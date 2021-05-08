BE PREPARED TO BE BITTEN BY GODZILLA SIZED MOSQUITOES IN THE FUTURE

Hat Tip: Fred Martinez

“Bill Gates-backed startup releases [hundreds of] millions of genetically modified mosquitoe… from the Florida Keys” in a “first time [experiment] in the United States”

Gene Convene reported that “Bill Gates-backed startup releases millions of genetically modified mosquitoe“:

“The British company Oxitec released a cloud of hundreds of millions of genetically modified mosquitoes to study how to control their reproduction and thus stop the spread of dengue, Zika, malaria, etc. As reported by Axios , the company, which is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation , released the mosquitoes a week ago from the Florida Keys.” [https://www.geneconvenevi.org/articles/bill-gates-genetically-modified-mosquitoes/]

Yesterday, the Epoch Times also revealed “Genetically modified mosquitoes have been released for the first time in the United States.” [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/bill-gates-funded-company-releases-genetically-modified-mosquitoes-in-us_3806432.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-05-08&mktids=ecb6f3c427c9c6980d9d0e22fae7a5ae&est=emb77kQB9u4e78p4eNNNbeq%2FyRllm5MeU%2FV7Z4RgBLvXClpuAP6G%2FGsxl7Fl]

The website ClinicalTrials.gov which is maintained by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) at theNational Institutes of Health (NIH)” in the post titled “Immunization Via Mosquito Bite With Radiation-attenuated Sporozoites” spoke of a this or a similar project.

The post spoke of a study sponsored by the “U.S. Army” with “collaborators: Seattle Children’s Research Institute (SCRI) [and the] Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation” and reported the “goal of the trial design is to achieve approximately 50% sterile protection in order to facilitate the identification of biomarkers and correlates of protection”:

“This study is to assess the safety, tolerability, and biomarkers of protection in healthy malaria-naïve adults, who will receive bites from Anopheles stephensi mosquitoes either infected with Plasmodium falciparum Sporozoites (PfRAS) (true-immunization) or noninfected (mock-immunization)…

… Following true-immunization or mock-immunization, study subjects and nonimmunized infectivity controls will receive a challenge via the bites of 5 An stephensi mosquitoes carrying infectious P falciparum sporozoites within a controlled clinical environment (controlled human malaria infection, CHMI) to determine the level of sterile protection. [https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01994525 and https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/about-site/background%5D

