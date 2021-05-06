FROM THE FIRST MOMENT I LEARNED THAT Anthony Fauci GAVE SCIENTISTS AT THE HUNAN BIOLAB IN CHINA MILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO FUND THEIR RESEARCH I QUESTIONED HOW WE COULD TRUST SUCH A MAN IN FIGHTING THE COVID PANDEMIC WHEN IN ALL PROBABILITY Anthony Fauci PROBABLY FACILITATED THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE VIRUS WITH THE DOLLARS HE GAVE TO THE WUHAN LAB

Anthony Fauci Gave Scientists Over $400,000 to Make “Humanized Mice” With Scalps From Aborted Babies

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci’s federal agency gave more than $400,000 to support a gristly experiment that involved scalping second-trimester aborted babies and then implanting their skins onto rodents.

The disturbing taxpayer-funded project received renewed attention this week at a Pennsylvania House hearing where experts testified about the experiment and other research with aborted baby body parts at the University of Pittsburgh.

A new report at Just The News linked the experiment to Fauci, a prominent U.S. health expert.

According to its research, Fauci’s agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) under the National Institutes of Health, gave more than $400,000 in taxpayer funding to University of Pittsburgh researchers to conduct the experiment.

Here’s more from the report:

Researchers involved with the study did not respond to queries for comment on the research. The NIAID and Anthony Fauci also did not respond to queries seeking more information about the project’s funding, including how often the NIAID funds projects using aborted fetal remains. Please follow LifeNews.com on Gab for the latest pro-life news and info, free from social media censorship. Federal records show that the NIAID supplied the project with about $430,000 in funding over 2018 and 2019.

The information comes from a study that University of Pittsburgh researchers published in September 2020 in the journal “Scientific Reports.” The study also mentions receiving support from National Institutes of Health award P30CA047904 and the NIH Fogarty International Center source D43TW010039; so it is not clear exactly how much tax money was spent in total on the experiment.

In the study, scientists used scalps from aborted babies between 18 and 20 weeks of pregnancy to create “humanized” mice and rats to study the human immune system. The researchers described it as “full-thickness human skin.”

Along with their article, the researchers published photos of their experiment – horrific images that show tufts of babies’ hair growing on the rodents.

Earlier this week, a new video from the Center for Medical Progress shared details about the gristly experiment and other research projects at the university involving aborted baby body parts. CMP founder David Daleiden also testified about his research to Pennsylvania lawmakers.

Pro-life leaders in the state plan to hold a protest Friday at the University of Pittsburgh to demand that it end its unethical, taxpayer-funded research with body parts from aborted babies.

Herb Geraghty, executive director of Rehumanize International and a graduate of the university, expressed horror at the recent revelations.

“As a proud Pitt graduate, I was shocked to learn the extent to which my alma mater participates in this type of medical and scientific research,” Geraghty said. “As a taxpayer, I was horrified to learn that our government is actively funding this cruelty.”

Rehumanize International, Students for Life of America, the Pennsylvania Family Council, Choose Life at Pitt, 40 Days for Life Pittsburgh and others are planning the protest. They also are collecting signatures on an open letter that calls on the University of Pittsburgh to end its experiments with aborted babies and for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to conduct a full investigation.