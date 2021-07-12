Posted on July 12, 2021 by abyssum

The COVID Fraud is Over. The Illusion of Demand- from the Anthrax attacks to Covid19 (at 1:14:07) Intentional Release of a Respiratory Pathogen (at 39:58) CDC committing bribery (at 17:01) RICO and Racketeering (at 21:55) There is NO Delta Variant (at 56:15) Evidence COVID Was Deliberate and For-Profit: “The New Normal Campaign” by Merck Began began on 1/6/04 (at 34:50) Dr. Peter Daszak (at 30:50) 73 patents of Covid vaccine were created before ALL SARS, MERS and COVID19 outbreaks. (at 27:25https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/wp-cont… Video on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thisweekinfascism…SHOW LESS

SEE VIDEO BELOWA Manufactured Illusion: Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich

A Manufactured Illusion: Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
