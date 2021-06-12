AMERICA IS STILL A FREE COUNTRY, BUT OUR FREEDOMS ARE BEING LOST OR DIMINISHED AT AN ALARMING RATE

Health Business/AdministrationBy: Maurice KillemanJune 8, 2021

The term “vaccine hesitancy “ is a derogatory term being used by compulsory vaccination advocates all over the world to stigmatize those who believe they should have the right to decide what is or is not injected into their body, and into the bodies of their children.

A term that has been picked up and spread like a pandemic in recent years by vaccine profiteers, multinational organizations, and corporations seeking to take away our freedom, while simultaneously increasing their profits, under the guise of protecting the health of the public.

In a free society, if we don’t have the freedom to decide what is or is not injected into our bodies, then all we have is an illusion of freedom.

Today, as these same advocates of compulsory vaccination censor free speech and stifle debate, they are attempting to mandate emergency use authorization COVID-19 vaccines that:

● have not been evaluated for long term adverse reactions,

● have not been evaluated for carcinogenesis,

● have not been evaluated for mutagenesis,

● have not been evaluated for long term effects on fertility,

● have not been evaluated in pregnancy,

● have not been evaluated for mutagenicity,

while simultaneously telling the world these experimental EUA COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Safety and effectiveness are one thing. Liberty and the freedom to decide what is or is not injected into our bodies is another.

Choose Freedom! Your body, your choice.

Don’t let ANYONE take away your freedom under the guise of a public health crisis. Otherwise, your freedom will never be returned.

Freedom is not something that can be given. Freedom must be taken!

TAKE YOUR FREEDOM!

