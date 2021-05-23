YOU MUST, I REPEAT, MUST WATCH THIS VIDEO OF THE INTERVIEW OF DR. PETER McCULLOUGH BY TUCKER CARLSON IN ORDER FOR YOU TO UNDERSTAND THE GIGANTIC FRAUD WHICH IS BEING WORKED ON THE WORLD POPULATION

Posted on May 23, 2021 by abyssum

A new look at Covid 19
Presented herewith is an interview of Dr. Peter McCullough on May 7th by Tucker Carlson which has caused me to view the current pandemic with fresh eyes. The video is about forty-five minutes in length, but I doubt you will find a minute of it boring.


https://youtu.be/F7cLxs8fNq8

both he and Tucker admonish viewers to Google him. Additionally, the good doctor enumerates his qualifications during the interview.
Dr. McCullough is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, and clinical lipidology. He cares for advanced patients with common medical problems including heart and kidney disease, lipid disorders, and diabetes. He has become an expert on COVID-19 illnesses and welcomes recovered patients into his practice.   
As skillful an interviewer as Tucker Carlson is, I doubt I have ever seen him flummoxed by a respondent’s answers, but, herein, you will witness such flummoxization.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
