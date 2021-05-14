0JALA: FAUCI MUST GO !!!!!!

Republicans Call for Dr. Fauci to Be Fired

(NewsReady.com) – Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984, nearly 40 years. Republicans believe that’s too long for anyone to lead the health agency and they want to impose term limits that will end the doctor’s tenure.

On Wednesday, March 12, Fox News published the first version of the Fauci’s Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal (FIRED) Act ahead of its introduction to Congress. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) sponsored the legislation and Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Chip Roy (R-TX), and Ralph Norman (R-SC) co-sponsored it. The bill would impose a retroactive 12-year term limit on the position of NIAID director, essentially firing Fauci.h

Davidson told Fox News that “few people have earned their termination more visibly” than Fauci. On Twitter, the congressman said firing the “anti-science” doctor will help restore the American people’s freedoms. After more than a year of restrictions, many feel that’s sorely needed.

