“Insurrection”

By: Judd Garrett

Objectivity is the Objective

July 7, 2021

(emphasis added)

Hat Tip: Rip McIntosh



Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and the rest of the Democrats are forming a “9/11-type commission” to investigate the riot at the Capital on January 6, 2021. In her argument for the commission, Pelosi said, “We have the duty, to the Constitution and the country, to find the truth of the January 6th insurrection and to ensure that such an assault on our Democracy cannot happen again.”

Didn’t the US House of Representatives led by Pelosi file one article of impeachment against President Trump, alleging “incitement of insurrection”? Didn’t Chuck Schumer hold a Senate impeachment of Donald Trump on February 13, 2021? Wasn’t Trump acquitted at the impeachment trial? So, how can the House and the Senate impeach a President for his role in an incident if they have not thoroughly investigated to know “the truth” of what happened? Is it common practice to impeach a President without knowing all the facts? Isn’t by merely calling for this commission, an admission by Pelosi that the impeachment was a fraud, purely political, and abuse of power by her and Chuck Schumer purely for selfish political gain.

If on the other hand, the Capital riot had been thoroughly investigated to the point they knew the truth to legitimately be able to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, and Trump was found not guilty, then this upcoming investigation into the Capital riot is a fraud, and abuse of power by Pelosi purely for selfish political gain. Whichever way you look at this, Nancy Pelosi either has or is about to commit an abuse of her power as Speaker of the House.

The other glaring questions about this commission are; how can Nancy Pelosi call the Capital riot an “insurrection” if she does not know the truth of what happened, and if none of the so-called “insurrectionists” were armed? Will this commission have the power to charge Donald Trump a 2nd time for the same alleged crime of which he was already found not guilty? If yes, why would a former President be denied the basic Constitutional right protecting against the threat of “double jeopardy”? And wouldn’t this violation of the Constitution be another abuse of power by Pelosi and Schumer?

The real investigations into January 6, 2021, should be to uncover:☆ Who shot unarmed Navy veteran Ashli Babbitt? ☆ Why is that police officer’s name still being hidden from the public? ☆ Who ordered that cover-up? ☆ Why was the offer for National Guard protection on January 6, by President Trump refused? ☆ Who made that decision? ☆ Why was the Capital Police under-manned that day? ☆ Who told them to stand down? ☆ Why were Capital police officers opening the doors to the Capital for the protestors to simply walk in, giving them free access to a building in which they were later charged for trespassing?☆ Are those officers going to be charged with entrapment? ☆ Why are thousands of hours of surveillance video from the Capital on January 6, being hidden from the public? ☆ Who decided to block the release of that potentially exculpatory evidence?

Will we, also, investigate the origins of the BLM and Antifa riots in the summer and fall of 2020 which caused billions of dollars of damage, thousands of injuries, killed over 30, firebombed police stations, and courthouses?

Are Pelosi and Schumer not investigating the origins of those riots because they are content with them occurring again when it benefits them politically?

Why have over 50 people from the Capital riot been detained in solitary confinement for 23 hours per day for the last 6 months in inhumane living conditions for the crime of trespassing, while rioters who destroyed our cities throughout our country in 2020 were let out on bail within 24 hours?

Pelosi said she is doing this because, “We [the Democrats] have the duty, to the Constitution and the country.” Yet, Democrats continue to tell us and show us how much they hate America. On July 4th, Rep Cori Bush (D-Mo) tweeted “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.” Rep Maxine Waters (D-Mo) tweeted, “[T]he Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Equal to what? What men? Only white men?” Far left, NPR tweeted, “In this thread of the Declaration of Independence, you can see a document with flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies.”

Why do the Democrats on one hand continue to tell us how bad, flawed, and evil America is to the point that they refuse to honor our flag, our anthem, and our founding documents, and then, on the other hand, act as if America and its institutions are so hallowed and sacrosanct? They say the land was stolen, our founders were evil, the country is founded on a lie, and the Constitution is flawed and hypocritical, then they clutch their pearls if anyone challenges the legitimacy of an election or questions the ever-expanding government intrusion into our freedoms and lives.

If they hate the United States as much as they say and act, they should want it destroyed. If America is as bad and as flawed as the Democrats continue to tell us it is, you would think they would support an insurrection. Wouldn’t they want this evil racist country to be overthrown? Wouldn’t an insurrection simply be taking something that did not rightfully belong to America? Wouldn’t they want this stain on human history to be removed permanently?

How can they claim to be defending and protecting a Constitution and a country that they demonstrably hate, and believe are frauds?

Because they are not. They are defending and protecting their own political power. So, when it’s politically advantageous to trash the constitution and the country, they will do it. And when it’s equally advantageous to defend the same Constitution and country they just trashed, they will do that as well. That is how unmoored they are to principle. They are simply out of political ideas, at least political ideas that work. They have lost the economic debate, so their only tactics are to rely on the race card, identity politics, and wokeness as their philosophical North Star.

And all this confusion produces Olympic athletes like Gwen Berry, who work their lives to represent their country in their athletic competition, and then use that moment to trash the very country they are representing by turning their backs on the United States flag and anthem. Why would she want to represent a country that she hates? The same reason Pelosi is “defending the Constitution”, for her own personal gain.

None of it makes sense, because it can never make sense. When you have no moral, ethical, or intellectual grounding, you end up where many Democrats are, spewing out incoherent and inconsistent political statements and charges that are not connected to the facts or reality, meant solely to stir emotion and not intellect, bent on dividing, not uniting, believing that their superficial musings are the height of virtue and introspection, but only serving to prove how shallow, selfish and non-intellectual they really are. And they become the opposite of what they aspire to be.