Those Black Extremists Who Shut Down I-95 May Be Knocking on Your Door Soon

Published 2 hours ago

on July 8, 2021

BySamantha Chang, The Western Journal

If you listen to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the biggest threat facing all Americans is “white supremacy.”

While Democrats and the establishment media overhype this phantom entity as an imminent existential threat, they ignore the actual threat posed by armed militia groups comprised of black and brown separatists who commit crimes while claiming exemption from U.S. laws.

On Saturday, 10 adult men and one 17-year-old were arrested after their eight-hour armed standoff with Massachusetts State Police shut down Interstate 95, according to WCVB-TV.https://lockerdome.com/lad/10817563773098342?pubid=ld-7985-7177&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com&rid=&width=740

At their arraignment Wednesday, Conrad Pierre of Baldwin, New York, "was combative and verbally jousted with the judge about whether he would have a lawyer for the arraignment," WCVB reported. Pierre also insisted that the court had no jurisdiction over him.

Do you think the 2nd Amendment will be destroyed by the Biden Administration?

Another suspect repeatedly refused to identify himself.

All 11 suspects are now being held without bail on multiple gun charges amid concerns they pose a threat to public safety.

According to their website, the Rise of the Moors — which is essentially a black separatist coalition — is based in Rhode Island.

The group’s incoherent list of demands includes a “complete and utter separation” of their people from the United States so they can “reestablish ourselves as an independent nation.”

Like the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement, the Rise of the Moors is anti-police.

“We will also have an immediate end to the domestic police terrorism and mob attacks against all Moors on the continent of North America,” the group said on the website.

“Since we are not citizens of the United States, we owe no tax obligations to the government of the United States,” the group said.

However, the Rise of the Moors insists that the U.S. is obligated to help it financially as payback for slavery and other alleged injustices to its people.

“[The U.S.] is obligated to maintain and supply our needs in this separation from them and the establishment of our own government for the next 30 years – until we are able to produce and supply our own needs,” it said on the website.

“This obligation and liability stems from their involvement in the enslavement and practice of genocide against our people.”

In other words, the armed militia group wants all the privileges that U.S. citizens and legal residents have without any of the obligations.

Basically, the Moors want to be squatters living rent-free on U.S. territory while claiming all the land belongs to them.

On Wednesday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham expressed shock that there has been hardly any national media coverage of this bizarre group and its armed standoff.

She pointed out that the media have been howling and fearmongering nonstop about the Jan. 6 incursion of the Capitol by Trump supporters even though it was shut down after three hours.

These armed black separatist groups have grown in number since the Black Lives Matter movement mushroomed.h-x

As Democrats and their media puppets continue to stoke racial division, you should expect to see more of these extremist groups, armed to the teeth and claiming ownership of public and private properties.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.