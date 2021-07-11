Eeyore ’s Corner: From Hippies to Yuppies to Our PuppiesPart Three: Puppydom
By: Victor Davis Hanson Victor Davis Hanson // Private PapersJuly 10, 2021
The grandchildren of the hippies and the children of the Yuppies? They are a different, a hybrid bunch altogether.
They combine all the worst traits of both leftist eras: selfishness, performance art, the I/me/my/mine self-infatuation (“my story,” “my truth,” “my narrative”), crudity, vulgarity, and rudeness of the 1960s, along with the fixation on class, snobbery, elitism, money, careerism of the 1980s and beyond. And like both Hippies and Yuppies, their prolonged adolescence and child-like self-centeredness are signature traits.
Yet in this most recent manifestation of Leftist identity-searching, hyper-sensitive, fragile, and whimpering puppydom lacks even the small reservoir of good from both prior cultures: Puppies do not like 1960s unfettered expression, at least if it stands in the way of implementing Maoist-like woke correctness. And, they want to scrutinize and audit all Yuppie pleasures, or rather ensure that the grasping middle classes never enjoy these carbon-spewing, planet-heating entitlements.
Perhaps there is no better guide to the logical, but still exasperating metamorphoses of the Hippie worm into the Yuppie chrysalis into the Puppy moth than the late Tom Wolfe. Compare especially his Virgil-like narration of the descent into the Inferno of the nightmarish Sixties with the Merry Pranksters and Ken Kesey bus tour, as related in The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test.
His Radical Chic & Mau-Mauing the Flak Catchers was a brilliant warning of how the guilt-ridden, elitist, white liberal can destroy the underclass by focusing on its connivers, con artists, and grifters, posing as revolutionaries that help relieve white guilt on the cheap.
In 1987, Wolfe published the previously serialized novel The Bonfire of the Vanities. It became the Blue Guide to Yuppie ridiculousness and the strange mixture of Sixties morals and Eighties money and careerism. And Wolfe managed in 2004 to give us another prescient warning of Puppydom to come with I Am Charlotte Simmons.
Charlotte is the sort of small-town, lower-middle-class white girl, whose hard work and family values earn her a meritocratic spot at a prestigious college—a chance of a lifetime that she would nonetheless have been far better off to pass on. And, the result of her first semesters is that the institutional and cultural forces of the Hippie/ Yuppie fusion teach her about hooking up, about getting ahead on the cheap, about the need for conformity with the race/class/gender orthodoxy, and the scandal, gottcha culture of leveraging some else’s misery.
Again, our current “Puppies” don’t like freedom and “do your own thing.” They hate free speech. In Soviet fashion, they shout down and silence critics.
Rather than posing as radicals on the barricades, they are whimpering and simpering geeks and grouches who ambush on social media, anonymously and in packs. Yet they meltdown when called out (as we see in that teary TikTok video where the erstwhile would-be assaulter weeps that she can’t take being targeted on social media”). Pups like the free love of the 1960s, but now pose as “how dare you!”when the inevitable premodern coupling goes awry. Victorianism, welded onto 60s-style one-night-stands, logically results in crass indulgences, manipulation, and selfish carnality. Their solution to the dilemma, on campus at least, is to suspend the Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendments in all allegations of sexual impropriety. Think of the culture of Fear of Flying supposedly married to the etiquette and deference within Jane Austen novels.
They are humorless, unyielding, devoid of facts, vindictive, and mostly woke extremists. If they should obtain power? We are assembly-line eggs for their beautiful omelet.
Note, too, that Puppies are Yuppie-like in their snobbery, career fixation, elitism, and infatuation with consumerism, as in the right sneaker, the perfect handbag, the cool casual—expensive—sunglasses and shades look. Puppies are also yuppyish in their New York, Washington, and San Francisco-style power marriages as they put their kids in prep schools, scheme to get them into the Ivy League, and embrace helicopter parenting—all put in service to those in Merced, Toledo, and Tampa, who thus can learn how to turn off those air conditioners, dismantle those jet-skies, sell the Winnebago, and take the middle seat only on full flights.
Yet Puppies, unlike Yuppies, are consumed by politics, the greener and more global the better—but not in the old bipartisan tit-for-tat fashion. Again, they have combined the political tics of the 1960s, with the money and careerism of the 1980s. The result is as off-putting as it is dangerous: a multibillionaire Mark Zuckerberg posing in tie-dye T-shirts and flip-flops as he censors free experiences on his social media and pours $500 million into preselected swing state precincts in efforts to warp the 2020 election.
Or a Bill Gates, paling around with Jeffrey Epstein as he talks down to us on how well a lying China handled Covid-19.
Or we get the smugness of Yuppiedom with Pajama Boy sipping hot chocolate in his footsie PJs and retro glasses, while he spouts off Puppydom Obamacare platitudes.
And, as Wolfe knew, throughout these cycles of leftwing cultural upheaval, there are several constants:One, Hippies, Yuppies, and Puppies despise Middle-American, anti-European lifestyles, tastes, cultures, and politics.
Two, the Hippie, Yuppie, and Puppy rarely suffer the consequences of his own lethal ideologies that more likely fall on the poorer—and the country at large. They are all Platonic Guardians who, if they just had the real power, could turn America into heaven on earth—or else.
Three, beware of our collective Puritan, Progressive, and Enlightenment self-betterment traditions: they can create a Karen-like arrogant obsessiveness, an anal retentiveness, a do-gooder sanctimoniousness, and an enormous sense of guilt that has to be expiated by someone else, someone innocent of such neuroses but deemed a useful scapegoat.
Finally, the Hippie, Yuppie, and Puppy cultures originate among the white, bicoastal upper-middle and professional classes, and they share symptomologies, like boredom with their comfortable upraising, romanticization of the poor and non-white as psychological mechanisms to avoid the guilt of wanting to avoid both. A general ignorance of history that has seen all of them and their cycles before: whether the Dryden-Rousseau romance with the noble savage untainted by civilization, or the foppishness of both Versailles and the go-getters among their revolutionary enemies, or the pandemic of childlessness, of declining marriage, of perpetual schooling, and of AOC-like fears, everywhere in the 21st-century world of well-off Western youth.
-
Archives
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
Top Posts & Pages
- Of all the problems facing our nation right now, there are two that rise above all the others, and, therefore, two imperatives that if not resolved, Americans will lose the ability to change the trajectory of our country and retain our freedoms.
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGv1mrvhECM…
- CATEGORIES≡ Navigation- Media- Health Freedom- Dru…
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85TuYY0ar1o…
- THE CATHOLIC MONITOR Did Anti-Fr. Altmann Bp. Call…
- THE CATHOLIC MONITOR Through his Intercession, we…
- BROTHER Alexis Bugnolo IS DETAINED BY ITALIAN POLICE IN THE PIAZZA OF SAINT PETER BASILICA
- Eeyore ’s Corner: From Hippies to Yuppies to Our P…
- THE CATHOLIC MONITOR SEARCH Anti-Fr. Altmann Bp. C…
- SANKT GALLEN IS SATAN'S HEADQUARTERS ON EARTH
Top Clicks