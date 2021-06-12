IF YOU THINK THAT THE BIRTH CONTROL PILL IS SAFE TO TAKE, THINK AGAIN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

SEARCH

“Does the Birth Control Pill Cause Abortions” & “Weaken… the Immune System” due to Side Effects?

June 12, 2021

“Early Church writers (Justin Martyr, Athenagoras, Irenaeus, Tertulli-an, Clement of Alexandria, Hippolytus, Origen, Cyprian, Lactantius, Epiphanius, Jerome, Augustine, and others) reviled contraception and abortion while extolling sexual purity and God’s procreation plan through marriage. They esteemed celibacy when committed to God’s service (as Apostle Paul taught), while marriage, by virtue of the union, required an openness to children as God willed. Believing God foreknew and chose each child who is conceived, they deemed contraceptive use a form of murder, however unintended.” – The Church Poem [file:///C:/Users/Fred/AppData/Local/Temp/Church%20Poem.pdf]

It appears that the path to abortion and hurting your own body is the Pill according to lawyer and researcher Andrew Flusche:

This constant presence of powerful steroids is not healthy, and there are side effects when using the pill.



How does the pill work?



The birth control pill can work in one of three ways:



1. It can prevent ovulation (releasing an egg from the ovary)

2. It can cause the mucus in the cervix to change so that if sperm reach the cervix, they are not allowed to enter, and

3. It can irritate the lining of the uterus so that if the first two actions fail, and the woman does become pregnant, the tiny baby boy or girl will die before he or she can actually attach to the lining of the uterus.



In other words, if the third action occurs, the woman’s body rejects the tiny baby and he or she will die. This is called a chemical abortion.



Abortion is an act of direct killing that takes the life of a tiny human being-a life that begins at fertilization.



Is the pill safe?



No! If you are not using the pill, don’t start. If you are on the pill now, take out the patient package insert that should be with the pills and read it.



* bacterial infections (because the pill weakens the immune system.)

* more susceptible to the AIDS virus (HIV) because the pill weakens the immune system

* pelvic inflammatory disease-an infection of the fallopian tubes that can cause sickness or sterility

* infertility-unable to ever bear children

* cervical cancer

* ectopic pregnancy

* shrinking of the womb (endometrial atrophy)

* mood swings and depression

* breast cancer

* blood clots

* birth defects in children conceived while women are on the pill

* tender breasts

* stroke

* weight gain [ http://www.all.org/newsroom_allblog.php, “The consequences of birth control; Birth Control Mutates Our Fish,” https://www.thefredmartinezreport.com/2008/02/birth-control-mutates-our-fish.html%5D

Moreover, Catholic Exchange found that there is “resistance to recognizing the abortifacient quality of the pill comes from the Christian community”:

In his booklet, titled Does the Birth Control Pill Cause Abortions?, Randy Alcorn states: “The question of whether it causes abortions has direct bearing on untold millions of Christians, many of them pro-life, who use and recommend it. For those who believe God is the Creator of each person and the giver and taker of human life, this is a question with profound moral implications.”



Alcorn was a Protestant pastor who not only used the pill in his married life, but also counseled other married couples to do so. He had a vested interest in not recognizing the pill as an abortifactient. But when confronted with the facts through his own research, it demanded changes in his own behavior and philosophy. His booklet was written in 1998 to inform others of the truth.



Alcorn’s booklet has met some opposition. According to him: “Despite evidence, some pro-life physicians state that the likelihood of the Pill having an abortifacient effect is infinitesimally low, or nonexistent.



Though I would very much like to believe this, the scientific evidence does not permit me to do so.”

Alcorn, surprisingly, found that the greatest resistance to recognizing the abortifacient quality of the pill comes from the Christian community. “Dr. Walt Larimore has told me that whenever he has presented this evidence to audiences of secular physicians, there has been little or no resistance to it. But when he has presented it to Christian physicians there has been substantial resistance. Since secular physicians do not care whether the Pill prevents implantation, they tend to be objective in interpreting the evidence.



After all, they have little or nothing at stake either way. Christian physicians, however, very much do not want to believe the Pill causes early abortions. Therefore, I believe, they tend to resist the evidence. This is certainly understandable. Nonetheless, we should not permit what we want to believe to distract us from what the evidence indicates we should believe.”



It’s easier to be pro-life when we limit the discussion to the abortion industry. The inclusion of artificial birth control complicates and confuses people. With so many opinions even among Catholics, how is a person to know what to believe? I understand the confusion. While living in Montana, I had a doctor who was also a priest, who told me it was not realistic to expect a couple to follow the Catholic teaching on birth control. He prescribed birth control pills to many of his female patients. So, is it any surprise there are many Catholics, ones like me, ignorant of the true teaching? [http://www.catholicexchange.com/node/69551]

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He want you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

