WATCH: Dem Snowflakes And Celebs OUTRAGED Because Mel Gibson Saluted President Donald Trump at UFC 264

Hollywood celebrities expressed their outrage on Saturday night after actor Mel Gibson proudly saluted former President Donald Trump at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Las Vegas.

Although the event was ignored by the mainstream media, Trump was greeted by thunderous applause by every single person in attendance for UFC 224.

Video of Trump's entrance showed Gibson saluting him as Trump greeted supporters:

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Big League Politics has reported on how the UFC, led by Dana White, bucked the fake news media and public health hysterics and refused to kowtow during the COVID-19 scamdemic, with its fighters being given freedom of speech and allowed to support Trump publicly:

“UFC President Dana White received a tremendous amount of flak for refusing to cancel shows throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and now he’s rubbing it in the faces of the critics.

White posted a video last week along with a caption to inspire fans whose lives may have been severely impacted by the pandemic and lockdown restrictions pushed with help of media-generated hysteria.

“As we roll into 2021, I just wanted to remind everyone there’s ALWAYS a solution to every problem! So, cut through all the bullshit, and don’t let these people that don’t matter tell you how to live your life,” White wrote in a tweet.

“It’s up to YOU to take care of your business, your family, your employees, and those you care about!!!” he added.

In the video, White shows the many critics inside and outside of the MMA industry who doubted him for putting on shows throughout the year. White refused to succumb to the criticism and kept many families fed with his steadfast resolve to stay in business despite the pandemic.

“Our events were successful in every way, shape and form that an event could be successful. I’m proud of our crew. We pulled this thing off, and that’s what we’ve always done, and that’s what we will always continue to do,” White said in the video.

“The media are not in the news business. They’re in the clickbait business. They think negativity sells and gets click, so that’s what they deliver. Negativity is their product, but I’m not going to let that stop us,” he continued.

“Any time there is great success, it is surrounded by negativity but here is the reality: None of the media people know anything about this business. A lot of people did not want this to happen, but what we are good at is proving people wrong,” White added.”

The UFC has emerged as a last bastion for resistance and masculinity in a civilization gone horribly wrong. Gibson and Trump are the last of a dying breed. Trump will need a new vice president for a potential 2024 presidential run. If Gibson is not working on any major movie projects, he should consider stepping up.