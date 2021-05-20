TEXAS SHOWS THE WAY TO THE NATION WITH THE TEXAS HEARTBEAT ACT

|The Texas Heartbeat Act is now law!
Governor Greg Abbott signed the Texas Heartbeat Act into law today. Praise God!
The Texas Heartbeat Act (SB 8 authored by Senator Bryan Hughes, R-Tyler, and Representative Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville) is the first Pro-Life Priority Bill this legislative session to pass both chambers and be signed into law.When the Texas Heartbeat Act takes effect on September 1, all elective abortions after the preborn child’s heartbeat is detectable will be prohibited. This can be as early as six weeks’ gestation using methods according to the standard medical practice.
This measure will save thousands of lives and is a vital step in the road to abolishing all abortions in Texas. Though this is a landmark victory, we know that countless children, women, and hospitalized patients are still threatened by abortion and euthanasia in Texas. The abortion industry continues to threaten vulnerable preborn children with discriminatory and early abortions.
Rene Henry, the work of protecting Life in Texas is not finished.
Twelve days remain in the legislative session, giving lawmakers the opportunity to pass additional Pro-Life bills. Our Pro-Life Priority Bills, including the Texas Abolition Strategy to overturn Roe v. Wade and the Respecting Texas Patients’ Right to Life Act, are vital pieces of legislation that will save countless lives and pave a way to permanently end abortion.URGE LAWMAKERS TO DEFEND LIFEThe Texas Abolition Strategy (SB 1647) would protect disabled preborn children and includes a roadmap to abolishing all abortions in Texas. This bill currently waits to be scheduled for a full vote in the House upon the action of the House Committee on Calendars.
Additionally, the Senate still has time to pass the Respecting Texas Patients’ Right to Life Act (SB 917) that will reform the anti-Life 10-Day Rule used to hasten the deaths of patients in Texas hospitals.
Please join us in reminding our elected officials of their solemn duty to protect the lives of their citizens, especially the most vulnerable and innocent Texans in the womb. Please urge your state lawmakers to pass the Texas Abolition Strategy. URGE LAWMAKERS TO DEFEND LIFEThe signing of the Texas Heartbeat Act marks a historic step in the battle to protect Life. Thank you for your efforts that made this bill into law. Let’s build on this momentum!
For Life,
-
