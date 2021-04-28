WORDS OF OUR LORD Jesus Christ

Words of Christ

April 27, 2021

“Will I forget that for which I have paid so great a price?

Will I change my mind and count that which I have valued as naught?

Through all your struggles and your times of desolation,

And your wounds and a broken heart,

Do you think I am unable to console and heal

That which I counted worth my life?

Have you not seen in the darkness the light that never goes out?

Have you not understood the love I have for that which I have redeemed?

You are distressed and filled with worry over what now comes,

But would I have gone resolutely to the Cross,

Had I not known I would not be held captive by death,

And would I have shed my blood if it was not adequate to cover

Those whom I died to redeem?

Oh, foolish man who worries about the future

As though he were tossed upon the sea in a boat,

Never seeing that the One who has numbered all his days

Is there in the boat with him.

I saw the end when I saw the beginning,

And I planned the calm before the storm even began.

Why then should you be afraid?

For the One who considered you as too great a prize to be thrown away

Planned your salvation before it was even offered,

And I am here with you.

So be not afraid.”

-S