W. BUSH on foreign policy. He backed both invasions of Iraq, is widely seen as an elder statesman of the GOP and was public with his support for DONALD TRUMP. He would seem an unlikely ally for Biden. Yet Baker praised Biden’s decision. “I admire the fact that President Biden had the courage to end up and say we’re going to get out of Afghanistan,” Baker said. “It’s time to do that.”