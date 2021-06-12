SCOTUS SAVES SANITY

SCOTUS Smacks Down Biden’s Immigration Plans

June 8, 2021

Looks‌ ‌like‌ ‌the‌ ‌Supreme‌ ‌Court,‌ ‌in‌ ‌spite‌ ‌of‌ ‌having‌ ‌extremely‌ ‌liberal‌ ‌justices,‌ ‌just‌ ‌may‌ ‌have‌ ‌a‌ ‌whole‌ ‌lot‌ ‌more‌ ‌sense‌ ‌than‌ ‌both‌ ‌the‌ ‌executive‌ ‌and‌ ‌legislative‌ ‌branches‌ ‌at‌ ‌this‌ ‌point‌ ‌in‌ ‌time.‌ ‌

Given‌ ‌that‌ ‌the‌ ‌Court,‌ ‌also‌ ‌known‌ ‌as‌ ‌the‌ ‌highest‌ ‌pinnacle‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌judicial‌ ‌system‌ ‌within‌ ‌the‌ ‌United‌ ‌States,‌ ‌just‌ ‌delivered‌ ‌a‌ ‌unanimous‌ ‌vote‌ ‌that‌ ‌epically‌ ‌smacks‌ ‌down‌ ‌the‌ ‌screeching‌ ‌demands‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Squad‌ ‌and‌ ‌other‌ ‌extreme‌ ‌groups.‌ ‌

As‌ ‌in,‌ ‌9‌ ‌out‌ ‌of‌ ‌9‌ ‌Supreme‌ ‌Court‌ ‌justices‌ ‌all‌ ‌voted‌ ‌in‌ ‌favor‌ ‌of‌ ‌a‌ ‌reasonable‌ ‌degree‌ ‌of‌ ‌sanity‌ ‌with‌ ‌regards‌ ‌to‌ ‌border‌ ‌security.‌ ‌ ‌

The‌ ‌specific‌ ‌case‌ ‌that‌ ‌the‌ ‌Supreme‌ ‌Court‌ ‌was‌ ‌tasked‌ ‌with‌ ‌hearing‌ ‌pertained‌ ‌to‌ ‌individuals‌ ‌who‌ ‌entered‌ the‌ ‌United‌ ‌States‌ ‌illegally,‌ ‌namely‌ ‌whether‌ ‌or‌ ‌not‌ ‌such‌ ‌individuals‌ ‌could‌ ‌be‌ ‌eligible‌ ‌to‌ ‌receive‌ ‌green‌ ‌cards,‌ ‌or‌ ‌long-term‌ ‌residency.‌ ‌

The‌ ‌plaintiffs‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌case‌ ‌include‌ ‌a‌ ‌Honduran‌ ‌couple‌ ‌that‌ ‌illegally‌ ‌entered‌ ‌the‌ ‌United‌ ‌States‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌1990s,‌ ‌though‌ ‌they‌ ‌eventually‌ ‌received‌ ‌“protected‌ ‌status”‌ ‌in‌ ‌2001,‌ ‌courtesy‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Temporary‌ ‌Protected‌ ‌Status‌ ‌(TPS)‌ ‌Act.‌ ‌

Thus,‌ ‌the‌ ‌issue‌ ‌at‌ ‌stake‌ ‌was‌ ‌whether‌ ‌or‌ ‌not‌ ‌illegal‌ ‌entries‌ ‌could‌ ‌eventually‌ ‌lead‌ ‌to‌ ‌green‌ ‌cards,‌ ‌if‌ ‌the‌ ‌potential‌ ‌beneficiaries‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌green‌ ‌cards‌ ‌received‌ ‌successful‌ ‌protection‌ ‌under‌ ‌the‌ ‌TPS.‌ ‌

In‌ ‌other‌ ‌words,‌ ‌leftists‌ ‌wanted‌ ‌to‌ ‌see‌ ‌if‌ ‌individuals‌ ‌could‌ ‌brazenly‌ ‌cross‌ ‌into‌ ‌the‌ ‌United‌ ‌States‌ ‌in‌ ‌a‌ ‌completely‌ ‌illegal‌ ‌manner,‌ ‌receive‌ ‌relatively‌ ‌straightforward‌ ‌“protected‌ status”‌ ‌protection‌ ‌(which‌ ‌is‌ ‌certainly‌ ‌less‌ ‌taxing‌ ‌than‌ ‌applying‌ ‌to‌ ‌legally‌ ‌enter‌ ‌the‌ ‌nation‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌first‌ ‌place),‌ ‌and‌ ‌then‌ ‌turn‌ ‌around‌ ‌and‌ ‌request‌ ‌a‌ ‌green‌ ‌card‌ ‌later.‌ ‌

Needless‌ ‌to‌ ‌say,‌ ‌such‌ ‌a‌ ‌move‌ ‌cheapens‌ ‌recipients‌ ‌of‌ ‌green‌ ‌cards‌ ‌who‌ ‌have‌ ‌gone‌ ‌about‌ ‌everything‌ ‌“the‌ ‌right‌ ‌way,”‌ ‌including‌ ‌a‌ ‌legal‌ ‌entry‌ ‌to‌ ‌begin‌ ‌with.‌ ‌

Which‌ ‌is‌ ‌precisely‌ ‌why‌ ‌the‌ ‌Supreme‌ ‌Court‌ ‌delivered‌ ‌an‌ ‌epically‌ ‌unanimous‌ ‌victory‌ ‌against‌ ‌illegals‌ ‌who‌ ‌attempt‌ ‌to‌ ‌game‌ ‌the‌ ‌system‌ ‌yet‌ ‌reap‌ ‌all‌ ‌the‌ ‌benefits‌ ‌of‌ ‌those‌ ‌who‌ ‌followed‌ ‌the‌ ‌law.‌ ‌

Ironically,‌ ‌Justice‌ ‌Elena‌ ‌Kagan,‌ ‌who‌ ‌is‌ ‌generally‌ ‌considered‌ ‌a‌ ‌more‌ ‌liberal‌ ‌justice,‌ ‌is‌ ‌the‌ ‌one‌ ‌who‌ ‌wrote‌ ‌the‌ ‌opinion,‌ ‌which‌ ‌was‌ ‌a‌ ‌wise‌ ‌move‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌Court’s‌ ‌end.‌ ‌

After‌ ‌all,‌ ‌can‌ ‌one‌ ‌imagine‌ ‌the‌ ‌response‌ ‌from‌ ‌the‌ ‌leftists‌ ‌if‌ ‌Amy‌ ‌Coney‌ ‌Barrett‌ ‌had‌ ‌written‌ ‌the‌ ‌opinion‌ ‌instead?‌ ‌ ‌

Nonetheless,‌ ‌Kagan‌ ‌clearly‌ ‌expressed‌ ‌the‌ ‌sentiments‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌rest‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Court‌ ‌by‌ ‌pointing‌ ‌out‌ ‌that‌ ‌the‌ ‌TPS‌ ‌Act‌ ‌never‌ ‌had‌ ‌a‌ ‌clause‌ ‌in‌ ‌it‌ ‌that‌ ‌would‌ ‌permit‌ ‌TPS‌ ‌recipients‌ ‌to‌ ‌later‌ ‌on‌ ‌just‌ ‌ask‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌green‌ ‌card.‌ ‌

As‌ ‌‌noted‌‌ ‌by‌ ‌the‌ ‌‌Minneapolis‌ ‌Star-Tribune‌,‌ ‌the‌ ‌TPS‌ ‌“applies‌ ‌to‌ ‌people‌ ‌who‌ ‌come‌ ‌from‌ ‌countries‌ ‌ravaged‌ ‌by‌ ‌war‌ ‌or‌ ‌disaster.‌ ‌It‌ ‌protects‌ ‌them‌ ‌from‌ deportation‌ ‌and‌ ‌allows‌ ‌them‌ ‌to‌ ‌work‌ ‌legally.‌ ‌There‌ ‌are‌ ‌400,000‌ ‌people‌ ‌from‌ ‌12‌ ‌countries‌ ‌with‌ ‌TPS‌ status.”‌ ‌

However,‌ ‌receiving‌ ‌TPS‌ ‌status‌ ‌is‌ ‌also‌ ‌no‌ ‌rubber-stamp‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌green‌ ‌card,‌ ‌which‌ ‌Kagan‌ ‌clearly‌ ‌pointed‌ ‌out‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌writing‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Court’s‌ ‌decision.‌ ‌ ‌

“The‌ ‌TPS‌ ‌program‌ ‌gives‌ ‌foreign‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌nonimmigrant‌ ‌status,‌ ‌but‌ ‌it‌ ‌does‌ ‌not‌ ‌admit‌ ‌them.‌ ‌So‌ ‌the‌ ‌conferral‌ ‌of‌ ‌TPS‌ ‌does‌ ‌not‌ ‌make‌ ‌an‌ ‌unlawful‌ ‌entrant…eligible.”‌ ‌[Source:‌ ‌The‌ ‌Daily‌ ‌Wire‌]‌ ‌

Neither‌ ‌does‌ ‌charging‌ ‌across‌ ‌the‌ ‌border‌ ‌now,‌ ‌though‌ ‌don’t‌ ‌tell‌ ‌the‌ ‌Harris-Biden‌ ‌administration,‌ ‌which‌ ‌is‌ ‌currently‌ ‌flailing‌ ‌in‌ ‌a‌ ‌crisis‌ ‌directly‌ ‌engineered‌ ‌by‌ ‌them.‌ ‌

In‌ ‌addition,‌ ‌Kagan’s‌ ‌writing‌ ‌also‌ ‌had‌ ‌another‌ ‌note‌ ‌of‌ ‌great‌ ‌irony,‌ ‌namely‌ ‌in‌ ‌that‌ ‌Congress‌ ‌itself‌ ‌had‌ designed‌ ‌the‌ ‌TPS‌ ‌in‌ ‌such‌ ‌a‌ ‌way‌ ‌that‌ ‌illegals‌ ‌could‌ ‌not‌ ‌receive‌ ‌green‌ ‌cards‌ ‌later‌ ‌on.‌ ‌ ‌

“Congress,‌ ‌of‌ ‌course,‌ ‌could‌ ‌have‌ ‌gone‌ ‌further,‌ ‌by‌ ‌deeming‌ ‌TPS‌ ‌recipients‌ ‌to‌ ‌have‌ ‌not‌ ‌only‌ nonimmigrant‌ ‌status‌ ‌but‌ ‌also‌ ‌a‌ ‌lawful‌ ‌admission‌ ‌…‌ ‌Legislation‌ ‌pending‌ ‌in‌ ‌Congress‌ ‌would‌ ‌do‌ ‌just‌ ‌that‌ ‌…‌ ‌ ‌

The‌ ‌House‌ ‌of‌ ‌Representatives‌ ‌already‌ ‌has‌ ‌passed‌ ‌legislation‌ ‌that‌ ‌would‌ ‌make‌ ‌it‌ ‌possible‌ ‌for‌ ‌TPS‌ ‌recipients‌ ‌to‌ ‌become‌ ‌permanent‌ ‌residents‌ ‌…‌ ‌The‌ ‌bill‌ ‌faces‌ ‌uncertain‌ ‌prospects‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Senate.”‌ ‌[Source:‌ ‌The‌ ‌Daily‌ ‌Wire‌]‌ ‌

In‌ ‌other‌ ‌words,‌ ‌the‌ ‌Supreme‌ ‌Court’s‌ ‌decision‌ ‌on‌ ‌illegals‌ ‌beat‌ ‌the‌ ‌Squad’s‌ ‌attempt‌ ‌to‌ ‌pursue‌ ‌a‌ ‌truly‌ open‌ ‌borders‌ ‌policy,‌ ‌one‌ ‌that‌ ‌would‌ ‌effectively‌ ‌discourage‌ ‌lawful‌ ‌living‌ ‌and‌ ‌encourage‌ ‌lawlessness.‌ ‌ ‌

Like‌ ‌BLM,‌ ‌in‌ ‌other‌ ‌words.‌ ‌

One‌ ‌can‌ ‌only‌ ‌hope‌ ‌that‌ ‌after‌ ‌this‌ ‌ruling,‌ ‌the‌ ‌prospects‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Senate‌ ‌will‌ ‌change‌ ‌from‌ ‌being‌ ‌“uncertain”‌ ‌to‌ ‌being‌ ‌certainly‌ ‌opposed‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌passage‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Democrats’‌ ‌radical‌ ‌“immigration”‌ ‌(i.e.,‌ ‌open‌ ‌borders‌ ‌bill).‌ ‌

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

