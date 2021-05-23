PRAY THAT GOD GIVES THE BISHOPS OF AMERICA THE GRACE OF FORTITUDE IN ADDITION ALL THE OTHER GRACES THEY NEED TO BE TRUE TO THEIR CALLING

George Weigel and Cardinal Muller don’t hold back on Cardinal Ladaria letter
Cupich and Tobin as delegates of Democratic Party
May 21st, 2021
- Muller, Arroyo, Weigel on EWTN. Councils of Nicaea, Ephesus, Paul VI did not give intransigents veto power.
- On May 13 Cardinal Gerhard Muller, former head of Rome’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), and George Weigel, veteran Vatican watcher, appeared on EWTN’s The World Over with Raymond Arroyo. They were asked about the May 7 letter of the current head of the CDF, Cardinal Ladaria, to Archbishop Gomez counseling that the U.S. bishops go slow in denying Communion to pro-abortion Catholic politicians and that the bishops not make public Cardinal Ratzinger’s letter of 2004 on the matter.Some of the most significant parts of the interview:Cardinal Muller: “Everybody knows the content of this letter [2004 letter from Ratzinger to U.S. bishops re denying Communion to pro-abort politicians]. The principles are very clear. There is no reason to hide it.”George Weigel: “This is one of the most puzzling things about Cardinal Ladaria’s letter; he doesn’t seem to understand what’s been going on between the Church and Catholic public officials the last 20 years at least. The issue is not whether Catholic officials understand, as the cardinal says, the Church’s teaching. The issue is that they reject the Church’s teaching….“The other thing I find simply astonishing in this letter is its notion of consensus…. The first Council of Nicaea did not wait for the Arian bishops to agree with the orthodox bishops. At the Council of Ephesus, the Nestorian bishops had their say, but when they were not persuaded, the rest of the assembly went ahead and taught the truth about Mary’s title as Mother of God…. Pope Paul VI was willing to let intransigents like Marcel Lefebvre have their say against a conciliar declaration on religious freedom; he was not prepared to give them a veto…. Why are we giving the intransigents in the U.S. bishops – a very small group – why are they being given a veto?”Cardinal Muller: “The first mission of the Church is to protect human life, because it is given by God. It’s not one value among other values.”Raymond Arroyo: “Ed Pentin is reporting that Cardinal Blaise Cupich of Chicago and Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark met with Cardinal Ladaria just days before he sent this letter to Archbishop Gomez urging the bishops to slow-roll any document regarding this pro-abortion Catholic receiving Communion document….”George Weigel: “I thing it’s quite extraordinary that two bishops of the U.S. Bishops Conference, two members of a very small minority, should take it upon themselves to go to Rome and try to get the Holy See to throw a spanner in the works of their brother bishops….”Cardinal Muller: “These two bishops came to Rome as representatives of the Democratic Party, but the bishops are the representatives of Jesus Christ and the revealed truth….”