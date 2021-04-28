‘Capitol Insurrection’ v. Burn, Loot, and Murder Riots If not for double standards, Democrats would have NO standards.
By: MARK ALEXANDER
The Patriot Post
April 28, 2021
Hat tip: Rip McIntosh
“There is no maxim in my opinion which is more liable to be misapplied, and which therefore needs elucidation than the current one that the interest of the majority is the political standard of right and wrong. … In fact it is only reestablishing under another name and a more specious form, force as the measure of right.” James Monroe (1786)
A rhetorical question: Why have Democrats and their Leftmedia publicists portrayed the January 6 Capitol riot in a harsh and incriminating light while shining a soft and sympathetic light on the now hundreds of riots by their constituents — those “peaceful protesters” nationwide?
The disparity in this portrayal is evident at many levels, and one must conclude that Democrats have two standards of justice for riots and insurrections — one for their burn, loot, and murderconstituents and a much more punitive standard for the Capitol protesters.
If the Capitol riot had been in any other venue, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their legislative tag team, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, would have proclaimed it a “peaceful protest.”
Democrat Party principals and Republicans universally condemned the Capitol riot (or “insurrection,” as Demos labeled it) — Demos because it was associated with Donald Trump and Republicans because they don’t have double standards for riots.
Thus, the first riotous double standard: Demos have remained virtually silent about, when not outright supporting, the leftist insurrections across the nation, because those riots serve as constituent-building rallies. Riots fomented by the Marxist Black Lives Matter radicals and the “antifa movement” of self-styled “anti-fascist” fascists are required in order to advance the Demos’ “systemic racism” lie — a masterfully crafted BIG Lie.
Recall that Biden and Harris condemned the “racist” Capitol Police. Biden said of how they handled the riot: “Not only did we see the failure to protect one of the three branches of our government, we also saw a clear failure to carry out equal justice. No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that’s true. And it is unacceptable.”
One could argue that Biden’s statement was true in the sense that no unarmed protester in a BLM mob has been shot dead by police.
Likewise, Harris piled on: “We witnessed two systems of justice when we saw one that let extremists storm the United States Capitol and another that released tear gas on peaceful protesters last summer.”
The double standard: Democrats condemned the Capitol Police until an officer’s death could be used as a political prop, as was the case with Officer Brian Sicknick, at which time their standard shifted in support of the Capitol Police.
The DC Medical Examiner released his finding that Officer Sicknick died of natural cause a full three months after his death, making clear he was not killed by Capitol rioters.
The DCME’s finding came after the Demos had relentlessly propagated the myth that Officer Sicknick was murdered by the Capitol mob, based on a BIG Lie by The New York Times that he was bludgeoned to death.
Biden, Harris, Pelosi, and Schumer exploited Brian Sicknick’s death and thereby desecrated his memory, using it as political fodder.
Thus, the only Capitol death was that of an unarmed protester, Ashli Babbitt, and the Demos have politicized her death by concealing any and all details of who shot her and why.
Double standard: Unlike every other police-involved shooting outside the Beltway, the circumstances of Babbitt’s shooting by a Capitol Police Officer have been sealed from any public scrutiny by DC Democrats.
Since the Capitol riot, there have already been more than 400 people charged with crimes, from trespassing to assault, all of whom are facing significant jail time and penalties. There’s no “get out of jail free” bail fund supported by Kamala Harris for these protesters. Nor is there an even marginally comparable arrest of violent rioters in any location across the nation.
Double standard!
And regarding our military Patriots, recall that Pelosi and Schumer arranged special DC military service ribbons — yet another way to use the National Guard units in DC as political props. At the same time, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was preparing his military-wide “stand-down” order to investigate extremism (Read: “Trump supporters”) in the ranks. According to The Hill, “The Defense Department is still scant on details on Austin’s decision, which came after he met with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and the service secretaries and chiefs on Wednesday morning. Leaders are expected to hold ‘needed discussions’ with subordinates about extremism in the next 60 days, top department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon.”
Double standard: Given all the National Guard deployments nationwide, remind me which one of those operations led to concern about “extremism in the ranks”?
Another Capitol example… Recall that last June, after Pelosi and Schumer kneeled for George Floyd in the Capitol Rotunda, using his death as a prop in order to ignite their constituents’ “summer of rage,” we started posting End of Watch tributes honoring police officers killed in the line of duty and asking Pelosi and Schumer why they refuse to take a knee for those officers. Another rhetorical question…
Double standard!
I recently referenced historian Victor Davis Hanson’s summary of the leftist violence in the name of Floyd: “torching federal courthouses and police precincts, 700 policemen injured, 40 people dead, $4-$5 billion in damages.”
Not a word from Biden, Harris, Pelosi, or Schumer, who were too busy condemning cops.
Notably, there were dozens of black men murdered by other black men in the days before and after Floyd’s death. Researcher Heather Mac Donald has thoroughly researched the disparity between black and white assailants and victims.
Not a word from Biden, Harris, Pelosi, or Schumer.
One of those murdered was a retired black police captain, David Dorn, who was killed by a black assailant who was looting a pawn shop during one of the St. Louis riots.
Not a word from Biden, Harris, Pelosi, or Schumer.
There has been a significant increase in the murders of Hispanic and Black people in the wake of the Demos’ “defund the police” initiatives.
Not a word from Biden, Harris, Pelosi, or Schumer.
Another notable case study of Demo double standards comes to us compliments of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA). The chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee took her congressional entourage to Minneapolis to soak up a considerable share of the mainstream media’s Chauvin trial attention ahead of his conviction last week.
Waters, who insisted, “We’re looking for a guilty verdict,” took it upon herself to tee-up mob violence to keep pressure on the un-sequestered jurors, letting them know that anything short of a guilty verdict would result in severe consequences.
Waters delivered her screed at an anti-police protest: “I’m going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice. … We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business. … I hope we’re going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty. And if we don’t, we cannot go away.”
Ironically, she requested police escort and protection while in Minneapolis — no double standard there.
Waters has a long and sordid history as a Demo hate-hustler, a black supremacist promoting violence against white people. Long before she was encouraging mobs to harass Trump administration officials back in 2018, she was promoting the Burn, Loot, and Murder mobs in the bloody 1992 Los Angeles riots. Back then, Waters declared, “The fact of the matter is, whether we like it or not, riot is the voice of the unheard.”
The fact of the matter is, more than 60 people were murdered during those riots and many more were seriously injured.
Not a word from Biden, Harris, Pelosi, or Schumer.
As you recall, so strident and offensive were Waters’s remarks that the district judge hearing the Chauvin case, Peter Cahill, strongly rebuked her: “I’m aware that Congresswoman Waters was talking specifically about this trial and about the unacceptability of anything less than a murder conviction and talk about being confrontational. … I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function.”
Cahill, a Democrat who worked for Senator Amy Klobuchar, conceded to Chauvin’s attorney, “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.”
Oh, and as you may recall, Waters is suing Trump “for inciting violence on January 6th.” According to George Washington University legal expert Jonathan Turley, given that Waters is busy inciting violence, she has “now guaranteed that she could be called as a witness by Trump in his own defense against her own lawsuit.” Of her accusation against Trump for inciting violence when her own words are far more incendiary, Turley concluded, “That standard cannot be selectively applied to some but not all riots or protests.”
You know, you can’t have double standards!
Meanwhile, back in the Beltway, amidst calls for Waters’s resignation, Pelosi was asked if Waters should apologize. She responded, “No, I don’t think she should apologize. Maxine talked about confrontation in the manner of the civil rights movement.” (See Prof. Turley’s conclusion above.)
Apparently, Pelosi and Waters can’t comprehend Martin Luther King’s central message of peace regarding “the manner of the civil rights movement.” Of course, that message does not build Demo constituencies.
For his part, Joe Biden, a man of deep faith when it fits the narrative, said, “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is — I think it’s overwhelming, in my view.”