WORDS OF OUR LORD Jesus Christ

Words of Christ
April 27, 2021
“Will I forget that for which I have paid so great a price?
Will I change my mind and count that which I have valued as naught?
Through all your struggles and your times of desolation,
And your wounds and a broken heart,
Do you think I am unable to console and heal
That which I counted worth my life?
Have you not seen in the darkness the light that never goes out?
Have you not understood the love I have for that which I have redeemed?
You are distressed and filled with worry over what now comes,
But would I have gone resolutely to the Cross,
Had I not known I would not be held captive by death,
And would I have shed my blood if it was not adequate to cover
Those whom I died to redeem?
Oh, foolish man who worries about the future
As though he were tossed upon the sea in a boat,
Never seeing that the One who has numbered all his days
Is there in the boat with him.
I saw the end when I saw the beginning,
And I planned the calm before the storm even began.
Why then should you be afraid?
For the One who considered you as too great a prize to be thrown away
Planned your salvation before it was even offered,
And I am here with you.
So be not afraid.”
-S