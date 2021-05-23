Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges.” (The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.)~ Cornelius TacitusSenator and historian of the Roman Empire Annales, 1st century A.D.

SOME THOUGHTS ON A BEAUTIFUL WEDNESDAY IN MAY

By E. P. Unum

May 19, 2021

HAT TIP: RIP MCINTOSH

When I was in college a lifetime ago, I played for four years on the school’s varsity baseball team, three of them with a wonderful guy named Jose Del Rio. He was two years older than me and played shortstop while I was a second baseman. Jose escaped from Cuba in 1959 when Castro came into power. He and his father, a physician, and his mother and two sisters escaped in the middle of the night on a boat headed for Florida. Jose taught me fluent Spanish and was my roommate on our team’s baseball trips. We actually had a routine to pick base runners off second base communicating in Spanish! Fun times. I don’t know why this popped into my mind this morning but here is a brief story: One night while I was out with Jose in a bar in Wilkes Barre Pennsylvania (where we had no business being at) just before competing in a college baseball tournament, I listened to Jose tell stories of his experiences in Cuba and how real terror had paralyzed his country and his family. He spoke of arrests, firing squads, farms, and businesses being seized and I remember saying to him “Wow! That sounds terrifying. We don’t know how lucky we are in America”. Jose just looked at me and said…” How lucky you are? Thank God we had a place to escape to!” And in that one brief sentence, my friend Jose captured the essence of what it is all about. America is the last frontier. We are the last best hope for freedom in the world. There just ain’t anyplace left to go and if we don’t make it work here, freedom ends at our doorstep. Then, I thought of something I learned while recently reading information from Hillsdale College about the American Revolution On the eve of our struggle for Independence, a man who might very well have been one of the greatest among our Founding Fathers, Dr. Joseph Warren, then President of the Massachusetts Congress, said to his fellow patriots during a heated debate, “Our country is in great danger, but not to be despaired of….On you depends the fortunes of America. You are to decide the important questions upon which rests the happiness and the liberty of millions yet unborn. Act worthy of yourselves!” Powerful, moving words. In those words so eloquently spoken, Dr. Warren set the bar high for us all. James Madison echoed Dr. Warren’s comments when he said “We base all our experiments on the capacity of mankind for self-government.” This idea, that government was and is beholden to the people; that it has no other source of power except the sovereign people, is still today the newest, most unique idea in the long history of man’s relation to man. We are a nation that happens to have a government, not the other way around. And, this fundamental fact makes us special among the nations of the earth. You see, the men who forged our Republic were men of great character, integrity, and courage. They were also well-read and deep thinkers. They reflected carefully upon the works of John Locke, Montesquieu, Plato, Aristotle, Justinian, Cicero, and Tacitus and they struggled mightily to create the documents we treasure like the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution which have endured for 245 years. Those who now occupy the House and Senate and the White House today I believe need a refresher course in the principles upon which our nation was founded. They need to be reminded that it is the people to whom they are accountable, not the other way around. Knowing these things about our Founders, what can we say about those who lead our nation today? What would the Founders say about the decisions of some of our governors in the face of what has been called a pandemic? Have those advisors whispering in the ear of the President given careful thought to their recommendations, or have they vacillated and wavered in the face of challenge? Have they communicated clearly to the people? Are our leaders today the best America has to offer? Are they made of the stuff of people like Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Franklin, Warren, Lincoln who gave careful, reasoned thought before taking action? Have they considered history as a teacher or are they instead trying to rewrite history the way they would like it to be? Have the decisions taken in this challenge called COVID-19 been carefully thought through? Were we wise to shut our nation’s economy down in the face of a virus that has a 99.6% survival rate or did we panic and overreact? Is it helpful for the media to keep focusing on fear and death and not give voice to recovery and hope? These are questions that every American should be thinking about, nay demanding action for, now, as we begin the difficult climb back out of what amounts to a self-inflicted depression. But here also are some observations and points I would like to offer from a personal perspective to cast a bright light on what has already been expressed in this writing: 1. According to the CDC if you are 65 years of age or older, you have a 1 in 1,529 chance of dying from COVID-19; if you are 15-64 years of age you have a 1 in 19,589 chance of dying and if you are 0-14 years of age you have a 1 in 5,073,571 chance of dying from COVID-19. There are more people who died from cigarette smoking in 2020 than COVID-19 and we have shut down our entire nation for what, fear? Since when are Americans afraid of danger? We built this nation and everything around us by taking risks! 2. America has always been the land of the free because it is the home of the brave. Why then are governors of states, healthcare officials, and the media continuing to try to fill us with fear? Do they not understand that COVID-19 has a 99.6% recovery rate? Over 37,000 people will die annually from auto accidents (not including motorcycles). Do we shut down driving?

3. If we are really interested in saving lives, why don’t we shut down Planned Parenthood. We can save millions of lives by taking such action and we just might put ourselves on a moral footing once again to boot!

4. Let’s get our messaging straight regarding masks. If you have been vaccinated or have post-covid antibodies, there is no scientific reason for you to wear masks inside or outside and schools need to open five days a week….now. If teachers refuse to work, they should be fired. President Reagan fired the air traffic controllers who went on strike endangering air passengers. Our children are our future. We cannot abandon them out of fear. They have suffered enough. 5. I’m not trying to be funny, but it seems to me that COVID-19 has a lower mortality rate than testifying (or threatening to testify) against the Clintons. But, here are a few more observations, thoughts, and comments on a wide range of topics unrelated to history, statistics, COVID-19, and such. These thoughts pop into my mind from time to time:

1. I think I found a suitable nickname for Barack Hussein Obama. I call him the Great Divider-in-Chief a/k/a “The Big DIC” Every day that goes by we learn more and more about just how corrupt this man is and the harm he caused our nation. And, every day that goes by, we can see clearly just how much he and Valerie Jarret and Susan Rice are pulling Biden’s strings and making all the decisions, in my humble opinion. 2. Receiving a stimulus check was nice. But, I want to see my nation get back to work and rebuild our economy. Any action taken by government officials that does not have this as their primary objective ought to be questioned. Americans need to get back to work and they want to get back to work! They hate being dependent on government. That is not how our country grew and prospered. For one thing, sitting on your ass waiting for a government check is not only wasteful and unproductive, but it diminishes incentives and risk-taking, and entrepreneurship, which is how we became the leader of the world. 3. I don’t believe I will ever again vote for a democrat – not even for dog catcher. I am sick of their whining and disgusted with their fear-mongering and in-your-face arrogance and race-baiting. It’s pointless, un-American, and just plain wrong.

4. If we can stand in line to go to Wal-Mart, Home Depot, or Shop Rite, we can stand in line to vote. Why the hell do we need to vote by mail. Now, thanks to Operation Warp Speed and President Trump, we have the vaccines, we sure as hell don’t need mail-in voting. It is a blueprint for corruption and should be scrapped immediately. It was a lousy idea to start with, and it is a lousy idea today!

5. President Trump and Mexico came together in an agreement to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States. We almost completed building the Wall which also helped. For a period of time prior to the 2020 Presidential Election, we hadn’t seen any more news broadcasts of large caravans coming north from South America trying to get into the United States illegally. All the news about Kids in Cages seemed to have vanished from the news. Then Joe Biden won the election. He, in a moment of eminent stupidity, stopped building the wall and invited immigrants to come to the U.S. where taxpayers like you and I will fund their every need from clothing to homes to travel to healthcare benefits. The result has been an overwhelming crisis on our southern border with hundreds of thousands of immigrants gaining illegal entry into the U.S. without being tested for COVID or other possible diseases. And, nothing has been done. How does this help America or Americans? 6. Some students are unhappy their senior years have been ruined and proms have been canceled along with graduations, and that is so sad and so unnecessary. And, I do feel sadness for them. However, they might gently be reminded that way back in 1964-1971 many high school seniors took their senior trips to a place called Vietnam…and many never came home.

7. Maybe it is just me, but I think Melania Trump just exudes class. What a First Lady!

8. First, Dr. Anthony Fauci told us not to worry about COVID-19 and continued to say so until March 2020. Then, he repeatedly told us that we did not have to wear masks in public. Then he said we did, then changed his mind again…then said that we should wear double masks out of an “abundance of caution”….all while the Surgeon General correctly said, “Masks will not prevent you from contracting COVID-19.” Lots of vacillation, confusion, and uncertainty. Guess what? There is still more uncertainty as mixed messages come forward every single day from the White House and Dr. Doom himself. President Biden says if you are vaccinated you no longer need to wear masks inside or outside. Dr. Doom says “Wait one minute…you should still wear your mask and parents should insist that children playing outside should wear masks.” Here is my advice: Use good common sense….and take back your freedom to choose and to live your life. 9. Does anyone believe as I do that what happened to President Trump was not an impeachment as much it was a planned coup d’etat?

10. I don’t know about you, but I think if I were President I would issue an Executive Order that you must show a government-issued ID and proof of citizenship to vote in elections.

11. Why was it a crime for President Richard Nixon to authorize a wiretap of the Democratic Headquarters at Watergate but it is OK for President Obama to wiretap Republicans at Trump Tower? 12. Someone please tell me how releasing convicted felons, rapists child molesters, murderers from prison for fear they could contract COVID-19 and then sending moms who own businesses to prison because they refuse to shut down their businesses is in the best interests of the community. It sure feels like a grab for power to me, and the words of Lord Acton in the 17th century ring out….”All power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” 13. Ditto for the idiotic governor Pritzker who declared that “Boating is permissible, but only two people to a boat. If there are more than two people in a boat, it is against the law and you will be punished and sent to jail.” Sure, that makes a lot of sense. “OK, son, you can come out with me while mommy and your two sisters wait on the shore and watch us have fun, provided they are walking and not just sitting there.” It can’t possibly get more ridiculous than that.

14. You can’t fix stupid. But you can vote it out. I’m voting Republican, now and always.

15. And last, but not least, has anyone see or heard from Hunter Biden and John Durham? I understand the wheels of justice turn slowly, but maybe they ought to start moving forward just a little bit. Don’t you think? Also, here is a news flash: Epstein didn’t kill himself! “Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges.” (The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.)~ Cornelius TacitusSenator and historian of the Roman Empire Annales, 1st century A.D.