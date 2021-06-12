TRUMP EXONERATED !!!!!!!!!



Liberals Melt Down As Trump Is Exonerated

June 10, 2021

Remember when the fake news media peddled (another) fake narrative regarding Trump? More accurately, the rather dramatic outcry against Trump presumably tear-gassing “peaceful protestors” for a photo op?

NPR, for instance, made the following remarks on Trump’s supposedly awful behavior on June 1, 2020.

“Police in Washington, D.C. used tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters to clear them away from St. John’s church, which suffered a small fire Sunday night, near the White House … President Trump then walked to the church for a photo op.” [Source: The Daily Wire]

Of course, Biden apparently bothered to “campaign” (slightly) after the total lies broke in the media, and he instantly sided with the media.

Then again, the media basically handed him the election with its absurd, untruthful reporting, yet it still gives Biden absolutely no excuse to openly lie to the American public.

“He’s using the American military against the American people. He tear-gassed peaceful protesters and fired rubber bullets. For a photo. For our children, for the very soul of our country, we must defeat him. But I mean it when I say this: we can only do it together.” [Source: The Daily Wire]

“Together,” huh? Kind of like how “together” the nation is now?

Spare us all. Please.

Moreover, unfortunately for the professional liars that masquerade as “journalists” (and, even worse, professional liars that masquerade as “representatives,” including in the highest echelons of the current government), the truth has been revealed, just over a year later.

And, unsurprisingly, the truth is on Trump’s side.

As it often is and has been since the very start, which is precisely why Facebook’s now 2-year ban and Twitter’s apparently indefinite ban of Trump still cannot silence him, as the truth rarely remains silenced for long.

Especially truths that are rather easy to uncover with a truly objective investigation, which is precisely what just occurred regarding Trump’s supposed tear gassing of “peaceful protestors.”

As it turns out, nothing of the sort occurred, as just confirmed by a report from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Inspector General Report, which the Biden administration clearly was unable to suffocate or otherwise hide from the public (who knows what else they’re hiding, however).

This report indisputably concludes that Trump never even remotely engaged in the tear gassing; instead, protestors were cleared for an entirely different reason.

And, predictably, the reason was massive obstruction. As it almost always is.

“This report presents a thorough, independent examination of that evidence to assess the [U.S. Park Police]’s decision making and operations, including a detailed timeline of relevant actions and an analysis of whether the USPP’s actions complied with governing policies. The evidence we reviewed showed that the USPP cleared the park to allow a contractor to safely install anti-scale fencing in response to destruction of Federal property and injury to officers that occurred on May 30 and May 31 …

Moreover, the evidence established that relevant USPP officials had made those decisions and had begun implementing the operational plan several hours before they knew of a potential Presidential visit to the park, which occurred later that day. As such, we determined that the evidence did not support a finding that the USPP cleared the park on June 1, 2020, so that then President Trump could enter the park.” [Source: The Daily Wire]

Well then.

Take a wild stab in the dark as to who caused “destruction of Federal property and injury to officers” in the days leading up to Trump’s visit.

Betcha a dollar that 100 percent of criminals that did so all voted for Biden in 2020.

Apparently, “peaceful protestors” don’t understand that causing massive havoc in others’ days is not the greatest way to go about achieving “peace.”

Then again, that’s operating on the massive assumption that the “protestors” ever want peace in the first place. Either that, or their idea of “peace” is about the same as Biden’s idea of “unity.”

Regardless, Trump was more than satisfied with the release of the report, as he should be.

“[Thank you] for Completely and Totally exonerating me in the clearing of Lafayette Park!” [Source: Townhall]

And with Biden apparently forgetting that he’s president, one can only hope Trump will sail right back into his rightful place in 2024.