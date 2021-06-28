Our pro-life reporting is being attacked. So is the truth. We can’t back down in the fight against abortion!View this email in your browser **Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com



As millions of Americans weigh the risks of taking the new, emergency-use Covid vaccines, U.S. government data released just a few days ago by the CDC shows a total of 358,379 reports of adverse reactions in all age groups after being inoculated.



But those very same pharmaceutical companies responsible for bringing COVID vaccines to market remain — remarkably — immune under federal law from liability for any harmful side effects, illnesses, injuries, or even deaths that result from them.



This is not only wrong — it’s deeply unsettling.



There’s never been a more pertinent time to revisit and rethink this irresponsible legal protection than now.



That's why we launched our recent campaign to lobby federal legislators to change this outdated law, and finally prioritize the rights of the American people over Big Pharma, once and for all.



That’s why we want to give you another chance, if you haven’t already, to contact your U.S. Senators and House Member and request that they work towards changing this law to ensure that Big Pharma is held accountable for the vaccines they bring to market.



You can contact your federal lawmakers in one easy step using this simple contact form that we’re making available here on LifeSite’s Action Center.



