Posted on June 28, 2021

15,472 Dead 1.5 Million Injured (50% Serious) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots

By Brian Shilhavy
Global Research, June 22, 2021
Health Impact News 21 June 2021

***

The European database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

A subscriber from Europe recently emailed us and reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50, although there are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured due to COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through June 19, 2021 there are 15,472 deaths and 1,509,266 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, half of them (753,657) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.[1]

Here is the summary data through June 19, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 7,420 deaths and 560,256 injuries to 19/06/2021

  • 16,133   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 81 deaths
  • 12,637   Cardiac disorders incl. 964 deaths
  • 101        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 7000      Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 265        Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 8,122     Eye disorders incl. 17 deaths
  • 51,030   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 348 deaths
  • 155,486 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,290 deaths
  • 468        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 31 deaths
  • 6,110     Immune system disorders incl. 32 deaths
  • 17,549   Infections and infestations incl. 762 deaths
  • 6,275     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 104 deaths
  • 13,249   Investigations incl. 285 deaths
  • 4,162     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 139 deaths
  • 79,125   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 88 deaths
  • 325        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps) incl. 23 deaths
  • 100,895 Nervous system disorders incl. 780 deaths
  • 384        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths
  • 107        Product issues
  • 9,928     Psychiatric disorders incl. 105 deaths
  • 1,765     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 115 deaths
  • 2,696     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 23,689   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 848 deaths
  • 26,641   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 66 deaths
  • 846        Social circumstances incl. 10 deaths
  • 281        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 19 deaths
  • 14,987   Vascular disorders incl. 289 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 4,147 deathand 122,643 injuries to 19/06/2021

  • 2,239     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 29 deaths
  • 3,315     Cardiac disorders incl. 446 deaths
  • 39           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 1,454     Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 82           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,883     Eye disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 10,655   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 142 deaths
  • 33,936   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,759 deaths
  • 209        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 1,117     Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 3,835     Infections and infestations incl. 234 deaths
  • 2,480     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 77 deaths
  • 2,670     Investigations incl. 89 deaths
  • 1,297     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 85 deaths
  • 15,131   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 77 deaths
  • 128        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps) incl. 15 deaths
  • 21,684   Nervous system disorders incl. 424 deaths
  • 255        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 2 death
  • 20           Product issues
  • 2,437     Psychiatric disorders incl. 69 deaths
  • 807        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 52 deaths
  • 459        Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
  • 5,640     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 399 deaths
  • 6,538     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 28 deaths
  • 504        Social circumstances incl. 13 deaths
  • 397        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 38 deaths
  • 3,432     Vascular disorders incl. 141 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca3,364 deathand 793,036 injuries to 19/06/2021

  • 9,136     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 132 deaths
  • 12,135   Cardiac disorders incl. 396 deaths
  • 95           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 8,797     Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 309        Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 13,459   Eye disorders incl. 12 deaths
  • 81,806   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 161 deaths
  • 212,663 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 891 deaths
  • 525        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 25 deaths
  • 3,085     Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 17,791   Infections and infestations incl. 217 deaths 
  • 7,854     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 77 deaths
  • 16,731   Investigations incl. 79 deaths
  • 9,765     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 50 deaths
  • 123,637 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 45 deaths
  • 332        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths
  • 169,286 Nervous system disorders incl. 532 deaths
  • 223        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 4 deaths
  • 103        Product issues
  • 14,931   Psychiatric disorders incl. 27 deaths
  • 2,809     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 29 deaths
  • 5,967     Reproductive system and breast disorders
  • 26,631   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 387 deaths
  • 36,457   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 22 deaths
  • 772        Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
  • 671        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 16 deaths
  • 17,066   Vascular disorders incl. 235 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson541 deaths and 33, 331 injuries to 19/06/2021

  • 306        Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 16 deaths 
  • 496        Cardiac disorders incl. 56 deaths
  • 14           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
  • 177        Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 8             Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 383        Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 3,086     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 23 deaths
  • 8,761     General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 137 deaths
  • 52           Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 85           Immune system disorders
  • 392        Infections and infestations incl. 13 deaths 
  • 320        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 8 deaths
  • 2,003     Investigations incl. 37 deaths
  • 184        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 5,718     Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 17 deaths
  • 16           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps)
  • 7,093     Nervous system disorders incl. 68 deaths 
  • 9             Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 9             Product issues
  • 355        Psychiatric disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 119        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 114        Reproductive system and breast disorders
  • 1,130     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 43 deaths
  • 804        Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 72           Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
  • 336        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 26 deaths
  • 1,289     Vascular disorders incl. 60 deaths

*

Notes

[1] These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

Featured image is from Ali Raza from PxHere.

The original source of this article is Health Impact News
Copyright © Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News, 2021

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

