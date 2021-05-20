REPUBLICAN COWARDS HAVE TO OPPOSE THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE PHONY JANUARY 6 ‘INSURRECTION COMMISSION’.

Fred Martinez

RINOs with “Democrats, Not Trump Supporters, Are the True Jan. 6 Insurrectionists” & Traitors

May 20, 2021

Roger L. Simon who is an award-winning novelist, and editor-at-large for The Epoch Times said that the Republican “cowards have to oppose the calls for this phony [January 6 ‘Insurrection’] ‘commission.’”

If they don’t they are joining RINOs such as actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Democrats in a treasonous Nazi-like coup resembling the Reichstag Fire incident where the German people lost their civil liberties:

The former governor of California Schwarzenegger in a video compared the January 6 United States Capital protest incident which was apparently partly infiltrated by leftist activists to the Nazi “Night of Broken Glass” incident, but he is wrong and should compare it to the Reichstag Fire incident where the German people lost their civil liberties. [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-left-wing-activist.html?m=1 and http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/covington-kids-ii-media-false-narrative.html?m=1]

Here is a summary of the actor’s video:

On January 11, The Associated Press (AP) headline was “Arnold Schwarzenegger compares US Capitol mob to Nazis.”

On the same day, Twitter, in “What’s happening” or trending under “Arnold” it said “Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California and actor, compares the insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington DC to the rise of Nazi Germany in a personal video message.” In the video AP reported that Schwarzenegger compared the January 6 United States Capital protest incident which was apparently partly infiltrated by leftist activists to the Nazi ” Night of Broken Glass” incident :

The Republican said in a video he released on social media on Sunday that “Wednesday was the Night of Broken Glass right here in the United States.” In 1938, Nazis in Germany and Austria vandalized Jewish homes, schools and businesses during an attack that became known as Kristallnacht or “the Night of Broken Glass.”

“The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted,” he said. “They trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.” [https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-donald-trump-media-arnold-schwarzenegger-capitol-siege-7f4b710a5b4dd8e49f26980364c539a0?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=AP&utm_campaign=SocialFlow and https://twitter.com/home and https://twitter.com/search?q=Arnold&src=trend_click&vertical=trends]

Schwarzenegger was monstrously wrong and should have compare it to the Reichstag Fire incident where the German people lost their civil liberties. The On This Day website gives a summary of the Reichstag Fire:

Four weeks after Adolf Hitler was sworn in as the new Chancellor of Germany, the seat of the German Parliament in Berlin, the Reichstag, was burned down. This is one of the most contested and controversial events of Hitler’s early years in power, as a mere one day later, Hitler signed the Reichstag Fire Decree which gave his government the legal authority to imprison opponents of the Nazis and suspend many civil liberties in Germany.



The Nazis arrested Marinus van der Lubbe, a Dutch Communist, with setting the fire. He was tried, and executed on January 10, 1934, for the arson act. There has been much debate on whether Lubbe acted alone or whether the Nazis set the fire as a false-flag attack in order to pass the Reichstag Decree and increase their power.



Foremost Nazi historian Ian Kershaw wrote in 1998 that the consensus was that Lubbe had acted alone and that the fire was merely a stroke of luck that the event occurred so the Nazis could use it to their advantage. However, new evidence since then has pointed to the possibility of a Nazi conspiracy. In June 2019 an affidavit in the archives of former investigator Fritz Tobias was discovered. In it Hans-Martin Lennings, an SA operative, claimed in 1955 that he and his SA group drove Lubbe to the scene of the fire – and that the Reichstag was already on fire when they arrived.



Lennings claimed that his team were made to sign a paper denying knowledge of the event, and that they had protested Lubbe’s arrest. He later claimed that many involved had been executed but that he had been warned and fled to Czechoslovakia.



Whatever the case, in 2008 a German court posthumously pardoned Lubbe under a law designed to reverse unjust convictions during Nazi persecutions. [https://www.onthisday.com/photos/reichstag-fire]

Many people believe the Schwarzenegger, AP and Twitter false narrative because they have already been sold a bill of goods about the Nazis being “right wingers.” It’s not true, but the left wing spent a lot of time for this narrative to be built up. Dinesh D’Souza, in his book The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left explains in great detail how and why this was done. [https://www.amazon.com/Big-Lie-Exposing-Roots-American/dp/1621573486]

This strategy is now paying off, if RINOs like Schwarzenegger can get away with making comments that are just monstrously ignorant about how civil liberties were lost in Germany and are currently about to be lost in the United States of America. [“Democrats Are Drafting Legislation to Criminalize Trump Rallies [Civil Liberties] — Classify Them as ‘Domestic Terrorism’”:https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/democrats-drafting-legislation-criminalize-trump-rallies-classify-domestic-terrorism/]

The Epoch Times editor Simon explains the treasonous situation further:

If you were to stage an insurrection on the Untied States government would you, (a.) simultaneously attack the power grid at multiple points, turning out the lights across the country or (b.) dress up like a horned Star Wars character at a comic book convention and enter the Capitol building, unarmed, as if it were Halloween?

You don’t have to be an experienced insurrectionist like the late Muammar Gaddafi (who was armed to the teeth during his, needless to say) to know the answer.

If you replied (b.) you are either a moron, a liar, or a Democrat—or some combination of the three.

What occurred in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 of this year was about as far from an insurrection as I am from being a spaceman living on Mars.

Were those people stupid? Sure.

Were they juvenile? Rather.

But were they insurrectionists? You gotta be kidding.

And that’s leaving out the obvious details that the only person who got killed in this so-called insurrection was a Trump supporter shot by a Capitol policeman—we still don’t know who—and that videos show other Capitol police waving the demonstrators through, including that “dangerous” Chewbacca guy, into the building as if it were a national holiday and they were rubbernecking tourists from Kansas.

In fact, these people were the true patriots, trying, in their clumsy way, to get their country back, or what they thought was their country…

… In actuality, they, the Jan. 6 accusers, the Biden administration, whoever runs it, and their ever-so-willing cohorts in what we formerly might have called the Department of Justice , are doing many things far worse for our country than those hapless clowns who entered the Capitol could even conceive.

Just now the administration—the same progressive thinkers who killed the Keystone pipeline from Canada minutes after inauguration, throwing tons of people out of work, dissing our Northern neighbor, and helping cause our recent gas shortages—announced they are lifting the sanctions on Russia’s controversial gas pipeline to Europe. This is a form of treason compounding utter stupidity.

Of course, these are the same repellent, tedious ideologues (cf. Reps. Schiff and Nadler) who were nattering on endlessly—more accurately lying endlessly, as it turned out—about Trump’s supposed collusion with that same Russia.

But there’s no sense rehearsing that because it is already clear no one important will be prosecuted for this incredibly undemocratic crime against our nation and its people—government spying on a presidential campaign and then on the president, all based on fraudulent, forged documents out of Russian intelligence—the kind of thing Stalin’s NKVD would do, only our FBI is led by dreary, self-interested bureaucrats nowhere near as interesting or clever as Comrade Beria.

The Department of Justice and the FBI are bad enough, but things have gotten far worse. These same people are gutting our military in the pursuit of these “extremists” and opening the door wide for the renewed Axis of Evil—China, Russia, and Iran.

Xi Jinping—easily the most powerful man in the world at this point with expansionist goals across the globe and out into space—must be laughing up his sleeve as the American military continues its slide into “wokeness” in the most astonishingly self-destructive manner, as if the real problem for America was internal, not Communist China. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/democrats-not-trump-supporters-are-the-true-jan-6-insurrectionists_3822317.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-05-20&mktids=63bb1a3cfcb440bc19e3b5f915cca131&est=C90e0FSlJVlNdPky5DSe4mcOXVciFCAsyTtfhoexRxFNddrSQ5IN7zGG96xu]

